April 2, 2021

Marriages for the week of March 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 4:46 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from March 15-19:

-Bryan Daniel Roll to Lauryn Nicole Patton.

-Cory Thomas Wash to Laura Ann Summersett.

-Michael K. Weems to Margaret Susan West Weems.

-Benjamin Russell Kish to Linsey Brooke Swiney.

-Douglas Bryan Schauer to Katrina Kay Kernop.

-Jose Alberto Gomez Guc to Rebeca Liseth Cordova Del Cid.

-Andrew Thomas Nichols to Laura Michelle Slate.

-Joshua Frazier Brown to Kayleigh Brooke Nelson.

-Lauren Nicole Leddo to Marc Vincent Caravaggio.

-Meredith Nicole Armstrong to James Neil Childress.

-Patrick Dewayne Graves to Ginger Leigh Reid.

-Nicholas Samuel Crowder to Elyse Nicole Floyd.

-Charles Wintford Harris to Gloria Anajetta Floyd.

-Sir Isaac D. Sturdivant to Andrea M. Alexander.

-Jeffery Duane Allen to Zoe Gene Page.

-Lauren Nicole Moss to Jeffrey Scott Webb.

-Mark Patrick Stedwell to Tracy Jaenell Stedwell.

-Christian Lewis Holly to Hayley Jordan Norwood.

-Roderick R. Pair to Shelly Darden Gary.

-Tessie Michele Wait to Gustavous Aaron Barrett.

-Larry Ronald McArthur to Sherry Darlene Price Giddens.

-Allison Logan Terrell to Brandon Gregory McCabe.

-Gary Keith Light to Lucinda Marie Hester.

-Tracy Elaine Shaw to Gerry Donal Lewis.

