Land transactions for the week of April 4, 2021
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from March 1-5:
March 1
-Flemming Partners LLC to Norman Hayden Stacey, for $425,133, for Lot 2069 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Shelby Resources Inc. to Charles Hollyfield, for $205,000, for Lot 66 in Village of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.
-Shelby Rhea to Kaytlin M. Lopez, for $238,000, for Lot 55 in Autumn Ridge.
-Capucine Rose Bridgers to Anthony Lee Sullens, for $435,000, for Lot 9-12 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.
-John Montgomery Crawford to Stephanie Ann Smith, for $326,900, for Lot 23 in Cottages of Brook Highland.
-City of Chelsea to Christopher Mundy, for $255,000, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Martha H. Caldwell to Michelina Caruso, for $215,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Annette R. Weber to Kelsey Luker, for $215,000, for Lot 71 in Woodvale.
-Christopher Byrd to Christopher Lee Byrd, for $76,900, for Lot 55 in Kinsale Gardens Homes 2nd Sector.
-Western Properties LLC to Austin B. Hughes, for $224,900, for Lots 8, 9, 10 and 11 in J H Dunstons Map of The Town of Calera.
-Jamie Gendreau to FKH SFR Propco D LP, for $260,000, for Lot 2039 in Old Cahaba Phase V 5th Addition.
-Christie Nuss to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $198,000, for Lot 88 in Holland Lakes Sector 1.
-Brenna K. Mabry to John R. Graves, for $405,000, for Lot 711 in Forest Parks 7th Sector.
-Express Oil Change LLC to Savs07 LLC, for $1,700,000, for Lot 3 in Calera North Industrial Park Resurvey of Part of Lot 2.
-Joseph M. Anderson to Belinda Anderson, for $10, for Lot 248 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shawana Deanne Woody, for $259,500, for Lot 38 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-J W Stevenson LLC to Timeless Homes LLC, for $25,000, for Lot 95 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase I.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Martha H. Caldwell, for $269,785, for Lot 1501 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-Brock E. Fredette to Jason H. Trussell, for $342,500, for Lot 6 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.
-Cassondra M. Lawson to Robert Mason Seaborn, for $340,000, for Lot 31 in Meadow Brook Cluster Homes 2nd Sector.
-Cosmo Joseph Teresi to Jimena Villamor, for $430,000, for Lot 513 in Eagle Point 5th Sector.
-Offerpad SPVBorrower1 LLC to Jacob Lane Parker, for $285,000, for Lot 34 in Indian Valley Third Sector.
-Robert C. Daughtry to Greg Blevins, for $285,000, for Lot 1327 in Old Cahaba Phase IV.
-Paul Edward Smith to Austin D. Hodge, for $215,900, for Lot 304 in Savannah Pointe Sector IV Phase I.
-Nathan Robertson to Jacob T. Burkhart, for $266,000, for Lot 21 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.
-Mary C. Burrell to Thomas Wayne Glover, for $280,000, for Lot 30 in Falliston Second Sector.
-John L. Phillips to Dave Todd Deharde, for $419,000, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.
-Jennifer Lee Franklin to Nicholas A. Caltabiano, for $210,000, for Lot 457 in Forest Lakes Sector 5 Final Plat.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Ashton Allen Waters, for $190,350, for Lot 35 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-James R. Freeman to Carson Doug Pope, for $200,000, for Lot 2 in Freeman Estates.
-Lucia Reyes to Vincent Reilly Blackmon, for $260,000, for Lot 1104 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.
-Martin L. Reilly to George Morris Gibson, for $466,900, for Lot 821 in Brook Highland 8th Sector 2nd Phase.
-DAL Properties LLC to Benjamin A. McMillan, for $375,900, for Lot 2413 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-Mark Tod Worley to Elevated Homes LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 82 in Greenfield Sector 4 and 6 Sector 4.
-Tammie A. Reinhardt to Dominique Shante Jones, for $202,000, for Lot 117 in Villages at Westover Sector 1.
-Angela Birdwell McDearis to Fekisha V. Guyton, for $285,000, for Lot 169 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.
