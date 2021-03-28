County has 5 players, 1 coach recognized on All-State basketball team

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

With a historic season now in the rearview, several players who helped their teams put together school history were honored when the 2020-2021 All-State basketball team was released on Sunday, March 28.

Oak Mountain’s Noah Young and Will Shaver, Spain Park’s Cam Crawford, Pelham’s Laci Gogan and Chelsea’s Ellen Fleming all earned recognition on this year’s All-State team.

In addition to those five players, Oak Mountain boys basketball head coach Chris Love was also honored as the Class 7A Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to their first state championship in school history as well as a second consecutive trip to the Final Four.

Young was the only of the five players to make the first team in their respective classifications after earning a spot in Class 7A.

He was the leader of the Eagles this year as the only senior in the starting lineup. Young averaged 12.3 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game and 1.6 assists per game this season and always made a big shot when it was needed.

His presence was key in helping Oak Mountain not only return to the Final Four this season, but win the first state championship in school history.

Young was joined by teammate Will Shaver on the Class 7A All-State team as a member of the second team.

Shaver was one of the top rebounders in the county this year with 7.7 per game, while he also averaged 14.3 points and 1.2 assists per game.

Shaver battled an ankle injury the majority of the season but was able to fight through it and help his team claim this year’s championship. The junior also had 50 blocks and 20 steals, while affecting every shot around the rim from opposing teams.

Those two, Love and others stepped up during an up-and-down season for the Eagles that featured several injuries and bonded together to help claim a championship.

Crawford also did his part for the Spain Park Jaguars in helping them reach the Final Four this season as well.

The senior averaged 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game and was the ultimate leader. He had big games down the stretch to help the Jaguars get back to the Elite Eight for the second year in a row before getting redemption and punching a ticket to the Final Four with a one-point win against Huntsville.

Crawford also added 52 steals this season. Several of his teammates and coaches admitted what he meant to the team and what he did to set the foundation moving forward.

On the girls side, Chelsea’s Fleming and Pelham’s Gogan were also recognized for helping lead their teams to history this season and made the Class 6A third team.

Fleming was the leader of the Hornets, who advanced to their first Final Four in school history this season.

Not only was she one of the best defenders in the county this season, but she led Chelsea in scoring with 10.7 points per game, but added 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game

She was the team’s MVP as a senior and finished her time at Chelsea with three appearances in the Sweet 16 and one in the Final Four.

Gogan was the county’s top player this year after helping Pelham reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history.

She led the county in scoring by a wide margin at 19.1 points per game while also averaging 3.1 assists per game and 2.8 rebounds per game.

In addition to that, Gogan totaled 54 steals and has 1,035 career points with the Panthers as a sophomore.

The entire All-State Team is below:

CLASS 7A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Reniya Kelly, Hoover, So., G, 5-5

Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr., G, 6-1

Olivia Porter, Auburn, Jr., G, 5-8

Emma Smith, Vestavia Hills, Jr., G, 5-7

Kelsey Thompson, Davidson, Jr., G, 5-10

Second-team All-State

Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore, Fr., C, 6-1

Morgan Ficklin, Central-Phenix City, Jr., F, 6-1

Aniya Hubbard, Hoover, Jr., G, 5-8

MG Lymon, Foley, Sr., G, 5-6

Amiyah Rollins, Dothan, Jr., G-F, 5-10

Third-team All-State

Syriah Daniels, Auburn, Fr., G, 6-0

Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville, Fr., G, 5-9

Camille Jenkins, Gadsden City, Sr., G, 5-5

Kennedy Langham, Sparkman, So., G, 5-7

T’Keyah Weatherly, Theodore, Jr., G, 5-9

Honorable mention

Jaida Gosha, Enterprise, Jr., F, 5-10

Alexis Hudgens, Dothan, Sr., G-F, 5-8

Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City, 7th, G, 5-8

Coach of the year

Tonya Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville

CLASS 7A BOYS

First-team All-State

DJ Fairley, Hoover, Sr., G, 6-2

Luke Guyette, Huntsville, Sr., G, 6-2

Quentin Hayes, Enterprise, Jr., G, 6-1

Riley Leonard, Fairhope, Sr., F, 6-4

Noah Young, Oak Mountain, Sr., G-F, 6-5

Second-team All-State

Cam Crawford, Spain Park, Sr., G, 6-4

Hunter Ivy, Fairhope, Jr., F, 6-3

Calen Lightford, Sparkman, Jr., G, 5-11

Win Miller, Vestavia Hills, So., G, 6-3

Will Shaver, Oak Mountain, Jr., C, 6-11

Third-team All-State

Trinity Bell, Albertville, Sr., F, 6-7

Bryson Hall, Tuscaloosa Co., Sr., F, 6-7

Tommie Law, Mary Montgomery, Sr., G, 6-3

Jalen Jackson, Bob Jones, Sr., G, 6-1

Elijah Terry, Enterprise, Jr., G-F, 6-5

Honorable mention

Jayden Buckley, Auburn, Jr., G, 5-11

Donovan Pearman, Smiths Station, Sr., G, 5-9

Labaron Philon, Baker, Fr., G, 6-1

Le’Tarion White, Jeff Davis, Sr., F, 6-4

Coach of the year

Chris Love, Oak Mountain

CLASS 6A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle, Jr., G, 5-8

Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula, Sr., G, 5-8

Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals, Sr., F, 6-2

Samiya Steele, Hazel Green, Jr., G, 5-7

Nya Valentine, McGill-Toolen, Sr., G, 5-3

Second-team All-State

Caroline Bachus, Athens, Jr., F, 6-2

Maddison Dowling, Gulf Shores, Jr., F, 5-10

Bre’Anna Rhodes, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-1

Kaleah Taylor, Oxford, Jr., G, 5-4

Grace Watson, Hazel Green, Sr., F, 6-0

Third-team All-State

Mya Barnes, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-1

Ellen Fleming, Chelsea, Sr., G, 5-11

Laci Gogan, Pelham, So., G, 5-8

Zahria Hoskey, Eufaula, Jr., G, 5-7

Libby Privett, Madison Academy, Jr., G, 5-8

Honorable mention

Lillyanna Cartee, Hartselle, Sr., F, 5-11

Skye Harris, Lee-Montgomery, Sr., G-F, 5-11

Bellah Machen, Mortimer Jordan, Jr., G, 5-8

XaiOnna Whitfield, Oxford, Fr., G, 5-7

Coach of the year

Adria Harris, Carver-Montgomery

CLASS 6A BOYS

First-team All-State

Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen, Jr., F, 6-6

BJ Harris, Scottsboro, Sr., G, 5-9

