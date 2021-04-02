Land transactions for the week of April 4, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from March 1-5:

March 1

-Flemming Partners LLC to Norman Hayden Stacey, for $425,133, for Lot 2069 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Shelby Resources Inc. to Charles Hollyfield, for $205,000, for Lot 66 in Village of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Shelby Rhea to Kaytlin M. Lopez, for $238,000, for Lot 55 in Autumn Ridge.

-Capucine Rose Bridgers to Anthony Lee Sullens, for $435,000, for Lot 9-12 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-John Montgomery Crawford to Stephanie Ann Smith, for $326,900, for Lot 23 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-City of Chelsea to Christopher Mundy, for $255,000, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Martha H. Caldwell to Michelina Caruso, for $215,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Annette R. Weber to Kelsey Luker, for $215,000, for Lot 71 in Woodvale.

-Christopher Byrd to Christopher Lee Byrd, for $76,900, for Lot 55 in Kinsale Gardens Homes 2nd Sector.

-Western Properties LLC to Austin B. Hughes, for $224,900, for Lots 8, 9, 10 and 11 in J H Dunstons Map of The Town of Calera.

-Jamie Gendreau to FKH SFR Propco D LP, for $260,000, for Lot 2039 in Old Cahaba Phase V 5th Addition.

-Christie Nuss to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $198,000, for Lot 88 in Holland Lakes Sector 1.

-Brenna K. Mabry to John R. Graves, for $405,000, for Lot 711 in Forest Parks 7th Sector.

-Express Oil Change LLC to Savs07 LLC, for $1,700,000, for Lot 3 in Calera North Industrial Park Resurvey of Part of Lot 2.

-Joseph M. Anderson to Belinda Anderson, for $10, for Lot 248 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shawana Deanne Woody, for $259,500, for Lot 38 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-J W Stevenson LLC to Timeless Homes LLC, for $25,000, for Lot 95 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Martha H. Caldwell, for $269,785, for Lot 1501 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Brock E. Fredette to Jason H. Trussell, for $342,500, for Lot 6 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Cassondra M. Lawson to Robert Mason Seaborn, for $340,000, for Lot 31 in Meadow Brook Cluster Homes 2nd Sector.

-Cosmo Joseph Teresi to Jimena Villamor, for $430,000, for Lot 513 in Eagle Point 5th Sector.

-Offerpad SPVBorrower1 LLC to Jacob Lane Parker, for $285,000, for Lot 34 in Indian Valley Third Sector.

-Robert C. Daughtry to Greg Blevins, for $285,000, for Lot 1327 in Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Paul Edward Smith to Austin D. Hodge, for $215,900, for Lot 304 in Savannah Pointe Sector IV Phase I.

-Nathan Robertson to Jacob T. Burkhart, for $266,000, for Lot 21 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Mary C. Burrell to Thomas Wayne Glover, for $280,000, for Lot 30 in Falliston Second Sector.

-John L. Phillips to Dave Todd Deharde, for $419,000, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Jennifer Lee Franklin to Nicholas A. Caltabiano, for $210,000, for Lot 457 in Forest Lakes Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Ashton Allen Waters, for $190,350, for Lot 35 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-James R. Freeman to Carson Doug Pope, for $200,000, for Lot 2 in Freeman Estates.

-Lucia Reyes to Vincent Reilly Blackmon, for $260,000, for Lot 1104 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-Martin L. Reilly to George Morris Gibson, for $466,900, for Lot 821 in Brook Highland 8th Sector 2nd Phase.

-DAL Properties LLC to Benjamin A. McMillan, for $375,900, for Lot 2413 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Mark Tod Worley to Elevated Homes LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 82 in Greenfield Sector 4 and 6 Sector 4.

-Tammie A. Reinhardt to Dominique Shante Jones, for $202,000, for Lot 117 in Villages at Westover Sector 1.

