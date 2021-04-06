Families celebrate Easter at Helena Hollow Egg-stravaganza

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA —Hundreds of people chose to celebrate Easter with egg hunts, games, activities, music, food trucks and more at the Helena Hollow Food Truck Egg-stravaganza on April 3.

The event replaced Helena Hollow’s usual Bunny Hop event, which took place on the lakeside area of the farm to provide more space for safe family friendly Easter-themed activities.

“We have always done our Bunny Hop event on the weekend leading into Easter,” said owner Amy Griffin. “We decided to forego this event and set our sights on hosting something on a larger area of the farm, which we are calling ‘lakeside.’

This area provided a larger area for children to enjoy themselves and safely participate in Easter egg hunts, which many children had to forego in the last year.

Around 2 p.m., children charged through the fields that are next to the lake, searching for eggs filled with candy and some special prizes that the farm had set out.

Helena Hollow also offered some activities such as the “buckin’ bunny” rides, which is a mechanical bull.

There was also live music, axe throwing, horse rides, visits with the Easter Bunny and around 10 craft vendors so that everyone could find something that they would enjoy at the event.

The Helena Belles also showed up for the festivities to help spread Easter cheer and joy to the children at the event.

As the name suggested, Helena Hollow partnered with 17 food trucks including Chubbfathers, Phat Sammich, Beignets and Lattes, Pazzo Pizza Truck, Pazzo Bistro, Stacked and Stuffed, Taco Magic, Kuntri Kitchen, Dixieland Funnel Cakes, Frios Pops, City Bowls, DixieDogs, Gumbo to Geaux, Dum Zone Indian Cuisine, Icee Junkie, Gimme Some Sugar, Smoke House Grill, Reload 24 and Kona Ice.

There were many different events for people to choose from on this day, including the city’s Easter egg hunt, and the Old Town Live concert event. However, many families decided to come out and spend their Easter hunting eggs on the lakeside.