Rylan Houck, Oxford, Jr., F, 6-5

Brody Peebles, Hartselle, Sr., G, 6-2

Rayven Turner, Mountain Brook, Sr., F-G, 6-6

Second-team All-State

Kolby Horace, Spanish Fort, Jr., G, 6-2

Jo Jo James, Pinson Valley, Sr., G, 6-0

Josh Paige, Eufaula, Jr., G, 6-4

RayQuan Taylor, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-10

Kelvon Townsend, Woodlawn, Sr., F, 6-4

Third-team All-State

Jalon Chapman, Buckhorn, Sr., C, 6-5

Colby McAllister, Spanish Fort, Jr., F, 6-3

Justin Moore, Oxford, Sr., G, 6-3

Vincent Reeves Jr., Shades Valley, Sr., G-F, 6-4

Rodarius Thomas, Eufaula, Sr., F, 6-3

Honorable mention

Bo Barber, Mountain Brook, Sr., G, 5-9

Tyre Patterson, Athens, Sr., G, 6-2

Jacquez Trammell, Valley, Sr., G-F, 6-4

Greedy Williams, Pinson Valley, Sr., G, 6-3

Coach of the year

Tyler Davis, Mountain Brook

CLASS 5A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield, Jr., G, 6-0

Saniah Parker, Mae Jemison, Sr., G-F, 5-9

Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, Sr., F, 6-0

Sadie Thompson, Lawrence Co., Sr., G, 5-6

Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham, Sr., G, 5-7

Second-team All-State

Renijah Brown, Marbury, Sr., G, 5-6

Makala Hobdy, Charles Henderson, So., G, 5-5

Dorsey Parker, UMS-Wright, Jr., C, 6-1

Lexi Shadix, West Point, Sr., F, 6-0

Kylera Warren, Central-Tuscaloosa, So., C, 6-6

Third-team All-State

Maya Cunningham, Pleasant Grove, Sr., F, 5-9

Aeraeonna Manuel, Selma, Sr., F, 5-11

Destinee Nelson, Carver-Birmingham, So., G, 5-8

Ashley Phillips, Alexandria, Jr., G, 5-7

Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville, So., G, 5-8

Honorable mention

Shakyiah Clark, Wenonah, Sr., G, 5-4

Kalyx Cole, LeFlore, Sr., G, 5-6

Kristian Jackson, Charles Henderson, Jr., G, 5-6

Ella Vallas, St. Paul’s, So., G, 6-2

Coach of the year

Jarvis Wilson, Carver-Birmingham

CLASS 5A BOYS

First-team All-State

Kaleb Brown, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G, 6-5

Keshwawn Murphy, Ramsay, Sr., F, 6-11

Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley, Jr., G, 6-4

Dawson Sarblah, Greenville, Sr., G-F, 6-6

Landan Williams, Alexandria, Sr., C, 6-6

Second-team All-State

Jordan Chatman, Center Point, Sr., G-F, 6-5

Jamicah Humphrey, Tallassee, Sr., G, 5-10

Christian Lewis, Pleasant Grove, Sr., F, 6-4

Crews Proctor, Sylacauga, Sr., G, 6-2

Akeives Shorts, Charles Henderson, Jr., G, 5-11

Third-team All-State

Patrick Burke, Headland, Jr., G, 6-1

Taye Fields, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., G, 6-3

Jarvis Moss, Selma, Sr., G, 6-1

Harrison Wallace, Pike Road, Sr., G, 6-2

D’Anthony Walton, Alexandria, Jr., G, 6-4

Honorable mention

Chandler Dyas, Russellville, Sr., G, 6-3

Keontae Funderburg, Talladega, Sr., F, 6-1

Brian Garrett, Lincoln, Sr., G, 6-0

Taevon Goode, Central-Tuscaloosa, Sr., G, 6-4

Coach of the year

Greg Brown, Lee-Huntsville

CLASS 4A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Allasha Dudley, Anniston, Sr., G, 5-6

