Medders Family Farm to host Spring Fling on April 3

MONTEVALLO – If an Easter egg hunt, an array of local vendors and live music sound like the components of an enjoyable spring day, then Medders Family Farm in Montevallo is the place to be on Saturday, April 3.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the farm will host its Spring Fling, an annual event that doubles as a fundraiser for the Montevallo High School Band.

“We started it three years ago,” Medders Family Farm owner Ashley Medders said. “We’re not an event farm, but we thought it wouldn’t hurt if we did something a couple times a year. We can showcase our products, we can give back to the community, and it’s something everyone can benefit from.”

In its first year, Spring Fling featured between 35-40 vendors and raised more than $1,000 for the MHS band, Medders said.

Although the 2020 Spring Fling was canceled because of COVID-19, the farm hosted a Christmas on the Farm event with more than 60 vendors, who were invited to return for this year’s Spring Fling.

Medders said about 62 craft vendors and nine food vendors are signed up for the Spring Fling.

The Easter egg hunt will be held at three different times for three age groups: 0-4 years old at 10:30 a.m., 5-7 years old at 12:30 p.m. and 8 years old and up at 2:30 p.m.

Each group will have access to the same number of eggs stuffed with prizes, candies, toys and other treats, according to Medders.

Kat Fowler with Stickandstrum Academy will perform live music.

The Heirloom Company will hold Easter mini photo sessions throughout the day (prices are listed online).

Spring Fling is free to attend, but attendees may give a donation to the MHS Band.

Medders Family Farm is located at 6306 Alabama 25 in Montevallo.

For more information, visit Stayhappening.com/e/spring-fling-E2ISTDXO21N) or @MeddersFamilyFarm on Facebook.