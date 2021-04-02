Arrest reports for the week of April 4, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 18-28:

Alabaster

March 22

-Mario Denard Kelley, 31, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

-William Thompson Lacey, 64, of Montevallo, menacing.

-Theresa Lacey, 59, of Montevallo, harassment.

March 23

-Jonathan Albert Smith, 31, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

March 24

-Jimmie Alden Blair Jr., 32, of Maylene, alias writ of arrest.

-Jacob Allen Brown, 22, of Montevallo, bench warrant-reckless endangerment, bench warrant-attempting to elude.

-Christopher Lee Hogeland, 43, of Hueytown, Alabama, alias writ of arrest.

March 26

-William Brent Brashier, 37, of Pelham, capias warrant.

-Jarrett Kevar Parker, 40, of Clanton, alias writ of arrest.

-Joel Dale Lyles Jr., 47, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

March 27

-Jesus Ponce Flores, 43, of Bessemer, DUI-alcohol.

-Kristen Ranesha Hill, 26, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

-Chase Alexander Bolstad, 23, of Pelham, alias warrant.

-Carlos Pablo Garcia, 34, of Pelham, DUI-alcohol.

March 28

-Jane Trella Conn Reaves, 47, of Cullman, Alabama, alias warrant, capias warrant.

-Daniel Velasco Cardoza, 38, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

Calera

March 19

-Deshun O’Bryan White, 32, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree.

March 20

-Frankie Lavel Farrington, 44, of Montevallo, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest.

-William Byron Sherrod, 30, of Shelby, DUI-combined substance, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Corey Allen Edmondson, 34, of Henagar, Alabama, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Jeronimo Juan Andrade, 36, of Fort Worth, Texas, public intoxication.

-Davion Lamar McCarter, 21, of Calera, agency assist.

March 21

-Daniel McCall Barcal, 25, of Huntsville, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Jason Stephen Bates, 47, of Citronelle, Alabama, failure to appear.

-Zackary Dewayne Mitchell, 26, of Bessemer, Alabama, agency assist.

-Michael Logan George, 37, of Birmingham, DUI-controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-heroin, possession of a controlled substance-meth.

March 22

-Daniel Nolan Chambers, 40, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Richard Lewis Nelms Jr., 41, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-Jonathan Scott Key, 50, of Calera, public intoxication.

-Mario Denard Kelley, 31, of Gadsden, Alabama, failure to appear (six counts).

March 23

-Michael Shane Bright, 32, of Columbiana, using false identity to obstruct justice.

March 24

-Stephen Kent Delaney, 29, of Maylene, failure to appear.

March 25

-Amari Iman Rennalls, 22, of Calera, failure to appear.

Helena

March 18

-Kalicen Renee Frazier Stafford, 26, possession of a stolen vehicle, promoting prison contraband third degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

March 19

-Anthony Robert Welsh, 18, failure to appear-bail jumping misdemeanor.

March 21

-Brent Eugene Schwarz, 25, DUI-alcohol.

-Stacie Denise Collins, 50, failure to appear/comply/pay.

March 22

-Richard Nelms, 41, possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Florence Mukami Muhindi, 22, public intoxication, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace, harassment.

-Jason Eric Partridge, 40, outside agency warrant arrest-hold only.

March 23

-Kelly Eugene Farley, 51, failure to appear/comply/pay.

March 24

-Kelly Eugene Farley, 51, possession of methamphetamine.

March 26

-William Brent Brashier, 37, failure to appear-bail jumping misdemeanor.

March 27

-Andrea Nell Smith, 35, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

March 28

-Justin Taylor Lambert, 28, DUI-alcohol.

-William Howard Jordan, 29, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of opium or derivative.

Montevallo

March 19

-Diamond Kynijawa Cutss, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

March 20

-Robert Schultz, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-marijuana-possess and obstructing police-ATEPO attempting to elude police.

-Pierre Adrian Tisbe, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

March 22

-Victor Casares Chavestre, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

March 24

-Kasyaira Liz Carrasquillo, assault-aggravated assault non-family.

Pelham

March 21

-Bertin Rodriguez-Molina, 39, of Birmingham, public intoxication-appears in public place under influence.

-Tiffany Sherman, 37, of Leeds, traffic-FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-D’Larius Evans, 21, of Birmingham, flight/escape-fugitive from justice.

-Dylon Ellison, 26, of Calera, harassment or harassing communications.

-Santos Cano Alvarado, 33, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Steven Gross, 32, of Montgomery, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.

March 22

-Michael Lewis, 23, of Margaret, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.

-Victor Griffin, 32, of Montevallo, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Darril Samuels, 38, of Birmingham, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic-DWOL drivers license-not in possession.

March 23

-Shane McDade, 40, of Pinson, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Jonathan Reese, 28, of Center Point, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Javious Meadows, 24, of Birmingham, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.

-Marquis Tucker, 27, of Birmingham, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.

March 24

-Logan Thompson, 24, of Remlap, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.

March 25

-Lisa Kahlstorf, 61, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

March 26

-Lorraine Arias, 24, of Pelham, domestic violence-third degree-simple assault-family.

March 27

-Edgar Rodriguez, 22, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Daniel Billinger, 22, of Canton, KS, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.