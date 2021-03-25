Tornado relief efforts underway in Shelby County

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

Parts of Shelby County sustained extensive damage and destruction from tornadoes that swept through the area on the afternoon of Thursday, March 25.

Relief efforts have begun locally for residents affected by the storms.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shared updates throughout the day March 25 regarding weather alerts, storm damage and rescue efforts.

“Our priority at the moment is identifying those citizens in need of emergency medical attention,” Sheriff John Samaniego wrote in post. “We will then work with our partnering agencies to provide needed resources to our residents who are displaced. This search and outreach effort will continue throughout the night and into the early morning hours. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

Anyone displaced or who sustained tornado damage is urged to call 1-800-733-2767 for assistance.

Oak Mountain High School is serving as a collection and distribution center for basic needs for people in the Oak Mountain community on Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27.

“As most of you know – the Oak Mountain community was hit hard by a tornado this afternoon,” read a post on the OMHS Facebook page. “Many families have lost their homes and experienced devastating losses. Our hearts are heavy for them and we are praying for them.”

Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to noon on both days at the OMHS cafeteria, located near the back side of the school closest to OMIS.

Those who need items can pick them up from 1-5 p.m. on both days in the OMHS cafeteria.

Items that will be accepted include bottled water, toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, shaving cream, razors, feminine products), blankets (good condition), non-perishable food items (peanut butter or cheese crackers, nuts, granola bars, canned goods, juices, jelly, dried fruit, trail mix, crackers, peanut butter, bread) and gift cards.

“Also, during the distribution portion, people in need can come get the items, or someone can come get them for a person in need,” the post read. “However, with gift cards we will take a more targeted approach. We appreciate your understanding and certainly appreciate your generosity and help for our OM community who is in need.”

Miami Fusion Café, located in Greystone Park on U.S. 280, will begin serving people in the Eagle Point neighborhood on Friday, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on March 25.

“We are working closely with the HOA to find out needs,” the post read. “We will be delivering hot meals to residents who need them, first responders and workers. We are also a drop-off station for any physical donations and accepting monetary donations to help cover the cost of feeding the people.”

This story will be updated as more information is released.