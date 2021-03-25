UM holds on-campus vaccination clinic for employees

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Montevallo, in partnership with Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Montevallo Drug, held an on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic for more than 100 UM employees on March 4.

The partnership is the latest in the University’s efforts to provide vaccines to educators and support personnel who are eligible to receive the vaccine under the state of Alabama’s staggered COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.

Due to the limited number of vaccines available in Shelby County and statewide, the March 4 vaccine clinic focused on employees who are eligible to receive the vaccine under the state’s rollout plan.

Everyone who received a vaccine on March 4 will receive their second dose on March 31.

“Our University family is extremely grateful to state Rep. Corley Ellis, Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins, our friends at Shelby Baptist Medical Center, Montevallo Drug, Montevallo Volunteer Fire Department and our campus COVID-19 Task Force for all their help in offering this vaccine clinic,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, UM president. “This was truly a community effort to keep our faculty, staff and students as safe as possible. We look forward to opportunities to host additional vaccine clinics for our community as doses become available.”