-Angela Birdwell McDearis to Fekisha V. Guyton, for $285,000, for Lot 169 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Nicholas D. Norley to Javier Reyes, for $392,500, for Lot 2218 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Roxanne R. Drake to Daniel W. Wheeler, for $205,000, for Lot 41 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Mark Anthony Briones to David M. Adams, for $565,000, for Lot 2915 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.

-Haley S. Williams to Mary Galloway, for $307,000, for Lot 36 in Oak Glen Second Sector.

-Venson E. Birdwell to Angela L. Edwards, for $11,500, for Lot 24 in Southpointe First Sector.

-Gretchen M. Birdwell to Angela L. Edwards, for $389,500, for Lot 25 in Southpointe First Sector.

-Tall Timbers LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $486,000, for Lots 2, 5, 45 and 47 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Red Mountain Resources LLC, for $243,000, for Lots 4 and 19 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Cris H. Nelson to City of Helena, for $16,750, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Lucile Lowe LLC to John Harrell Deloach, for $532,000, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Barbara Dickinson to Campbell Partners LLC, for $133,333, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Susan Laughlin to Christopher K. Cato, for $233,500, for Lots 3 and 4 in Benson Camp.

March 2

-Timothy C. Posey to Timothy C. Posey, for $215,600, for Lot 507 in Forest Lakes.

-David W. Parten to Bradley S. Boy, for $325,000, for Lot 445 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 4th Addition.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Steven Hulsey, for $190,360, for Lot 33 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-MSM Portfolio Management LLC to Yancey Earl Harris, for $270,000, for Lot 2712 in Weatherly Highlands Club Drive Sector 27.

-W. Development LLC to Thomas L. Brown, for $105,000, for Lot 13 in Chelsea Reserve Resurvey of Lots 11, 12, 13 and 21.

-Jimmy E. McClain to Clay Valentine, for $275,000, for Lot 12 in Kentwood.

-Michael C. Threatt to James Byrum Tate, for $500,000, for Lot 1-49 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase III.

-Ashley N. Pratt to Mindy Harris, for $167,000, for Lot 685 in Waterford Cove Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Jimmy R. Jordan to Jesse Crowe, for $75,000, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $204,00, for Lots 102, 103 and 113 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Jonathan A. Tanner to Clay Smitherman, for $402,000, for Lot 701 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.

-Ronald W. Thomas to Justin Hill, for $345,100, for Lot 44 in Jameswood Second Sector.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 117 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Roger Davis to Andrea Caitlin Lewis, for $91,060, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Donald D. Williams to Jody Kinloch Grooms, for $589,000, for Lot 86 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Canyon Park Properties LLC to Bohn Broadcast Enterprises LLC, for $204,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Donna Jean Spurlin to Rhonda Moore, for $110,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Paula K. Files to David Weaver, for $225,000, for Lot 316 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 3.

-William D. Davies to Keith Johnson, for $65,000, for Lot 17 in Bridlewood Forest.

-Joshua Dewayne Bryant to Alexandria Murphy, for $322,000, for Lot 2711 in Weatherly Highlands Club Drive Sector 27.

-A & LR Properties LLC to Alex Ryan Campbell, for $245,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-David Scott Harper to Nita K. Harper, for $150,445, for Lot 2 in Kingdom Mini Farms Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to Ronnie Moore, for $273,113, for Lot 329 in Union Station Phase III.

-Southern Capital Managers LLC to Eric L. Hensley, for $389,000, for Lot 5 in Weatherly Club Sector 14.

-Michael Teare to Karla Jean Childress, for $380,000, for Lot 122 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Ashlee E. Moore to Christopher Mingus, for $266,000, for Lot 315 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Natassja G. Buegel to Steven Anthony Bayko, for $440,000, for Lot 801 in Eagle Point 8th Sector Phase I.

-John Gary Beane to Ricky Shaver, for $214,650, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 33, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Deidra C. Brown to David Leroy Irvin, for $312,000, for Lot 4-74 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Katherine A. Change to Myrtice A. Carr, for $310,000, for Lot 12 in Greystone Village Phase 2 Amended Survey.

