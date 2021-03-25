Police reports for the week of March 21, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 1-28 and March 5-15:
Alabaster
March 8
-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Wynlake Drive.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Palm Drive.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1200 block of Elm Drive.
-Theft of property third degree from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. Merchandise valued at $1,059.98 was stolen.
-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Information report from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest.
-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Winterhaven Drive.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Anchor Circle.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Ashford Lane.
-Possession of a forged instrument first degree from Berryhill Drive at Dolphin Court. A total of 10 fake $20 bills were confiscated.
-Information report from an unnamed location in Alabaster.
-Drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Unspecified amounts of Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Oxycodone and marijuana were confiscated; four cannabis cartridges and an undisclosed amount of money were confiscated.
March 9
-Permitting dog to run at large from the 70 block of Winterhaven Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Old Highway 31. An Alabama tag valued at $12.99 was stolen.
-Information report from the 1300 block of Second Avenue Southwest.
-Information report from the 100 block of Carriage Drive.
-Theft of property third degree from the 9300 block of Alabama 119. A credit/debit card, wallet and $400 were stolen.
-Information report from the 100 block of Fourth Place Southeast.
March 10
-Death investigation from the 200 block of Hillwood Park South.
-Property damage from Colonial Promenade. A 2018 Kia Optima sustained $2,000 in damages.
-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A front bumper was damaged.
March 11
-Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Mount Olive Road. A front door and frame valued at $250 were damaged.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1000 block of Independence Court.
-Theft of property third degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. Nike clothes valued at $790 were stolen.
-Animals at large from the 100 block of Winterhaven Drive.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 1200 block of First Avenue West. An undisclosed amount of drugs/narcotics, drugs/narcotics equipment and alcohol were confiscated.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 700 block of First Avenue West.
March 12
-Lost property from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A wallet with money and various cards/documents and a key were reported as lost.
-Information report from the 3500 block of Pelham Parkway.
-Public intoxication from Kent Dairy Road (Walgreens).
March 13
-Animal complaint from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Property damage from the 1500 block of Chestnut Drive. A subdivision sign valued at $2,500 was damaged.
-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 9200 block of Alabama 119.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of King Charles Lane.
-Property damage from the 1000 block of Jims Place. A mailbox was damaged.
-Carrying a concealed weapon from Shelby County 68 and U.S. 31. A firearm was confiscated.
March 14
-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Simmsville Road.
-Recovered stolen vehicle from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. An auto was recovered.
Calera
March 5
-Identity theft from the 300 block of Savannah Circle.
-Incident from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Attempting to elude, driving without license, switched tag, improper lane usage, no seat belt, failure to signal, no tag registration in vehicle from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 800.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1800 block of Springs Junction.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Property damage from the 200 block of Shelby County 209.
-Death investigation from the 100 block of Camden Lake Drive.
-Trespassing notice from the 700 block of Sixth Avenue.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Sumner Drive.
-Resisting arrest, escape third degree, attempting to elude from the 300 block of Sumner Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 2100 block of Village Lane.
March 6
-Incident from the 1000 block of Aronimink Drive.
-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of Creekstone Trace.
-Theft of property second degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Runaway juvenile from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from I-65 South.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
March 7
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1100 block of Village Trace.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Village Trace.
-Obstructing governmental operation, resisting arrest from the 1100 block of Village Trace.
-Property damage-vehicle fire from the 800 block of 13th Street.
-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 100 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Bond revocation from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from I-65 South.
March 8
-Attempted suicide from Shelby County 857.
-Domestic incident from the 60 block of Shelby County 304.
-Criminal littering from the 1000 block of 14th Street.
-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear from the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.
March 9
-Found property from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 800.
-Theft of property third degree from the 1800 block of Springs Junction.
-Information report from the 100 block of Camden Lake Drive.
-Failure to appear from the 30 block of Shelby County 84.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Pine Valley Drive.
-Theft of services fourth degree from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Harassing communications from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 226-mile marker of I-65 South.
March 10
-Death investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 304.
-Burglary third degree from the 100 block of Sumner Circle.
-Death investigation from the 100 block of Enclave Avenue.
-Property damage from the 9700 block of Alabama 25.
