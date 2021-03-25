Sheriff’s reports for the week of March 21, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Feb. 26-March 4:
Feb. 24
-Property damage from the 6600 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham. A 2000 Toyota Tacoma was damaged.
Feb. 25
-Domestic violence investigation from the 70 block of Golden Road, Columbiana.
-Domestic incident from Battle Drive, Montevallo.
-Theft of property third degree from the 2400 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. An iPhone valued at $710 was stolen.
-Harassing communications from the 60 block of Shelby County 442, Sterrett.
-Harassment from the 5200 block of Chesapeake West, Birmingham.
Feb. 26
-Theft of property, fraudulent use of debit or credit card, possibly from Herdmont Park, Birmingham. A pair of Apple Air Pods and two debit/credit cards were stolen.
-Criminal trespass from the 200 block of Narrows Reach, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous information from the 400 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.
-Certain persons forbidden, resisting arrest from the 8000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Two firearms, two flathead screwdrivers, scissors, rifle case and three syringes were confiscated.
-Recovered stolen vehicle from the 500 block of Fox Valley Farms Road, Maylene. A 2015 Cam-Am Commander valued at $9,000 was recovered.
-Recovered stolen vehicle from the 500 block of Fox Valley Farms Road, Maylene. A 2012 Toyota Tacoma was recovered.
-Recovered stolen vehicle from the 500 block of Fox Valley Farms Road, Maylene. A 1997 Nissan XE King Cab valued at $1,500 was recovered.
-Violation of a protection order from the 1000 block of Shelby County 45, Sterrett.
-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.
-Domestic investigation from the 3100 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 5500 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham. A 2014 Ford Explorer was damaged.
-Public intoxication from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 at Mister Car Wash, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from Riverview Animal Clinic, Birmingham.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A pair of Bushnelle binoculars valued at $88 was stolen.
-Domestic investigation from the 900 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 1400 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.
-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Emily Circle, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 4000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property from the 800 block of Stone Drive, Wilsonville. Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and Naloxone Hydrochloride pills (5 count), meth (2.3 grams), marijuana (2.4 grams) and a Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter firearm were confiscated. A Bersa Thunder .380-caliber firearm was recovered.
-Robbery from the 800 block of Stone Drive, Wilsonville. $150 in cash was stolen.
-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Hummingbird Lane, Wilsonville. $2,917 was stolen from a payroll account.
-Identity theft from the 700 block of Fadora Drive, Wilsonville. Assorted U.S. currency totaling $227.54 was stolen.
-Theft of property third degree from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett. A catalytic converter valued at $1,000 was stolen.
-Identity theft from the 200 block of Hawthorn Street, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from the 4000 block of Somerset Ridge, Birmingham. $1,190.28 was stolen from a card.
Feb. 27
-Criminal mischief from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A fence around a dumpster sustained $200 in damages.
-Property damage from U.S. 280 at Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 290 block of Oak Tree Drive, Chelsea.
-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 East at Corporate Parkway, Birmingham.
-Found property from the 8900 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A Rohm RG10 valued at $139 was recovered.
-Incident from the 4500 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.
-Property damage from the 5000 block of Shelby County 86, Calera. A 2015 Ford Escape was damaged.
-DUI-any substance from Shelby County 71 and Spring Drive, Shelby.
-Property found from Hollybrook Road, Columbiana.
-Striking unattended vehicle from The Country Store, Montevallo. A 2000 Lexus LX470 was damaged.
-Harassment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Harassment from Lloyd’s restaurant, U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Incident from an unknown location in Townsend, Tennessee.
-Identity theft from the 2700 block of Berkeley Drive, Birmingham. $43,600 in U.S. currency was stolen.
-Theft of property first degree from the 5100 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham. $49,500 in U.S. currency in $100 bills was stolen.
-Domestic violence, strangulation from the 15000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.
Feb. 28
-Assault from the 8300 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.
-Domestic investigation from the 1600 block of Wilderness Trail, Shelby.
-Incident from the 100 block of Sheila Pt., Shelby.
