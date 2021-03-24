Easter Bunny Tea was a first-class event

By SASHA JOHNS / Community Columnist

The fourth annual Easter Bunny Tea was a huge success at the Grande Hall in downtown Columbiana Saturday, March 13. It was not only a beautiful event but a lively party that little ones loved every minute of.

Leigh Langley and Amy Vansant are local hairstylists and business owners who have thrown the lavish tea that boasts a visit from not only the Easter Bunny but his wife too for several years now.

Every table was decked out in real china, fine linens and bouquets of flowers, which made it a marvelous opportunity for children to practice their manners in a fancy setting.

“I want the children who come to experience the finer things in life and not just paper decorations,” Langley said.

Diane Moore of the Hearts Desire Tea room shared her hostess skills with other volunteers by pouring tea that her business provided for the event. Decorated cupcakes, cookies, candy and other tempting refreshments were served by volunteers, but guests were given plenty of time to work it off dancing with Mr. And Mrs. Easter Bunny during the party.

The event boasted a large dance floor with plenty of room to distance safely where children had a great time dancing with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny the whole afternoon. Children were also delighted by a couple of canine guests that tried to steal the show too.

Janice Gordon, a lifelong resident of Columbiana, brought her family from Gadsden to the tea.

“This was our first year to go and we were very impressed. Everything was princess-like. My granddaughters loved dancing with the bunnies, and drinking tea from real china teacups,” she said.

The party was for everyone, boys and girls, young and old alike. While the dress code was “come as you are” every attendee showed up in their Sunday best ready to have a good time. Guest had the opportunity to commemorate their day in a photo booth where they could capture snapshots with the bunnies.

The proceeds of the event that sold nearly 150 tickets will go to the Columbiana Main Street organization. This will be one of many fundraisers that will work to provide for eventual facade grants for businesses down on Columbiana’s historic Main Street, as well as provide for plants and other items that will help for efforts to update the overall aesthetic downtown.