Camp Branch UMC to hold Easter sunrise service

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Camp Branch UMC will hold a sunrise service on Easter Sunday, April 4 beginning at 6:30 a.m. at Nabors Cemetery (located on Mellow Drive, a dirt road off U.S. 31 south of Alabaster).

Last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Easter services, the church put a cross outside and invited the congregation and community to add flowers to it. The cross will be decorated again this year, and others are invited to add flowers from their collection.

The cross will be placed in front of the church on Good Friday, April 2. Everyone is invited to share in this new tradition.

Those who need to sit during the service are asked to bring their own chair.