-Minor in consumption of alcohol from Peterson Drive, Montevallo.
-DUI-alcohol from Peterson Drive, Montevallo.
-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Vantana Drive, Columbiana.
-Harassment, endangering welfare of child from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.
-Harassing communications from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.
-Domestic violence-harassment from Shelby County 37, Columbiana. A victim’s home sustained $150 in damages.
-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.
March 1
-Incident from the 1100 block of Old Highway 31, Alabaster. A 2016 Nissan Sentra was damaged.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Barnsley Street, Wilsonville.
-Identity theft from the 200 block of Merriwood Lane, Sterrett. Unemployment compensation funds in the amount of $550 were stolen.
-Property damage from the 14000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A barbed wire fence and trees/shrubs sustained $100 in damages.
-Incident from the 200 block of Starboard Drive, Shelby.
-Incident from the 600 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.
-Civil dispute from the 5000 block of Valley Brook Circle, Birmingham.
-Incident from Alabama 119 at Calumet Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 80 block of Cerrito Place, Wilsonville.
-Identity theft from the 600 block of Highland Lakes CV, Birmingham.
March 2
-Property damage from the 2200 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville. A 2015 Ford F-150 and a 1994 Ford Ranger were damaged.
-Assault from the 300 block of Perkins Ranch South, Columbiana. An iPhone was confiscated.
-Domestic investigation from the 50 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.
-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 480, Vandiver.
-Incident from the 500 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 1000 block of Parkview Drive, Chelsea.
-Assault from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-SORNA violation from the 100 block of Ivy Trace, Calera.
-Incident from the 1000 block of Overland Road, Montevallo.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 300 block of Marigold Road, Shelby.
-Theft of property from the 4000 block of Shelby County 18, Montevallo. A 2009 Yamaha motorcycle was stolen.
-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Regency Circle, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 16700 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Property damage from the 3600 block of Chippenham Drive, Birmingham. A yard was damaged by tire tracks.
March 3
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected meth (.3 gram) was confiscated.
-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 300 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.
-Incident from the 100 block of Birdsong Lane, Montevallo.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 1000 block of Shelby County 440, Chelsea. A catalytic converter valued at $2,500 was stolen.
-Incident from the 2400 block of Brook Run, Birmingham. An iPhone and a Samsung cell phone were recovered.
-Incident from the 4000 block of Spring Creek Road, Montevallo.
-Criminal mischief from Rainbow Lane, Shelby. Drywall and cabinets were damaged.
-Identity theft from the 90 block of Sagebrush Lane, Maylene.
-Leaving scene of accident from U.S. 280 and Hugh Daniel Drive, Birmingham. A 2014 Honda Pilot sustained $500 in damages.
-Harassing communications from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.
-Harassing communications from the 90 block of Sagebrush Lane, Maylene.
-Incident from Shelby County 22 near Forgotten Lane, Montevallo. A Honda generator was recovered.
-Theft of property from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo. A generator valued at $7,200 was stolen.
-Theft of property, domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Deerwood Lake Drive, Harpersville. An iPhone valued at $1,000 was stolen.
-Domestic violence-strangulation or suffocation from the 400 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.
March 4
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett.
-Theft of property from the 2800 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo (town of Wilton). A washer and dryer set valued at $275 were stolen.
-Harassment-physical from the 2800 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo (town of Wilton).
-Criminal mischief from the 6700 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana. A 1984 Pontiac Grand Prix was damaged.
-Attempting to elude, resisting arrest from the 0 block of Morris Estate Drive, Wilsonville.
-Assault with bodily fluids from the 500 block of Shelby County 343, Columbiana.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Cerito Place, Wilsonville.
-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana. A 2005 Chevy Impala sustained $1,250 in damages.
-Domestic violence second degree-assault from the 0 block of Morris Estate Drive, Wilsonville.
-Theft from the 200 block of Windchase Drive, Birmingham. A Rolex watch valued at $4,000 was stolen.
-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old from the 2000 block of Cahaba Forest Cove, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from an unknown location.