Brooke Jones, Rogers, Sr., F, 5-7

Naomi Jones, Jackson, So., C, 6-3

Janiya Labyzon, Vigor, Jr., F, 5-9

Jenna Walker, Priceville, Sr., G, 5-8

Second-team All-State

Asia Barclay, Anniston, Sr., F, 6-1

Madie Krieger, Rogers, Jr., G, 5-6

Ivey Maddox, Good Hope, Fr., G, 5-10

Baylor Phillips, Oneonta, So., G, 5-8

Chloe Siegel, Deshler, So., G, 5-7

Third-team All-State

Mia Hollingsworth, Hamilton, Fr., G, 5-8

Zharia Hubbard, Dora, Sr., F-C, 6-0

Madison Johnson, Geneva, So., G, 5-10

Karlee Perry, Cherokee Co., Sr., G, 5-4

Grace Rittenhouse, Handley, Sr., F, 5-10

Honorable mention

Kayla Broom, Jacksonville, Sr., G, 6-0

Cassidy Campbell, Hanceville, Sr., G, 5-8

Rudi Derrick, Good Hope, So., G, 5-6

ShaDonya Johnson, Williamson, So., C, 6-0

Coach of the year

Blake Prestage, Rogers

CLASS 4A BOYS

First-team All-State

Brody Baker, White Plains, Sr., F, 6-5

Jordan Bell, Williamson, Sr., F, 6-4

Malcolm Carlisle, Anniston, Sr., G, 6-3

Jailen Fluellen, BTW-Tuskegee, Sr., G, 5-11

Antonio Kite, Anniston, Jr., G, 6-2

Second-team All-State

River Helms, West Limestone, Sr., F, 6-4

Tanner Malin, Good Hope, Jr., G, 6-0

Keshaun Martin, Dale Co., Sr., G, 5-11

Kyler Murks, Brooks, Jr., G, 5-11

Sheldon Williams, Escambia Co., Jr., F, 6-7

Third-team All-State

Dee Ellis, Dallas Co., Sr., G, 5-10

Devontae Harris, Vigor, Sr., G, 6-0

Andrew Johnson, BTW-Tuskegee, Sr., F, 6-3

Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville, So., G, 6-4

Carson Muse, West Morgan, So., F, 6-6

Honorable mention

Marquez McKnight, Ashford, Sr., F, 6-0

Kenton Steele, Hamilton, Sr., F, 6-6

Hudson Thrasher, American Christian, Sr., G, 6-3

Robert Woodyard, Williamson, Jr., F, 6-2

Coach of the year

Torry Brown, Anniston

CLASS 3A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian, Jr., G, 5-8

Chloe Johnson, Montgomery Academy, Jr., G, 5-7

Kenadie Lee, Sylvania, Sr., G, 5-6

Emma Kate Smith, Trinity, So., G, 5-8

Emma Kate Tittle, Winfield, Jr., G, 5-7

Second-team All-State

Hallie Holmes, Susan Moore, Sr., G, 5-6

Vanessa Samuel, T.R. Miller, Sr., G, 5-4

Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale Co., So., C, 6-0

CoCo Thomas, Prattville Christian, So., F, 5-11

Tori Vice, Ohatchee, Sr., G, 5-9

Third-team All-State

Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, So., F, 5-10

Haley Homesley, Weaver, Sr., F, 5-10

Adriana Jones, Greensboro, Jr., G, 5-6

Leighton Robertson, Montgomery Academy, Sr., G-F, 5-9

Tyla Tatum, Collinsville, So., G, 5-9

Honorable mention

Madi Caddell, Montgomery Academy, Sr., G, 5-6

Kaylie Davenport, Flomaton, Sr., G, 5-6

Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian, So., C, 6-1

Vanessa Stoudemire, Opp, So., G, 5-9

Coach of the year

Kyle Finch, Sylvania

CLASS 3A BOYS

First-team All-State

Parker Godwin, Fyffe, Sr., G, 6-2

D.J. Jamerson, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-5

Cole Millican, Plainview, Jr., G, 6-2

Alex Odam, Piedmont, So., G, 6-2

Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill, So., F, 6-6

Second-team All-State

Joshua Ballew, Pleasant Valley, Sr., G, 6-1

Brody Dalton, Fyffe, Sr., C, 6-6

Erik Matthews, Opp, Sr., G, 6-6

Jamarion Ryans, Hale Co., Jr., G, 5-11

Chance Spears, Mobile Christian, Sr., G, 6-0

Third-team All-State

Logan Feltman, Winfield, Jr., F, 6-10

Eric Fuqua, Lauderdale Co., Jr., G, 5-11

Jaylen Nobles, Slocomb, Jr., G, 6-1

Luke Smith, Plainview, So., G, 6-4

Devontae White, Wicksburg, Jr., G, 6-2

Honorable mention

Micah Johnson, Fyffe, Sr., F, 6-4

K.J. Melson, Danville, Sr., G, 6-1

Trey Pesnell, Ohatchee, Sr., G, 5-11

Tae Spears, Southside-Selma, Jr., G, 6-0

Coach of the year

Neal Thrash, Fyffe

CLASS 2A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Ace Austin, Spring Garden, 8th, G, 5-5