-Nicholas D. Norley to Javier Reyes, for $392,500, for Lot 2218 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.
-Roxanne R. Drake to Daniel W. Wheeler, for $205,000, for Lot 41 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.
-Mark Anthony Briones to David M. Adams, for $565,000, for Lot 2915 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.
-Haley S. Williams to Mary Galloway, for $307,000, for Lot 36 in Oak Glen Second Sector.
-Venson E. Birdwell to Angela L. Edwards, for $11,500, for Lot 24 in Southpointe First Sector.
-Gretchen M. Birdwell to Angela L. Edwards, for $389,500, for Lot 25 in Southpointe First Sector.
-Tall Timbers LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $486,000, for Lots 2, 5, 45 and 47 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.
-Tall Timbers LLC to Red Mountain Resources LLC, for $243,000, for Lots 4 and 19 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.
-Cris H. Nelson to City of Helena, for $16,750, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Lucile Lowe LLC to John Harrell Deloach, for $532,000, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.
-Barbara Dickinson to Campbell Partners LLC, for $133,333, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Susan Laughlin to Christopher K. Cato, for $233,500, for Lots 3 and 4 in Benson Camp.
March 2
-Timothy C. Posey to Timothy C. Posey, for $215,600, for Lot 507 in Forest Lakes.
-David W. Parten to Bradley S. Boy, for $325,000, for Lot 445 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 4th Addition.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Steven Hulsey, for $190,360, for Lot 33 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-MSM Portfolio Management LLC to Yancey Earl Harris, for $270,000, for Lot 2712 in Weatherly Highlands Club Drive Sector 27.
-W. Development LLC to Thomas L. Brown, for $105,000, for Lot 13 in Chelsea Reserve Resurvey of Lots 11, 12, 13 and 21.
-Jimmy E. McClain to Clay Valentine, for $275,000, for Lot 12 in Kentwood.
-Michael C. Threatt to James Byrum Tate, for $500,000, for Lot 1-49 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase III.
-Ashley N. Pratt to Mindy Harris, for $167,000, for Lot 685 in Waterford Cove Sector 3 Phase 2.
-Jimmy R. Jordan to Jesse Crowe, for $75,000, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $204,00, for Lots 102, 103 and 113 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Jonathan A. Tanner to Clay Smitherman, for $402,000, for Lot 701 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.
-Ronald W. Thomas to Justin Hill, for $345,100, for Lot 44 in Jameswood Second Sector.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 117 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Roger Davis to Andrea Caitlin Lewis, for $91,060, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Donald D. Williams to Jody Kinloch Grooms, for $589,000, for Lot 86 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.
-Canyon Park Properties LLC to Bohn Broadcast Enterprises LLC, for $204,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Donna Jean Spurlin to Rhonda Moore, for $110,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.
-Paula K. Files to David Weaver, for $225,000, for Lot 316 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 3.
-William D. Davies to Keith Johnson, for $65,000, for Lot 17 in Bridlewood Forest.
-Joshua Dewayne Bryant to Alexandria Murphy, for $322,000, for Lot 2711 in Weatherly Highlands Club Drive Sector 27.
-A & LR Properties LLC to Alex Ryan Campbell, for $245,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-David Scott Harper to Nita K. Harper, for $150,445, for Lot 2 in Kingdom Mini Farms Final Plat.
-Valor Communities LLC to Ronnie Moore, for $273,113, for Lot 329 in Union Station Phase III.
-Southern Capital Managers LLC to Eric L. Hensley, for $389,000, for Lot 5 in Weatherly Club Sector 14.
-Michael Teare to Karla Jean Childress, for $380,000, for Lot 122 in Willow Branch Sector 1.
-Ashlee E. Moore to Christopher Mingus, for $266,000, for Lot 315 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.
-Natassja G. Buegel to Steven Anthony Bayko, for $440,000, for Lot 801 in Eagle Point 8th Sector Phase I.
-John Gary Beane to Ricky Shaver, for $214,650, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 33, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Deidra C. Brown to David Leroy Irvin, for $312,000, for Lot 4-74 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.
