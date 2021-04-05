Canine pals celebrate Easter at Pups in Pastels

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM—While most Easter activities center around parents bringing their children out to the park to hunt eggs, the city of Pelham offered a more unique approach to allow pet parents to bring their pups out for a day of fun on April 3.

The Pelham Parks and Recreation Department hosted the “Pups in Pastels” Easter egg hunt as a way for people to get out and enjoy the Pelham Barks and Recreation Dog Park and the holiday with their four-legged friends.

Around 2 p.m., families and their furry friends made their way into the park, with many of the dogs dressed up in bright Easter-themed costumes for a special day of pet-friendly activities.

According to Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters, like many of their events, the department planned this one as a way to get people out in the fresh air and to enjoy the wonderful parks that the city offers to its residents.

“Everyone was welcomed to come out to the park even if they didn’t have a dog,” Walters explained. She said the goal was to get people to “come enjoy the park and meet some new friends.”

By the looks on the faces of the parents, children and the pups, that goal was certainly accomplished. Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves as the spent quality time in the park together.

One of the highlights of the event was the “best dressed Easter doggie costume” contest, which encouraged guests to have their dogs don their best Easter outfits.

Some notable costumes included several pups dressed as the Easter bunny, a golden retriever donned with a fancy straw hat and Easter pastels and there was even one dog dressed as a rainbow, which seemed to be very popular with kids at the event.

The dogs also got a chance to have an Easter egg hunt, which saw their owners leading them around to find different eggs with treats, which all of the pups seemed to enjoy.

The Easter Bunny also made an appearance so that families could take a proper picture including every member of the family, especially the furry four-legged ones.

There was music to entertain guests out the park, crafts for children to enjoy themselves. Parks and Rec also did give-a-ways for guests of the event.

Every dog truly does have his day, and Parks and Rec wanted to make sure that Easter was that day for many of the canine citizens of Pelham.