Molly Heard, Pisgah, Jr., G-F, 5-11

Kamie Kirk, Hatton, Sr., C, 6-0

Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co., Sr., C-F-G, 6-3

Toni West, Cold Springs, Sr., G, 5-7

Second-team All-State

Ahniya Foster, Midfield, Sr., F, 5-10

Feliah Greer, LaFayette, Sr., F, 5-9

Makenna Long, G.W. Long, Jr., G, 5-8

Whitney Novak, St. Luke’s, Sr., F, 5-11

Kallie Tinker, Pisgah, So., G, 5-3

Third-team All-State

Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke’s, Jr., G, 5-8

Josie Harville, Hatton, Sr., G, 5-7

Lanie Henderson, Sand Rock, Jr., G, 5-9

Raven McCain, B.B. Comer, Sr., G, 5-9

Neely Welsh, Spring Garden, Jr., G-F, 5-10

Honorable mention

Jaylyn Baker, Elba, Sr., F, 5-10

Breanna Glaze, Lanett, Jr., G, 6-2

Khashya Richardson, Luverne, So., G, 5-5

Reagan Taylor, Horseshoe Bend, Fr., G, 5-7

Coach of the year

Carey Ellison, Pisgah

CLASS 2A BOYS

First-team All-State

Dre Burroughs, Clarke Co., Sr., G, 5-10

J.D. Davison, Calhoun, Sr., G, 6-3

Kintavious Dozier, Lanett, Sr., G, 6-0

Damariee Jones, Midfield, Sr., G, 6-4

Kedarieon Rabb, J.U. Blacksher, Sr., G, 6-4

Second-team All-State

Ridge Harrison, Hatton, Sr., G, 6-3

Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co., Jr., G, 6-2

Weston Kirk, Spring Garden, Sr., G-F, 6-2

Russ Marr, North Sand Mountain, Sr., G-F, 6-3

Cade Phillips, Westbrook Christian, So., F, 6-8

Third-team All-State

Travaunta Abner, Lanett, Sr., F, 6-2

Raymon Bryant, Cottonwood, Jr., G, 6-2

Anthony Johnson, Midfield, Jr., G, 6-3

Luke Maples, North Sand Mountain, Sr., G, 5-9

Garyn Sharpe, Sand Rock, Sr., G, 6-3

Honorable mention

Joshua Curtis, Calhoun, Sr., F, 6-5

Hayes Floyd, Ariton, Sr., G-F, 6-3

Braden Ray, Red Bay, Sr., G, 6-5

Logan Wilkins, Addison, Sr., F, 6-6

Coach of the year

Tim Willoughby, Cold Springs

CLASS 1A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Sharae Coleman, Florala, Jr., G, 5-6

Serenity Metcalfe, Marion Co., 8th, G, 5-5

Gabby Perkins, Brantley, Sr., F, 6-0

Gracie Stucky, Skyline, Sr., G, 5-6

Timya Thurman, Linden, So., C, 6-6

Second-team All-State

Erin Culp, Marion Co., Jr., F, 5-9

Tenasia Gordon, Georgiana, Sr., G-F, 5-9

Kinley Johnson, Samson, Sr., G, 5-4

Bella Millirons, Coosa Christian, So., G, 5-8

Gracie Rowell, Skyline, Fr., G, 5-7

Third-team All-State

Kya Brown, Winterboro, So., G, 5-7

Alaysia Burns, Linden, Jr., G, 5-7

Brooke Hill, Berry, Sr., G, 5-8

Faith Johnson, Talladega Co. Central, Jr., G, 5-6

Victoria O’Neill, Donoho, Sr., G, 5-3

Honorable mention

Chloe Davidson, Coosa Christian, Sr., F, 5-8

Brantley Edberg, Samson, Fr., G, 5-5

Kendall Lacoste, University Charter, So., G, 5-6

Tayla Murph, Loachapoka, So., G, 5-4

Coach of the year

Scott Veal, Marion Co.

