UPDATE: Pelham’s city facilities closing at noon due to severe weather

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM– The city of Pelham will close all city facilities at noon on Thursday, March 25 due to the threat of severe weather, which includes the possibility of tornadoes, strong winds and hail.

Pelham Communications Manager Ainsley Allison said, “All city facilities are closing at 12:00pm today due to the threat of inclement weather. Emergency operations and essential personnel are on hand to respond, as needed.”

The city will open Pelham Park Middle School as a storm shelter at noon. PPMS is located at 2016 Pelham Park Blvd.

“Please enter through the school’s front doors and follow the instructions of the officers on site. We can accommodate 600 people. For the safety of others, pets are not allowed,” Allison said.

Allison advised the public to monitor the city’s Twitter accounts through the Pelham Police Department, Pelham Fire Department and the city of Pelham accounts.