Sheriff’s reports for the week of April 4, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department from March 5-17:
March 5
-Bribing a witness from Ball Park Road, Wilsonville.
March 9
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Deer Valley Lane, Pelham.
-Harassment from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Rutherford Loop, Birmingham. A 2008 Nissan Versa, laptop valued at $250, cell phone valued at $400 and T-Mobile Hot Spot were stolen.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the area of Highland Lakes Road and Ashmore Lane, Birmingham.
March 10
-Criminal mischief from the 300 block of Mass Rock Trail, Sterrett. A $200 pair of prescription eyeglasses was damaged.
-Domestic violence-menacing from the 1800 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1400 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.
-Domestic violence from the 700 block of Shelby County 52, Helena.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 700 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Rocky Ridge Drive, Helena.
-Theft of property third degree from the 11000 block of U.S. 280, Westover. A catalytic converter valued at $1,000 was stolen.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 3000 block of Highland Lakes Road, Birmingham.
-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Branch Drive, Chelsea.
-Identity theft from the 400 block of Saint Annes Drive, Birmingham.
March 11
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 West at Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. Meth (approximately 1.5 grams) and a digital scale were confiscated.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $30.12 was stolen.
-Public intoxication, disorderly conduct from the 2800 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.
-Criminal mischief from the 400 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. Wires under a power box valued at $16,000 were damaged.
-Incident from the 100 block of Scarlett Lane, Chelsea.
-Incident from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A debit card was confiscated.
-Theft, burglary from the 400 block of Rock School Road, Wilsonville. A WWII Russian sniper rifle valued at $500, Raven MP25 pistol valued at $200 and antique Masonic Knights Templar sword with ruby cross on base, white handle and engraved with the letters “J.W.” valued at $1,000 were stolen.
-Attempted theft of property, criminal mischief from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A diamond link bracelet valued at $11,000 was damaged.
-Theft of property from the 500 block of Shelby County 8, Montevallo. Xanax (50 count, 2 milligrams) and $80 were stolen.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby.
-Criminal mischief second degree from the 100 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A glass window valued at $250 and glass door valued at $251 were damaged.
-Property damage from the 300 block of Highland Park Drive, Birmingham. A large double-pane window valued at $4,000 was damaged.
-Criminal impersonation from the 300 block of Windchase Trace, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from an unknown location.
March 12
-Harassment from the 0 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 5500 block of U.S. 280 at Barnhill Millworks, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 3600 block of Stratford Lane, Birmingham.
-Insanitary sewage facilities menacing public health from the 0 block of Shelby County 67, Calera.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Wilson Glen Drive, Wilsonville.
-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Twilight Way, Leeds.
-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Merrywood Lane, Sterrett.
-Duty to give information and render aid from U.S. 280 at Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea.
-Property damage from the 3000 block of Brookhill Drive, Birmingham. A panoramic sun roof valued at $2,000 was damaged.
-Criminal impersonation from an unknown location.
-Civil dispute from the 400 block of Shelby County 9, Wilsonville.
-Identity theft from the 4000 block of Eagle Crest Drive, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.
-Burglary, theft of property from the 1400 block of Mooney Road, Columbiana. A total of 200 $2 bills ($400), wedding rings and other jewelry valued at $2,500, a coin collection, a Charles Daly 12-gauge pump shotgun valued at $250 and a Sentry safe were stolen. A glass window was damaged.
-Identity theft, theft of property from the 5300 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham. $372 was stolen from the victim’s account.
March 13
-DUI from I-65 South at the 236-mile marker, Alabaster.
-Incident from the 30500 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.
-Harassment from Alabama 25 and North Main Street, Wilsonville.
-Vehicle versus deer from the area of Valleydale Road and Dogwood Circle, Birmingham. The front bumper of a 2021 Lexus RX 350 was damaged.
-Incident from the 7900 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 4500 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.
-Domestic investigation from the 3300 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Harassment from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Greenbriar Place, Chelsea. An Apple Watch valued at $800 was stolen.
March 14
-Death investigation from the 1600 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham. Hydroxychloroquine (25 count, 200 milligrams), Dicyclamine (20 count, 20 milligrams), Cyclobenzaprine (31 count, 10 milligrams) and a pill cutter/grinder were confiscated.
-Open house party from the 5100 block of Stratford Road, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 1800 block of Springfield Loop, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 0 block of Marigold Road, Shelby.
-Domestic investigation from the 5200 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.
-Reckless endangerment from U.S. 280 near Belcher Drive, Birmingham.
-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Sharpe Street, Sterrett.
-Criminal mischief from the 1200 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham. A black marker was written on driver’s door window, “LEARN HOW TO PARK,” causing damage to tint valued at $200, and a cracked windshield sustained $250 in damages.
-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo.
-Incident from the 5200 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.
-Incident from the 0 block of Marigold Road, Shelby.
-Harassment from Diamond Drive, Wilsonville.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 0 block of LB Road, Pelham.
-Overdose from Kenley Way, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 2100 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.
-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 19, Montevallo.
-Permitting livestock to run at large from the 5000 block of Lee Street Drive, Birmingham.
-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 500 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster.
-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 19, Montevallo.
March 15
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance/marijuana from U.S. 280 and Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Suboxone strips (8 milligrams/2 milligrams) in three small pieces, marijuana (8.36 grams), container with marijuana residue and a digital scale were confiscated.
-Fire investigation, criminal mischief third degree from an unnamed location. A lawn was damaged, and a paper document was confiscated.
-Theft of property from the 300 block of Christopher Cove, Sterrett. A total of 20 Silver American Eagle dollar coins valued at $396 were stolen.
-Civil dispute from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from Norris Lane, Alabaster.
-Criminal mischief from the 3400 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. Two windows were damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Alexander Road, Leeds.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea (Walmart). An electric toothbrush valued at $98.97 was stolen.
March 16
-Harassing communications from the 9500 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 1900 block of Montgomery Highway, Pelham. Suspected Diazepam (0.6 gram) and suspected Clonazepam (0.2 gram) were recovered.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Shelby County 4, Calera.
-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 3000 block of Ballentrae Club Drive, Pelham.
-Harassing communications from the 1200 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.
-Theft from the 1000 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. A catalytic converter from a 2001 Ford F-450 valued at $2,500 was stolen.
March 17
-Civil dispute (custody) from the 5000 block of Lakeview Circle, Hoover.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Waterloo Bend, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 6200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.
-Community notification violation from the 400 block of Oak Mountain Circle, Pelham.
-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Edwards Chevrolet, Birmingham.