-Matthew S. Lowrey to Ashley N. Romine, for $165,000, for Lot 178 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Mupr 3 Assets LLC, for $623,700, for Lots 100, 225 and 226 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Bridget Ann Randall Deloach to John Raymond Randall, for $219,000, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Chelsea Rentalls LLC to Zachary T. Ingram, for $300,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Caroline Feltman to Zadok Samuel Rayfield, for $326,000, for Lot 112 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Deep South Partners LLC to Gregory Grant Thomas, for $348,000, for Lot 5 in Indian Valley First Sector.

-Sidney White to Eugene Michael Garcia, for $225,000, for Lot 520 in Forest Lakes Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Thanos Ventures LLC to Ricardo Ibarra, for $255,000, for Lot 64 in Portsouth Third Sector.

-Kevin Brown to Roberto Martinez, for $6,500, for property in Section 22 South, Range 4 West.

March 3

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Don L. Savage, for $598,656, for Lot 547 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Christopher A. Keith to Liv & Lux LLC, for $140,000, for Lot 40 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat.

-Liv & Lux LLC to RD1 LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 40 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat.

-Jessica Bennett to Matthew Lowrey, for $300,000, for Lot 484 in Weatherly Treymoor Abbey Section 22.

-Leslie Ann King to Joshua Herndon, for $170,000, for Lot 12 in Meadows Plat I Amended Map.

-Jordan M. Hosey to 94YNE Train LLC, for $1,325,000, for Lot 10-1 in Whispiering Pines Farms Resubdivision of Lot 10.

-Kristen Gorman Valentine to Nancy Schneider, for $170,000, for Lot 201 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-Jonathan R. McKnight to Sean P. Bonner, for $300,000, for Lot 433 in Old Cahaba Oakwood Sector.

-Carol V. Porter to Lan Homes LLC, for $212,500, for Lot 831 in Riverchase Country Club Fifteenth Addition.

-DAL Properties LLC to Joshua Burrow, for $493,000, for Lot 14 in Chelsea Reserve.

-Roger P. Jacobs to Robert B. Salser, for $64,990, for property in Section 9, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Barry F. Ousley to Clarence Eugene Mitchell, for $574,900, for Lot 2410 in Riverchase Country Club 24th Addition Resurvey of Lots 2410 and 2411.

-Round Too Investments LLC to Lovelady Holdings LLC, for $485,000, for Lot 24 in Claytons Addition to Oak Mountain Business Park Lots 24 and 25.

-DAL Properties LLC to Lemuel Thomas Motlow, for $554,360, for Lot 11-A in Chelsea Reserve Resurvey of Lots 11, 12, 13 and 21.

-Carolyn O. Best to Riley Foster McMichen, for $313,000, for Lot 9 in Selkirk A Subdivision of Inverness.

-Charles I. Maher to John Johnson, for $70,000, for Lot 6 in Shelby Shores First Addition.

-Gary E. Abercrombie to Sylvia M. Cox, for $15,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 17, 18 and 19 in Legions Heights.

-Alex Campbell to Thomas Jordan Long, for $217,000, for Lot 79 in Amberley Woods Third Sector Phase 1.

-Dorel D. Elliott to Karl Waller, for $438,900, for Lot 90 in Arbor Hill Phase III Final Plat.

-David M. Adams to Bradley J. Staley, for $1,625,000, for Lot 9 in Crest at Greystone Second Addition Resurvey of Lots 9 and 10.

-Allen Living Trust to Gregory W. Allen, for $350,800, for property in Section 15, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-James T. Seabury to Francis Buckner Dobson, for $240,000, for Lot 84 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 1.

-James Drayton Smith to BMB Holdings LLC, for $1,425,000, for property in Section 2, Township 19 South, Range 2 West and property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Nathan Berryhill to Ryan Galloway, for $295,000, for Lot 374 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 12A.