CLASS 1A BOYS

First-team All-State

Will Bonner, Belgreen, Jr., G, 5-10

Rashaad Coleman, Florala, Sr., G, 5-10

Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage, Jr., G-F, 6-2

Josh Phillips, Ragland, Sr., C, 6-1

DeWaun Stubbs, Autaugaville, Sr., F, 6-8

Second-team All-State

Weston Avans, Skyline, Jr., F-C, 6-4

Javion Belle, Pickens Co., Jr., G, 6-3

Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville, So., G, 6-3

Jackson Peek, Woodville, Sr., G-F, 6-2

Reed Trapp, Covenant Christian, Jr., G, 6-5

Third-team All-State

Jarrett Benson, Meek, Fr., F, 6-1

Jaylon Jones, Pickens Co., Sr., G, 6-1

Azenda Pennington, Georgiana, Sr., G, 5-8

Taye Person, Brantley, Sr., G, 6-2

Clay Smith, Decatur Heritage, Sr., G, 5-10

Honorable mention

Collin Bonner, Belgreen, Jr., G, 6-1

C.J. Lawler, Ragland, Sr., G, 5-7

Isaiah Matthews, Whitesburg Christian, So., G, 6-0

Tommy Tisdale III, Keith, Fr., G, 6-1

Coach of the year

Darren Golson, Autaugaville

AISA GIRLS

First-team All-State

Augusta Arnold, Southern Academy, Sr., G, 5-7

Mya Brooks, Glenwood, Sr., F, 5-11

Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood, Jr., G, 5-5

Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, So., G, 6-0

Willesha Lang, Tuscaloosa Academy, So., G, 5-4

Second-team All-State

Cahley Acreman, Fort Dale Academy, Jr., G, 5-7

Megan Chapman, Southern Academy, Sr., G, 5-8

Amiyah Govan, Abbeville Christian, Jr., F, 5-9

Zaria Johnson, Evangel Christian, Jr., C, 6-4

Sarah Murph, Lakeside, Sr., F, 5-11

Third-team All-State

Bailey Brown, Morgan Academy, So., G, 5-4

Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, Fr., G, 5-6

Grace Compton, Clarke Prep, Sr., G, 5-7

Molly Powell, Lowndes Academy, So., G, 5-7

Lauren Richmond, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., F, 5-8

Honorable mention

McKenzie Deason, Sparta, Sr., G, 5-6

Patricia Peoples, Meadowview, Sr., C, 6-2

Mackie Ross, Macon-East, Jr., F, 5-7

Amity White, Pike Liberal Arts, So., G, 5-5

Coach of the year

Chris George, Clarke Prep

AISA BOYS

First-team All-State

Payton Allen, Chambers Academy, Sr., G, 6-4

Javon Christian, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr., G-F, 6-1

Cole Pritchett, Clarke Prep, Sr., G, 6-0

Sam Rowley, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., G, 6-3

Jay Sinclair, Glenwood, Sr., G, 6-2

Second-team All-State

Dakota Baxter, Jackson Academy, Jr., F, 6-3

Austin Cross, Pike Liberal Arts, So., G, 6-3

Chase Dumas, Macon-East, Sr., G, 6-6

Tyrese Ferguson, Springwood, Sr., F, 6-4

Walker McKee, Tuscaloosa Academy, So., G, 5-10

Third-team All-State

Montae Callaway, North River Christian, Jr., G, 6-2

Ethan Craw, Glenwood, Sr., F, 6-4

Bryson Pate, Sparta, Jr., G, 6-3

Landon Sims, Escambia Academy, Jr., G, 6-2

Campbell Webb, Southern Academy, Fr., G, 5-10

Honorable mention

Carson Alexander, Lee-Scott, Sr., F, 6-4

Jackson Blalock, Abbeville Christian, Sr., G-F, 6-2

Tyler Daniel, Macon-East, Jr., F, 6-2

Mark Jones, Hooper, Sr., C, 6-1

Coach of the year

Glynn Lott, Macon-East