-Possession of a controlled substance-barbiturate, distribution of a controlled substance, resisting arrest from the 2300 block of Shelby County 42.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Aronimink Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 31 at the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Agency assist from Rossburg Drive and Smokey Road.
-Theft of property third degree from the 1400 block of Woodbine Avenue.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Agency assist from the 13400 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from the 800 block of 10th Street.
-Incident from the 100 block of Green Acres.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic incident from the 1300 block of Kensington Boulevard.
-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, identity theft from the 300 block of Waterford Cove Trace.
-Open container, DUI-alcohol from the 228-mile marker of I-65 South.
March 11
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of burglar’s tools from Shelby County 87 and I-65.
-Attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving, driver’s license expired, running red light-warrant, driving on wrong side of roadway, improper passing, failure to signal, reckless endangerment from Shelby County 800.
-Damaged stop sticks from Shelby County 800.
-Identity theft from the 300 block of Shelby County 310.
-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.
-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 2000 block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.
-Drug trafficking-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 11700 block of Alabama 25.
March 12
-Incident from the 800 block of 10th Street.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 800 block of Shelby County 89.
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 800 block of Shelby County 89.
-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property (three counts) from the 1800 block of Fourth Avenue.
Harpersville
Feb. 2
-Animal complaint from the 1300 block of Tanyard Road.
Feb. 3
-Property damage from the 2500 block of U.S. 280.
Feb. 14
-Unclassified death from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.
Feb. 15
-Forgery, trespassing from the 5400 block of U.S. 280.
Feb. 16
-Property damage from the 5300 block of U.S. 280.
Feb. 18
-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Meadow Lane.
-Criminal mischief, trespassing from the 200 block of Bird Street.
Feb. 21
-Theft of property-shoplifting from the 5300 block of U.S. 280.
-Burglary from the 70 block of Brumbaugh Drive.
Feb. 25
-Criminal mischief from an unnamed location.
-Trespassing from the 4100 block of U.S. 280.
Feb. 27
-Theft of property from the 2100 block of U.S. 280.
Feb. 29
-Assault from an unnamed location.
Helena
March 8
-Harassing communications from the 9500 block of Brook Forest Circle.
-Civil dispute from Shelby County 17.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Loyola Circle.
-Property damage from Shelby County 17 at Wyndham Parkway.
March 9
-Identity theft from the 1500 block of Timber Court.
-Harassment-simple assault from the 4500 block of Englewood Road.
March 10
-Drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 52 West.
-Domestic incident from Ashley Brook Way.
-Damage to city property from Ashley Brook Way.
March 11
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 261 and Roy Drive.
-Death investigation from Brook Forest Circle.
-Leash required, property damage from Long Leaf Lake Circle.
-Miscellaneous incident from Fieldstone Drive.
-Civil dispute from Laurel Woods Trace.
-Missing juvenile from the 500 block of Old Cahaba Drive.
-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 52 West.
March 12
-Miscellaneous incident from the 2000 block of Laurel Lakes Lane.
-Harassment-simple assault from Helena Road.
-Possession of a concealed weapon without permit, DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 52 East and Shelby County 95.
March 13
-Menacing-intimidation only from Fulgham Lane.
-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 17 and First Avenue West.
March 14
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 261 and Ruffin Road.
-Property damage from Helena Road.
March 15
-Harassment or harassing communications from Old Cahaba Trace.
-Property damage from South Shades Crest Road.
Montevallo
March 7
-Information only from Nabors Street (residence/home). Confiscated was counterfeit twenty dollar bills valued at $0.
March 8
-Information only from the 4000 Block of Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).
March 9
-Dangerous drugs-methamphetamine-possess and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from County Road 15 (highway/street). Confiscated was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 6.00 grams, green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, marijuana 6.00 grams, two zip-lock baggies containing clear crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine valued at $200.
March 11
-Larceny/theft-TOLP III theft of lost property, less than $500 and Burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Selma Road (government/public building). Stolen was a catalytic converter valued at $100.
-Found property from Main Street (other/unknown).
March 13
-Information only from Mountainview Drive (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft-theft-from residence, $1,500-$2,500 from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home). Stolen was SCCY 9mm valued at $316.