March 4

-Howard ONeal to Gregory Peter Bourgeois, for $937,500, for Lot 2 in Clayton ONeal Subdivision.

-Beverly B. Weidler to Lewis George Burks, for $937,000, for Lot 1097 in Blackridge Phase 1A Final Plat.

-Evelyn Oglesby Jenkins to David Wesley Lash, for $190,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Arthur W. Cable to Ryan A. Long, for $477,500, for Lot 508 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5A.

-Ires Al LLC to Brandon Scott Darty, for $200,000, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Gibson & Anderson Construction Inc. to Sidney Hargett Bruhn, for $35,000, for Lot 2651 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase Two.

-Valor Communities LLC to ET 2 LP, for $694,390, for Lots 77, 104, 106 and 108 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Grant H. Howard to Serra Properties LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 106 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-David Kuyk to Rachel Kenny, for $163,000, for Lot 28 in Magnolia Parc.

-Kenneth Mobley to Julio Mejia Ramirez, for $40,000, for Lots 20, 21 and 22 in Dunstans Map and Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Sherri D. Wierengo to Laird P. Foret, for $785,000, for Lot 5 in Lake Heather Estates Givianpours Addition to Inverness.

-Flora Allen Duvall to James M. Thuresson, for $299,000, for Lot 40 in Sunset Lake Phase 3 Final Plat.

-James C. Wesson to IRA Innovations LLC, for $774,999, for property in Section 14, Township 18 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 23, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Erin Lee Zappala to Jonathan R. Douglas, for $178,500, for Lot 19 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-Anne Bates Gibbons to Melissa Ball Gibbons Whetstone, for $259,620, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 East and property in Section 18, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-Terri Connor to Darryn Samuel Guy, for $35,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 in Saffords Map of the Town of Shelby.

-Rhonda A. Greene to Kevin M. Parker, for $16,000, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Patricia C. Bird to City of Calera, for $132,350, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Thomas L. Cousins to Sarah Alexa Hutchens, for $581,900, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Arthur Bracewell to Mary Italiano, for $210,000, for Lot 5 in Meadowlark.

-Valor Communities LLC to Nathan Michael Staricek, for $253,294, for Lot 324 in Union Station Phase III.

-Rodricus Ware to James R. Long, for $365,000, for Lot 15 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases III, IV, V, VI and VII.

-Jonathan I. Moton to FKH SFR Propco D LP, for $210,500, for Lot 7 in Chanda Terrace First Sector.

-Holly B. Lessard to Holly B. Lessard, for $206,000, for Lot 22 in Laurel Woods 6th Sector.

-Michael Lewis to Beau Burchfield, for $212,000, for Lot 58 in Southern Hills.

-Charles B. Timothy to April Sharnta Pritchett, for $250,000, for Lot 66 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.

-Jeannine Ward to Peggy J. Carroll, for $240,000, for Lot 1107 in Old Cahaba Phase III Second Addition.

-SFR Birmingham LLC to Diversified Residential Homes 1 LLC, for $129,103, for Lot 9 in Robert Pleadgers Resurvey of Part of Block 262, 263 and 265 Dunstans Map.

-Richard W. Brewer to Robert Cavaliere, for $171,500, for Lots 9 and 10 in Cedar Grove Estates 1st Addition.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Harriette H. Huckaby, for $368,563, for Lot 1007 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Toni Fikes to Jordan Thomas Holt, for $370,000, for Lot 287 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to John M. Hefner, for $530,048, for Lot B-138 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Highpointe Investments LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., for $95,000, for property in Section 8, Township 19, Range 1 West.

-Tamara Ruth Alexander to Tim Alexander, for $249,620, for Lot 53 in Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 2 Final Plat.

March 5

-Heidi L. Weldon to Heidi L. Weldon, for $10, for Lot 163 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Charles B. Timothy, for $357,650, for Lot 6092 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Clark M. Page, for $411,660, for Lot A-49 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Zachary T. Gore, for $315,400, for Lot 117 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Marsha Howze to William Casey, for $58,000, for Lot 54 in Saddle Lake Farms a Condominium.

