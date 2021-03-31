Calera Main Street going mobile with new app

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA — In an effort to connect local businesses and the community with an ever-growing mobile audience, Calera Main Street has joined the national Main Street mobile network with its own mobile app, called distrx.

Designed specifically for Main Street communities, the free distrx app is available on the App Store and Google Play. If mobile users allow the app to know their location, visitors entering a participating district receive a welcome greeting on their mobile device.



The Calera Main Street mobile app lists area businesses by category and provides information on parking and attractions, upcoming events, district map and other information. The user-friendly platform allows local merchants to upload their information to create detailed business listings in the app, photos—whatever they like, including links to websites and social media pages. That same information automatically appears on the national website, Distrx.com.

“Now our local merchants can create their own free business listings and post promotional offers,” said Calera Main Street Executive Director Jackie Batson. “Our app shows visitors where to park, lists our amazing local merchants and includes area attractions and upcoming events. In the future, we can add walking tours and scavenger hunts as we revitalize our downtown district. Residents and visitors will now have a comprehensive community resource in the palm of their hand.”

With more than 500 participating communities in 44 states, the distrx network is nationwide. As a result, distrx app users now have one app for all Main Street communities across the country.

“We are excited to have Calera Main Street join the national network,” said distrx founder Dr. Ron Cook. “It’s a great opportunity for us to support area businesses, and we will continue to add new features that will benefit Main Street merchants. We developed distrx as a way for small businesses to use technology to reach mobile consumers who love to shop local.”



Calera Main Street is looking forward to their next First Friday Festival in historic downtown, which will be held Friday, April 2 from 5-8 p.m. For every customer that shows they’ve downloaded the distrx app, they will receive 10 percent off their purchase during the festival from participating merchants such as Adventurer’s Coffee Co., Creations Galore and Moore, plant, R.O.E. Hobby and others.

For more information about distrx, visit Distrx.com or contact: info@distrx.com or 407-618-1223.