-Katherine A. Change to Myrtice A. Carr, for $310,000, for Lot 12 in Greystone Village Phase 2 Amended Survey.
-Matthew S. Lowrey to Ashley N. Romine, for $165,000, for Lot 178 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.
-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Mupr 3 Assets LLC, for $623,700, for Lots 100, 225 and 226 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.
-Bridget Ann Randall Deloach to John Raymond Randall, for $219,000, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.
-Chelsea Rentalls LLC to Zachary T. Ingram, for $300,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Caroline Feltman to Zadok Samuel Rayfield, for $326,000, for Lot 112 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.
-Deep South Partners LLC to Gregory Grant Thomas, for $348,000, for Lot 5 in Indian Valley First Sector.
-Sidney White to Eugene Michael Garcia, for $225,000, for Lot 520 in Forest Lakes Sector 5 Final Plat.
-Thanos Ventures LLC to Ricardo Ibarra, for $255,000, for Lot 64 in Portsouth Third Sector.
-Kevin Brown to Roberto Martinez, for $6,500, for property in Section 22 South, Range 4 West.
March 3
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Don L. Savage, for $598,656, for Lot 547 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.
-Christopher A. Keith to Liv & Lux LLC, for $140,000, for Lot 40 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat.
-Liv & Lux LLC to RD1 LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 40 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat.
-Jessica Bennett to Matthew Lowrey, for $300,000, for Lot 484 in Weatherly Treymoor Abbey Section 22.
-Leslie Ann King to Joshua Herndon, for $170,000, for Lot 12 in Meadows Plat I Amended Map.
-Jordan M. Hosey to 94YNE Train LLC, for $1,325,000, for Lot 10-1 in Whispiering Pines Farms Resubdivision of Lot 10.
-Kristen Gorman Valentine to Nancy Schneider, for $170,000, for Lot 201 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.
-Jonathan R. McKnight to Sean P. Bonner, for $300,000, for Lot 433 in Old Cahaba Oakwood Sector.
-Carol V. Porter to Lan Homes LLC, for $212,500, for Lot 831 in Riverchase Country Club Fifteenth Addition.
-DAL Properties LLC to Joshua Burrow, for $493,000, for Lot 14 in Chelsea Reserve.
-Roger P. Jacobs to Robert B. Salser, for $64,990, for property in Section 9, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Barry F. Ousley to Clarence Eugene Mitchell, for $574,900, for Lot 2410 in Riverchase Country Club 24th Addition Resurvey of Lots 2410 and 2411.
-Round Too Investments LLC to Lovelady Holdings LLC, for $485,000, for Lot 24 in Claytons Addition to Oak Mountain Business Park Lots 24 and 25.
-DAL Properties LLC to Lemuel Thomas Motlow, for $554,360, for Lot 11-A in Chelsea Reserve Resurvey of Lots 11, 12, 13 and 21.
-Carolyn O. Best to Riley Foster McMichen, for $313,000, for Lot 9 in Selkirk A Subdivision of Inverness.
-Charles I. Maher to John Johnson, for $70,000, for Lot 6 in Shelby Shores First Addition.
-Gary E. Abercrombie to Sylvia M. Cox, for $15,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 17, 18 and 19 in Legions Heights.
-Alex Campbell to Thomas Jordan Long, for $217,000, for Lot 79 in Amberley Woods Third Sector Phase 1.
-Dorel D. Elliott to Karl Waller, for $438,900, for Lot 90 in Arbor Hill Phase III Final Plat.
-David M. Adams to Bradley J. Staley, for $1,625,000, for Lot 9 in Crest at Greystone Second Addition Resurvey of Lots 9 and 10.
-Allen Living Trust to Gregory W. Allen, for $350,800, for property in Section 15, Township 21, Range 3 West.
-James T. Seabury to Francis Buckner Dobson, for $240,000, for Lot 84 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 1.
-James Drayton Smith to BMB Holdings LLC, for $1,425,000, for property in Section 2, Township 19 South, Range 2 West and property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-Nathan Berryhill to Ryan Galloway, for $295,000, for Lot 374 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 12A.
March 4
-Howard ONeal to Gregory Peter Bourgeois, for $937,500, for Lot 2 in Clayton ONeal Subdivision.
-Beverly B. Weidler to Lewis George Burks, for $937,000, for Lot 1097 in Blackridge Phase 1A Final Plat.
-Evelyn Oglesby Jenkins to David Wesley Lash, for $190,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Arthur W. Cable to Ryan A. Long, for $477,500, for Lot 508 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5A.
-Ires Al LLC to Brandon Scott Darty, for $200,000, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Gibson & Anderson Construction Inc. to Sidney Hargett Bruhn, for $35,000, for Lot 2651 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase Two.
-Valor Communities LLC to ET 2 LP, for $694,390, for Lots 77, 104, 106 and 108 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Grant H. Howard to Serra Properties LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 106 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.
-David Kuyk to Rachel Kenny, for $163,000, for Lot 28 in Magnolia Parc.
-Kenneth Mobley to Julio Mejia Ramirez, for $40,000, for Lots 20, 21 and 22 in Dunstans Map and Survey of the Town of Calera.
-Sherri D. Wierengo to Laird P. Foret, for $785,000, for Lot 5 in Lake Heather Estates Givianpours Addition to Inverness.
-Flora Allen Duvall to James M. Thuresson, for $299,000, for Lot 40 in Sunset Lake Phase 3 Final Plat.
-James C. Wesson to IRA Innovations LLC, for $774,999, for property in Section 14, Township 18 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 23, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.
-Erin Lee Zappala to Jonathan R. Douglas, for $178,500, for Lot 19 in Canyon Park Townhomes.
-Anne Bates Gibbons to Melissa Ball Gibbons Whetstone, for $259,620, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 East and property in Section 18, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.
-Terri Connor to Darryn Samuel Guy, for $35,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 in Saffords Map of the Town of Shelby.
-Rhonda A. Greene to Kevin M. Parker, for $16,000, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Patricia C. Bird to City of Calera, for $132,350, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Thomas L. Cousins to Sarah Alexa Hutchens, for $581,900, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Arthur Bracewell to Mary Italiano, for $210,000, for Lot 5 in Meadowlark.
-Valor Communities LLC to Nathan Michael Staricek, for $253,294, for Lot 324 in Union Station Phase III.
-Rodricus Ware to James R. Long, for $365,000, for Lot 15 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases III, IV, V, VI and VII.
-Jonathan I. Moton to FKH SFR Propco D LP, for $210,500, for Lot 7 in Chanda Terrace First Sector.
-Holly B. Lessard to Holly B. Lessard, for $206,000, for Lot 22 in Laurel Woods 6th Sector.
-Michael Lewis to Beau Burchfield, for $212,000, for Lot 58 in Southern Hills.
-Charles B. Timothy to April Sharnta Pritchett, for $250,000, for Lot 66 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.
-Jeannine Ward to Peggy J. Carroll, for $240,000, for Lot 1107 in Old Cahaba Phase III Second Addition.
-SFR Birmingham LLC to Diversified Residential Homes 1 LLC, for $129,103, for Lot 9 in Robert Pleadgers Resurvey of Part of Block 262, 263 and 265 Dunstans Map.
-Richard W. Brewer to Robert Cavaliere, for $171,500, for Lots 9 and 10 in Cedar Grove Estates 1st Addition.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Harriette H. Huckaby, for $368,563, for Lot 1007 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.
-Toni Fikes to Jordan Thomas Holt, for $370,000, for Lot 287 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to John M. Hefner, for $530,048, for Lot B-138 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.
-Highpointe Investments LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., for $95,000, for property in Section 8, Township 19, Range 1 West.
-Tamara Ruth Alexander to Tim Alexander, for $249,620, for Lot 53 in Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 2 Final Plat.
March 5
-Heidi L. Weldon to Heidi L. Weldon, for $10, for Lot 163 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Charles B. Timothy, for $357,650, for Lot 6092 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Clark M. Page, for $411,660, for Lot A-49 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Zachary T. Gore, for $315,400, for Lot 117 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Marsha Howze to William Casey, for $58,000, for Lot 54 in Saddle Lake Farms a Condominium.
