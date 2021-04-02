Police reports for the week of April 4, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 19-28:
Alabaster
March 22
-Property damage from the 200 block of First Street North. Railroad tracks sustained $250 in damages.
-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 10050 block of Alabama 119. A canoe valued at $800, a box of plumbing cartridges valued at $500, river floats and garden faucets valued at $900 were stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Google Chromebook was stolen.
-Property damage from the 100 block of Shire Circle.
March 23
-Information report from the 110 block of Grande View Parkway.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Summer Brook Lane.
-Death investigation from the 100 block of Slater Lane.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 9300 block of Alabama 119. An alarm sensor was damaged.
March 24
-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Old Highway 31.
-Information report from the 100 block of Deer Run.
-Trespassing notice from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Animal complaint from the 1900 block of Butler Road.
-Information report from the 1000 block of Sixth Court Southwest.
-Information report from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.
-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Crider Road, Maylene.
March 25
-Domestic violence third degree from the 500 block of North Grande View Trace, Maylene.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Coral Circle.
-Trespassing notice from the 100 block of Simmsville Road.
-Domestic incident from the 500 block of North Grande View Trace.
March 26
-Harassment from the 100 block of Eighth Street Southwest.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Eighth Street Southwest. The victim’s driver’s window sustained $50 in damages, and a driver’s window sustained $250 in damages.
-Identity theft from the 300 block of Tanglewood Circle.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $42.41 were stolen.
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 200 block of Forest Parkway. A credit card was stolen.
-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Airview Lane. A firearm valued at $500 was stolen.
-Death investigation from the 1300 block of Seventh Street Southwest.
March 27
-Burglary second degree, theft of property second degree from the 80 block of Weatherly Club Drive. An undisclosed amount of drugs/narcotics valued at $39.70, Alprazolam valued at $50.45 and a firearm valued at $400 were stolen.
-Domestic incident from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle.
-Found property from the 1100 block of First Street North. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $350 was recovered.
-Trespassing notice, domestic incident from the 100 block of Grande View Parkway.
-Information report from the 100 block of Harvest Way.
-Information report from the 100 block of Falling Waters Lane, Maylene.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous items valued at $228.99 were stolen.
March 28
-Assault third degree from the 1100 block of First Street South.
-Information report from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court.
-Theft of lost property first degree from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. Money totaling $3,000 and a Michael Kors Wallet valued at $20 were stolen.
-Property damage from the 800 block of Old Highway 31. A 2014 Nissan Maxima sustained $200 in damages.
-Found property from the 7300 block of Alabama 119. A portable electronic communications device valued at $400 was recovered.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle.
Calera
March 19
-Animal at large from the 1900 block of Shelby County 42.
-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Castlebury Road.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 31 and MAPCO.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Spring Street.
March 20
-Obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest from the 500 block of Shelby County 203, Montevallo.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-combined substance from the 1200 block of Alabama 25.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, public intoxication, drug paraphernalia from the 90 block of Metro Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Found property from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.
-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.
-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.
-Agency assist from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.
March 21
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Oakwell Circle.
-Failure to appear from Alabama 145 and Old Magnolia Way, Shelby.
-Simple assault from the 1900 block of Shelby County 75.
-Agency assist from Shelby County 75 and Shelby County 201.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Stonecreek Place.
-Possession of a controlled substance-heroin, possession of a controlled substance-meth, DUI-controlled substance from Shelby County 22 and Spring Creek.
March 22
-Failure to appear from the 600 block of Waterford Lane.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East, Helena.
-Duty to remain at scene of accident from Alabama 25 and U.S. 31.
-Incident from the 10380 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from the 800 block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Property damage from the 300 block of Waterstone Lane, Montevallo.
-Public intoxication from the 200 block of Stonecreek Place.
-Failure to appear (six counts) from the 500 block of Alabama 119, Alabaster.
March 23
-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Emerald Ridge Drive.
-Incident from Shelby County 87 and I-65 North.
-Theft of property second degree-firearms from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.
-Incident from the 100 block of Apricot Lane.
-Using false identity to obstruct justice from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Domestic violence third degree-menacing (gun) from the 2000 block of 10th Avenue.
March 24
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
March 25
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
Helena
March 19
-Miscellaneous incident from Helena Marketplace.
-Shoplifting from Helena Marketplace.
-Civil dispute from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.
-Incident from Madison Avenue.
-Property Damage from South Shades Crest Road.
March 20
-Incident from the 100 block of Griffin Drive.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Shelby County 17 and North Drive.
March 22
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs from Shelby County 58 and Independence Drive.
-Domestic incident, harassment, public intoxication, disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace, resisting arrest from Timber Circle.
-Domestic incident from River Crest Lane.
March 23
-Identity theft from the 9100 block of Brookline Lane.
-Criminal mischief first degree from the 800 block of Madison Lane.
March 24
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from Rocky Ridge Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East, Helena City Jail.
March 25
-Suicide attempt from Macqueen Drive.
March 26
-Identity theft from Rosebury Road.
-Harassment-family from the 1900 block of Gallant Fox Drive.
March 28
-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, domestic incident from Dublin Drive.
-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 52 West and Elvira Road.
-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance from Old Tuscaloosa Road.
Montevallo
March 19
-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 2.80 grams valued at $25.
March 20
-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-marijuana-possess from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 1.00 grams and a glass smoking pipe valued at $40.
-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 8.70 grams and .357 Taurus valued at $320.
March 21
-Information only from Melton Street (residence/home). Stolen was a custom built computer valued at $100.
March 22
-Domestic incident from Holloway Hill Drive (residence/home).
-Found property from Main Street (government/public building).
-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Main Street (restaurant). Damaged was a windshield valued at $200.
-Property damage from Spring Creek Road/County Road 216 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2005 Chrysler Crossfire SRT-6 valued at $2,000.
March 23
-Obstructing Police-ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from Montevallo (highway/street).
March 24
-Assault-aggravated assault non-family-knife from Main Street (restaurant). Recovered was a knife valued at $1.
-OBJUFID-Using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution from Montevallo (highway/street). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.
March 25
-Trespass warning from Main Street (restaurant).
-Trespass warning from Main Street (restaurant).
Pelham
March 22
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $100.88
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $6.82.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was clothing valued at $109.79.
March 23
-Found property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (highway/road/alley). Recovered was a purse valued at $25.
March 24
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Stonehaven Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $650.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Heather Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $40.
-Theft from the 2900 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a money order valued at $4,665.
-Theft-vehicle from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered was a vehicle valued at $1.
-Identity theft from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $6.
-Leaving the scene from Cahaba Valley Road and Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $250.
-Drugs from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Found was marijuana valued at $1.
March 25
-Property damage from I-65 North (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a car valued at $200.
-Theft from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $1,000.
March 26
-Animal problem from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged were dogs valued at $8,000.
-Property damage from the 0 Block of Industrial Park Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle and car parts valued at $550.
Marriages for the week of April 4, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from March 22-26: -Zachary Jordan Earnest to Ashley Elizabeth Teague. -Daniel Glenn Liden... read more