Turner’s grand slam helps Helena down rival Pelham in area game

PELHAM – The Helena Huskies remained the hottest team in Shelby County on Tuesday, March 30, when they overcame an early 2-0 deficit to take down rival Pelham in an area road victory.

The Huskies trailed 2-0 after one inning, but followed with one run in the top of the second and then a difference-making five-run top of the fourth to pick up a 6-3 win.

With the victory, the Huskies improved to 18-5 on the season and 3-0 in area play.

Pelham struck first in the opening inning thanks to an RBI single from JD Wilkins. Following another single from Trent Jones, Eli Chambers hit a sac fly to make it 2-0 through the first inning.

Helena cut into the deficit in the top of the second when Ryan Storey scored on a fielder’s choice following a single earlier in the inning.

Then, after a quiet third inning, Helena stepped back to the plate in the top of the fourth and put together the difference-making inning.

Three of the first four batters walked to start the inning, which loaded the bases with one out for Landon Leake.

Leake then hit a ball to center field, but an error not only allowed him to reach safely but brought Storey home to even the game.

Then came the hit of the game.

With the bases still loaded, McGwire Turner stepped in the batter’s box. After taking the first two pitches, he found the one he wanted and bombed a ball over the left-field wall for a grand slam to put Helena in front 6-2.

Pelham put one more run on the board in the bottom of the fourth, but the grand slam was too much of a blow for the Panthers to overcome in a 6-3 loss.

Jacob Peters got the win on the mound after pitching five innings and allowing four hits, and three runs. He struck out six and allowed two walks. Gavin Daniel closed out the final two innings by allowing just two hits and striking out two.

Turner’s four RBIs with his grand slam led the way for Helena’s offense, while Noah Gwin added the only other RBI. Tyler Jon Santos and Storey each had a hit, while Santos also added three walks.

Pelham was led by Wilkins with two hits, one walk and one RBI, while Chambers added an RBI as well.