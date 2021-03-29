Police reports for the week of March 28, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 12-21:

Alabaster

March 15

-Property damage from Butler Road at Shelby County 17, Alabaster. A 2018 Chevy Suburban sustained $800 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road. A box of masks and a hand counter valued at $10 apiece were stolen.

-Receiving stolen property first degree, possession of a controlled substance from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. An undisclosed amount of drugs/narcotics and equipment were confiscated. A 2018 Toyota Corolla was recovered.

-Information report from the 600 block of Wynlake Cove.

-Found property from the 500 block of Warrior Drive. Computer hardware/software was reported.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 8200 block of Alabama 119.

March 16

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Summer Brook Lane.

-Information report from the 1200 block of First Avenue West.

March 17

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1400 block of Applegate Drive.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1500 block of Applegate Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 100 block of Mount Olive Road.

-Assault second degree from the 1000 block of First Street North.

-Information only from the 1100 block of Fox Valley Farms Road.

March 18

-Property damage from the 60 block of Shelby County 26, Alabaster. A 2018 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Big Oak Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast. A white gold ring with three diamonds valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest. A pearl ring, ruby marquis with diamonds, diamond ring, butterfly white gold, opal with diamonds, small cross ring and silver band with diamonds were stolen.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Park Forest Terrace. A mailbox valued at $600 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree, interference with domestic violence emergency call from the 1100 block of Eagle Drive.

March 19

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Kent Dairy Road and Alabama 119.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street Southwest.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Eighth Street Northwest. An Xbox valued at $499 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumables valued at $141.29 were stolen.

-Information only from the 100 block of Holland Trail.

-Information only from the 80 block of Baretree Lane.

-Harassment from the 1800 block of Wood Brook Circle Apartments.

March 20

-Property damage from the 1100 block of Big Cloud Circle. Bricks and a gutter sustained $1,100 in damages.

-Property damage from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road. A window glass valued at $50 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9300 block of Alabama 119. Money in the amount of $300 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 2200 block of Amberley Woods Terrace.

March 21

-Domestic violence third degree, theft of property second degree from the 400 block of Shelby Farms Lane. A safe with medication valued at $50 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Sunrise Court.

-Using false identity to purchase alcohol from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Identity documents were confiscated.

Calera

March 12

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property (three counts) from the 1800 block of Fourth Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of 13th Street.

-Simple assault from the 3900 block of Shelby County 42.

-DUI-alcohol from the 500 block of Ozley Road, Alabaster.

-Lost property from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle (two counts) from the 900 block of Timberline Circle.

-Resisting arrest, attempting to elude from the 500 block of Timberline Trace.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

March 13

-Distributing private image with intent to harass from the 200 block of Saratoga Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 block of Savannah Lane.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 89, Montevallo.

March 14

-Incident from the 1100 block of Shelby County 89.

-DUI-alcohol from the 228-mile marker of I-65.

-Animal complaint from the 7000 block of Kensington Avenue.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at Deborah Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Creek Run Circle.

March 15

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Open container, DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 89 at Shelby County 201.

-Open container, DUI-alcohol from the 500 block of 15th Street.

-Incident from the 7300 block of U.S. 31.

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Notice of trespass from the 2500 block of Shelby County 16.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to business property, theft of property third degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 229-mile marker of I-65.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 42 and Tolleson Road.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 42 and Tolleson Road.

-Cattle at large from Shelby County 42 and Two Springs Road.

-Public intoxication from the 230-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Property damage from Shelby County 42 and Barkwood Loop.

-Failure to appear from Shelby County 201 at Shelby County 89.

-Agency assist from Alabama 25 and 16th Street.

March 16

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from I-65 South at the 227-mile marker.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of Maryanna Road.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at 14th Street.

-Failure to appear (four counts) from Shelby County 151 at Shelby County 800.

-Failure to appear (12 counts) from Shelby County 151 at Shelby County 800.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 151 at Shelby County 800.

-Property damage from the 232-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Property damage from the 1200 block of Village Trace.

-Domestic violence second degree-strangulation from the 2200 block of Village Lane.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Union Station Drive.

-Public intoxication, obstructing government operations from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Union Station Drive.

-Possession of marijuana first degree from the 1900 block of Shelby County 75.

-Agency assist from the 1900 block of Shelby County 75.

March 17

-Incident from the 11100 block of Sysco Drive.

-Property damage from Shelby County 800.

-DUI-any substance from the 227-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sheep Crossing.

March 18

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-assault from the 400 block of Shelby County 63.

-Incident from the 100 block of Sunset Lane.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 800 block of Meriweather Drive.

-Failure to appear from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 63.

March 19

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 100 block of Hollow Court.

-Property damage from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Public intoxication, resisting arrest from the 229-mile marker of I-65.

Helena

March 15

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 1000 block of Laurel Lakes Drive.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Domestic incident from Shelby County 17.

March 17

-Miscellaneous incident from Hillsboro Parkway.

March 18

-Missing juvenile from Shelby County 52 West near Elvira Road.

-Identity theft from River Crest Drive South.

-Possession of a stolen vehicle, promoting prison contraband third degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense from the 4000 block of Alabama 261.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 2700 block of Coalmont Road.

-Incident from the 200 block of Appleford Road.

March 19

-Miscellaneous incident from Helena Marketplace.