-JBL Holdings LLC to Hoang Le, for $21,500, for Lot 115 in Siluria Mills.
-Keith Nicholas to Brian Caine, for $314,820, for Lot 31 in Chelsea Ridge Estates 1st Sector.
-Myrtice A. Carr to Myrtice A. Carr, for $310,000, for Lot 12 in Greystone Village Phase 2 Amended Survey.
-Cynthia Miller to Steven Taylor Monk, for $265,000, for Lot 32 in Park Forest 2nd Sector.
-Tin L. Vuong to Dawn Michelle Zink, for $425,000, for Lot 2038 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Krista L. Johnson to David M. Johnson, for $165,475, for Lot 286 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.
-Joanne McNorton to Alexandra Brooke Woodward, for $110,000, for Lot 4 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey.
-Joseph Connally Dubose to Christopher David Kendall, for $320,000, for Lot 71 in Greystone Village Phase 1 Amended Map.
-David F. Smith to Richard Clint Green, for $156,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Arden Subdivision.
-Ginger A. Slaughter to Darnell Guyer, for $167,000, for Lots 5 and 6 in J W Johnstons Addition to Town of Columbiana.
-Margaret Enlow to August N. Newberry, for $156,000, for Lot 25 in Midridge Village Phase 1 Final Plat.
-Anne S. Scogin to Margaret Enlow, for $237,000 for Lot 127 in Beaver Creek Preserve First Sector.
-Laura E. Cairns to James L. Knox, for $575,529, for Lot 1 in Cahaba Falls.
-Justin A. Atwell to Franklin Reed Hudson, for $150,000, for Lot 73 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Manuel J. Pagan, for $453,620, for Lot 1010 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.
-Clayton Properties Group In. to Tai H. Nguyen, for $365,617, for Lot 139 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.
-David Young to Jeffrey A. Myers, for $499,900, for Lot 814 in Gleneagles at Balltnrae Final Plat.
-Benjamin Calvin Parker to Boulton Properties LLC, for $212,000, for Lot 1446 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Three.
-Meg S. Hicks to Meg S. Hicks, for $221,300, for Lot 10 in Old Town Helena.
-Stephanie A. Hendrix to James Inscho, for $370,000, for Lot 39 in Grand Oaks Final Plat.
-William Richard Darby to James Marcus Ruggerio, for $288,000, for property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Jessica Fanton Yance to Rhonda Doss, for $241,000, for Lot 142 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.
-DS Land Investment LLC to Jon Allen Keener, for $150,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Jacqueline M. Geisler to Jacqueline M. Geisler, for $355,000, for Lot 19 in Southpointe First Sector.
-Ann R. Helms to Bill F. Baggett, for $190,000, for Lot 3 in Fairview.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Tyler Paul Wilson, for $253,645, for Lot 37 in Country View Estates Phase 3.
-Michael D. Jacks to Christopher Marlon Bland, for $244,900, for Lot 56 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.
-Chelsea One LLC to Hernan N. Montoya, for $196,600, for Lots 103, 106, 107, 111 and 112 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 3.
-Jeffrey L. Fitzpatrick to Christopher Lee Racine, for $710,000, for Lot 18 in Southlake.
-Bobbie S. Hampton to Sarene Hampton, for $132,500, for Lot 60 in Hidden Creek II First Sector.
-Ricky Pickett to Michael Schramm, for $50,000, for Lot 18 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 2.
-Tracie Cranmer to Michelle Bradford, for $157,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.
-Helen Metrock Vandiver Property LLP to Kenneth B. Bishop, for $140,440, for property in Section 3, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.
-Sandra F. Clayton to Developing Heights LLC, for $155,000, for Lot 8 in Wooddale Third Sector.
-Stephen Patrick Thompson to George Ash, for $301,000, for Lot 104 in Narrows Peak Sector Final Record Plat Amended Map.
-Chelsea One LLC to Alexis Thomas, for $20,000, for Lot 407 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.
Sheriff’s reports for the week of April 4, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department from... read more