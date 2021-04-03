Helena boys and girls grab tight area wins against Calera

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HELENA – Helena’s boys and girls soccer teams continued their chase for a playoff spot on Thursday, April 1, with two thrilling wins against county and area foe Calera.

The boys pulled off a 2-0 shutout against the Eagles, while the girls got a late game-winning goal to break a 1-1 tie and win 2-1.

The girls were locked in a battle with Calera looking to complete the season sweep.

Helena was finally able to break the tie when a ball was played forward from near midfield in a battle for the ball. The ball flew up the left side of the field and created a foot race between Miah Rosener and several Calera players.

Rosener ended up winning the race and mid sprint, just before a defender stepped in front of her, she drilled a ball toward the left side of the net. The ball slid just between the goalpost and the outstretched hand of the Calera keeper to give the Huskies a 2-1 advantage, which became the final score.

With the win, Helena improved to 9-4-2 overall on the season and 3-1 in area play. The Huskies have won five of their last seven games with one loss to Pelham and a 3-3 tie against Northridge in that span.

The boys were looking for a bounce-back win after losing 3-2 to Calera on March 11.

With playoff hopes on the line each week, the Huskies needed to flip the script this time around, and that’s exactly what they did.

Helena put together one of its best defensive performances of the season to post its fifth shutout of the year and go from three goals given up to the Eagles a few weeks earlier to none.

That combined with two goals on the other end of the field was enough to snap a three-match losing streak and even their record to 2-2. The Huskies are now 7-6-1 overall this season.