-JBL Holdings LLC to Hoang Le, for $21,500, for Lot 115 in Siluria Mills.

-Keith Nicholas to Brian Caine, for $314,820, for Lot 31 in Chelsea Ridge Estates 1st Sector.

-Myrtice A. Carr to Myrtice A. Carr, for $310,000, for Lot 12 in Greystone Village Phase 2 Amended Survey.

-Cynthia Miller to Steven Taylor Monk, for $265,000, for Lot 32 in Park Forest 2nd Sector.

-Tin L. Vuong to Dawn Michelle Zink, for $425,000, for Lot 2038 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Krista L. Johnson to David M. Johnson, for $165,475, for Lot 286 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.

-Joanne McNorton to Alexandra Brooke Woodward, for $110,000, for Lot 4 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey.

-Joseph Connally Dubose to Christopher David Kendall, for $320,000, for Lot 71 in Greystone Village Phase 1 Amended Map.

-David F. Smith to Richard Clint Green, for $156,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Arden Subdivision.

-Ginger A. Slaughter to Darnell Guyer, for $167,000, for Lots 5 and 6 in J W Johnstons Addition to Town of Columbiana.

-Margaret Enlow to August N. Newberry, for $156,000, for Lot 25 in Midridge Village Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Anne S. Scogin to Margaret Enlow, for $237,000 for Lot 127 in Beaver Creek Preserve First Sector.

-Laura E. Cairns to James L. Knox, for $575,529, for Lot 1 in Cahaba Falls.

-Justin A. Atwell to Franklin Reed Hudson, for $150,000, for Lot 73 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Manuel J. Pagan, for $453,620, for Lot 1010 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group In. to Tai H. Nguyen, for $365,617, for Lot 139 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-David Young to Jeffrey A. Myers, for $499,900, for Lot 814 in Gleneagles at Balltnrae Final Plat.

-Benjamin Calvin Parker to Boulton Properties LLC, for $212,000, for Lot 1446 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Three.

-Meg S. Hicks to Meg S. Hicks, for $221,300, for Lot 10 in Old Town Helena.

-Stephanie A. Hendrix to James Inscho, for $370,000, for Lot 39 in Grand Oaks Final Plat.

-William Richard Darby to James Marcus Ruggerio, for $288,000, for property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Jessica Fanton Yance to Rhonda Doss, for $241,000, for Lot 142 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-DS Land Investment LLC to Jon Allen Keener, for $150,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Jacqueline M. Geisler to Jacqueline M. Geisler, for $355,000, for Lot 19 in Southpointe First Sector.

-Ann R. Helms to Bill F. Baggett, for $190,000, for Lot 3 in Fairview.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Tyler Paul Wilson, for $253,645, for Lot 37 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Michael D. Jacks to Christopher Marlon Bland, for $244,900, for Lot 56 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Chelsea One LLC to Hernan N. Montoya, for $196,600, for Lots 103, 106, 107, 111 and 112 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 3.

-Jeffrey L. Fitzpatrick to Christopher Lee Racine, for $710,000, for Lot 18 in Southlake.

-Bobbie S. Hampton to Sarene Hampton, for $132,500, for Lot 60 in Hidden Creek II First Sector.

-Ricky Pickett to Michael Schramm, for $50,000, for Lot 18 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 2.

-Tracie Cranmer to Michelle Bradford, for $157,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Helen Metrock Vandiver Property LLP to Kenneth B. Bishop, for $140,440, for property in Section 3, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Sandra F. Clayton to Developing Heights LLC, for $155,000, for Lot 8 in Wooddale Third Sector.

-Stephen Patrick Thompson to George Ash, for $301,000, for Lot 104 in Narrows Peak Sector Final Record Plat Amended Map.

-Chelsea One LLC to Alexis Thomas, for $20,000, for Lot 407 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.