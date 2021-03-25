Police reports for the week of March 21, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 1-28 and March 5-15:

Alabaster

March 8

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Wynlake Drive.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Palm Drive.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1200 block of Elm Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. Merchandise valued at $1,059.98 was stolen.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information report from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Anchor Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Ashford Lane.

-Possession of a forged instrument first degree from Berryhill Drive at Dolphin Court. A total of 10 fake $20 bills were confiscated.

-Information report from an unnamed location in Alabaster.

-Drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Unspecified amounts of Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Oxycodone and marijuana were confiscated; four cannabis cartridges and an undisclosed amount of money were confiscated.

March 9

-Permitting dog to run at large from the 70 block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Old Highway 31. An Alabama tag valued at $12.99 was stolen.

-Information report from the 1300 block of Second Avenue Southwest.

-Information report from the 100 block of Carriage Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from the 9300 block of Alabama 119. A credit/debit card, wallet and $400 were stolen.

-Information report from the 100 block of Fourth Place Southeast.

March 10

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Hillwood Park South.

-Property damage from Colonial Promenade. A 2018 Kia Optima sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A front bumper was damaged.

March 11

-Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Mount Olive Road. A front door and frame valued at $250 were damaged.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1000 block of Independence Court.

-Theft of property third degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. Nike clothes valued at $790 were stolen.

-Animals at large from the 100 block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 1200 block of First Avenue West. An undisclosed amount of drugs/narcotics, drugs/narcotics equipment and alcohol were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 700 block of First Avenue West.

March 12

-Lost property from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A wallet with money and various cards/documents and a key were reported as lost.

-Information report from the 3500 block of Pelham Parkway.

-Public intoxication from Kent Dairy Road (Walgreens).

March 13

-Animal complaint from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Property damage from the 1500 block of Chestnut Drive. A subdivision sign valued at $2,500 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 9200 block of Alabama 119.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of King Charles Lane.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of Jims Place. A mailbox was damaged.

-Carrying a concealed weapon from Shelby County 68 and U.S. 31. A firearm was confiscated.

March 14

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Simmsville Road.

-Recovered stolen vehicle from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. An auto was recovered.

Calera

March 5

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Savannah Circle.

-Incident from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Attempting to elude, driving without license, switched tag, improper lane usage, no seat belt, failure to signal, no tag registration in vehicle from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 800.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1800 block of Springs Junction.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Shelby County 209.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Trespassing notice from the 700 block of Sixth Avenue.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Sumner Drive.

-Resisting arrest, escape third degree, attempting to elude from the 300 block of Sumner Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 2100 block of Village Lane.

March 6

-Incident from the 1000 block of Aronimink Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of Creekstone Trace.

-Theft of property second degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Runaway juvenile from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from I-65 South.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

March 7

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1100 block of Village Trace.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Village Trace.

-Obstructing governmental operation, resisting arrest from the 1100 block of Village Trace.

-Property damage-vehicle fire from the 800 block of 13th Street.

-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Bond revocation from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from I-65 South.

March 8

-Attempted suicide from Shelby County 857.

-Domestic incident from the 60 block of Shelby County 304.

-Criminal littering from the 1000 block of 14th Street.

-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

March 9

-Found property from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 800.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1800 block of Springs Junction.

-Information report from the 100 block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 30 block of Shelby County 84.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Pine Valley Drive.

-Theft of services fourth degree from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 226-mile marker of I-65 South.

March 10

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 304.

-Burglary third degree from the 100 block of Sumner Circle.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Enclave Avenue.

-Property damage from the 9700 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance-barbiturate, distribution of a controlled substance, resisting arrest from the 2300 block of Shelby County 42.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Aronimink Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 31 at the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Agency assist from Rossburg Drive and Smokey Road.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1400 block of Woodbine Avenue.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from the 13400 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 800 block of 10th Street.

-Incident from the 100 block of Green Acres.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 1300 block of Kensington Boulevard.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, identity theft from the 300 block of Waterford Cove Trace.

-Open container, DUI-alcohol from the 228-mile marker of I-65 South.

March 11

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of burglar’s tools from Shelby County 87 and I-65.

-Attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving, driver’s license expired, running red light-warrant, driving on wrong side of roadway, improper passing, failure to signal, reckless endangerment from Shelby County 800.

-Damaged stop sticks from Shelby County 800.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Shelby County 310.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 2000 block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Drug trafficking-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 11700 block of Alabama 25.

March 12

-Incident from the 800 block of 10th Street.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 800 block of Shelby County 89.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 800 block of Shelby County 89.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property (three counts) from the 1800 block of Fourth Avenue.

Harpersville

Feb. 2

-Animal complaint from the 1300 block of Tanyard Road.

Feb. 3

-Property damage from the 2500 block of U.S. 280.

Feb. 14

-Unclassified death from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.

Feb. 15

-Forgery, trespassing from the 5400 block of U.S. 280.

Feb. 16

-Property damage from the 5300 block of U.S. 280.

Feb. 18

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Meadow Lane.

-Criminal mischief, trespassing from the 200 block of Bird Street.

Feb. 21

-Theft of property-shoplifting from the 5300 block of U.S. 280.

-Burglary from the 70 block of Brumbaugh Drive.

Feb. 25

-Criminal mischief from an unnamed location.

-Trespassing from the 4100 block of U.S. 280.

Feb. 27

-Theft of property from the 2100 block of U.S. 280.

Feb. 29

-Assault from an unnamed location.

Helena

March 8

-Harassing communications from the 9500 block of Brook Forest Circle.

-Civil dispute from Shelby County 17.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Loyola Circle.

-Property damage from Shelby County 17 at Wyndham Parkway.

March 9

-Identity theft from the 1500 block of Timber Court.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 4500 block of Englewood Road.

March 10

-Drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 52 West.

-Domestic incident from Ashley Brook Way.

-Damage to city property from Ashley Brook Way.

March 11

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 261 and Roy Drive.

-Death investigation from Brook Forest Circle.

-Leash required, property damage from Long Leaf Lake Circle.

-Miscellaneous incident from Fieldstone Drive.

-Civil dispute from Laurel Woods Trace.

-Missing juvenile from the 500 block of Old Cahaba Drive.

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 52 West.

March 12

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2000 block of Laurel Lakes Lane.

-Harassment-simple assault from Helena Road.

-Possession of a concealed weapon without permit, DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 52 East and Shelby County 95.

March 13

-Menacing-intimidation only from Fulgham Lane.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 17 and First Avenue West.

March 14

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 261 and Ruffin Road.

-Property damage from Helena Road.

March 15

-Harassment or harassing communications from Old Cahaba Trace.

-Property damage from South Shades Crest Road.

Montevallo

March 7

-Information only from Nabors Street (residence/home). Confiscated was counterfeit twenty dollar bills valued at $0.

March 8

-Information only from the 4000 Block of Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).

March 9

-Dangerous drugs-methamphetamine-possess and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from County Road 15 (highway/street). Confiscated was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 6.00 grams, green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, marijuana 6.00 grams, two zip-lock baggies containing clear crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine valued at $200.

March 11

-Larceny/theft-TOLP III theft of lost property, less than $500 and Burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Selma Road (government/public building). Stolen was a catalytic converter valued at $100.

-Found property from Main Street (other/unknown).

March 13

-Information only from Mountainview Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft-theft-from residence, $1,500-$2,500 from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home). Stolen was SCCY 9mm valued at $316.