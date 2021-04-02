Arrest reports for the week of April 4, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 18-28:
Alabaster
March 22
-Mario Denard Kelley, 31, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.
-William Thompson Lacey, 64, of Montevallo, menacing.
-Theresa Lacey, 59, of Montevallo, harassment.
March 23
-Jonathan Albert Smith, 31, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
March 24
-Jimmie Alden Blair Jr., 32, of Maylene, alias writ of arrest.
-Jacob Allen Brown, 22, of Montevallo, bench warrant-reckless endangerment, bench warrant-attempting to elude.
-Christopher Lee Hogeland, 43, of Hueytown, Alabama, alias writ of arrest.
March 26
-William Brent Brashier, 37, of Pelham, capias warrant.
-Jarrett Kevar Parker, 40, of Clanton, alias writ of arrest.
-Joel Dale Lyles Jr., 47, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.
March 27
-Jesus Ponce Flores, 43, of Bessemer, DUI-alcohol.
-Kristen Ranesha Hill, 26, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.
-Chase Alexander Bolstad, 23, of Pelham, alias warrant.
-Carlos Pablo Garcia, 34, of Pelham, DUI-alcohol.
March 28
-Jane Trella Conn Reaves, 47, of Cullman, Alabama, alias warrant, capias warrant.
-Daniel Velasco Cardoza, 38, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
Calera
March 19
-Deshun O’Bryan White, 32, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree.
March 20
-Frankie Lavel Farrington, 44, of Montevallo, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest.
-William Byron Sherrod, 30, of Shelby, DUI-combined substance, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Corey Allen Edmondson, 34, of Henagar, Alabama, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Jeronimo Juan Andrade, 36, of Fort Worth, Texas, public intoxication.
-Davion Lamar McCarter, 21, of Calera, agency assist.
March 21
-Daniel McCall Barcal, 25, of Huntsville, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Jason Stephen Bates, 47, of Citronelle, Alabama, failure to appear.
-Zackary Dewayne Mitchell, 26, of Bessemer, Alabama, agency assist.
-Michael Logan George, 37, of Birmingham, DUI-controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-heroin, possession of a controlled substance-meth.
March 22
-Daniel Nolan Chambers, 40, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Richard Lewis Nelms Jr., 41, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).
-Jonathan Scott Key, 50, of Calera, public intoxication.
-Mario Denard Kelley, 31, of Gadsden, Alabama, failure to appear (six counts).
March 23
-Michael Shane Bright, 32, of Columbiana, using false identity to obstruct justice.
March 24
-Stephen Kent Delaney, 29, of Maylene, failure to appear.
March 25
-Amari Iman Rennalls, 22, of Calera, failure to appear.
Helena
March 18
-Kalicen Renee Frazier Stafford, 26, possession of a stolen vehicle, promoting prison contraband third degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense.
March 19
-Anthony Robert Welsh, 18, failure to appear-bail jumping misdemeanor.
March 21
-Brent Eugene Schwarz, 25, DUI-alcohol.
-Stacie Denise Collins, 50, failure to appear/comply/pay.
March 22
-Richard Nelms, 41, possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia.
-Florence Mukami Muhindi, 22, public intoxication, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace, harassment.
-Jason Eric Partridge, 40, outside agency warrant arrest-hold only.
March 23
-Kelly Eugene Farley, 51, failure to appear/comply/pay.
March 24
-Kelly Eugene Farley, 51, possession of methamphetamine.
March 26
-William Brent Brashier, 37, failure to appear-bail jumping misdemeanor.
March 27
-Andrea Nell Smith, 35, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.
March 28
-Justin Taylor Lambert, 28, DUI-alcohol.
-William Howard Jordan, 29, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of opium or derivative.
Montevallo
March 19
-Diamond Kynijawa Cutss, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
March 20
-Robert Schultz, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-marijuana-possess and obstructing police-ATEPO attempting to elude police.
-Pierre Adrian Tisbe, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
March 22
-Victor Casares Chavestre, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
March 24
-Kasyaira Liz Carrasquillo, assault-aggravated assault non-family.
Pelham
March 21
-Bertin Rodriguez-Molina, 39, of Birmingham, public intoxication-appears in public place under influence.
-Tiffany Sherman, 37, of Leeds, traffic-FTRV failure to register vehicle.
-D’Larius Evans, 21, of Birmingham, flight/escape-fugitive from justice.
-Dylon Ellison, 26, of Calera, harassment or harassing communications.
-Santos Cano Alvarado, 33, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Steven Gross, 32, of Montgomery, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.
March 22
-Michael Lewis, 23, of Margaret, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.
-Victor Griffin, 32, of Montevallo, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Darril Samuels, 38, of Birmingham, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic-DWOL drivers license-not in possession.
March 23
-Shane McDade, 40, of Pinson, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Jonathan Reese, 28, of Center Point, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Javious Meadows, 24, of Birmingham, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.
-Marquis Tucker, 27, of Birmingham, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.
March 24
-Logan Thompson, 24, of Remlap, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.
March 25
-Lisa Kahlstorf, 61, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
March 26
-Lorraine Arias, 24, of Pelham, domestic violence-third degree-simple assault-family.
March 27
-Edgar Rodriguez, 22, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Daniel Billinger, 22, of Canton, KS, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.
Police reports for the week of April 4, 2021
