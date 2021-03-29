March 29, 2021

Tommy Harrison

By Staff Reports

Published 4:43 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

Tommy Harrison
Hoover

Tommy Harrison, age 50, of Hoover, passed away Thursday, March 25.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, March 30 at Bolton Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Columbiana City Cemetery. Burial will follow at Columbiana City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries