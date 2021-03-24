Alabaster hosting community yard sale May 15

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster is gearing up to host its annual Trash to Treasures communitywide yard sale on May 15.

The event will give people in the city to find great deals, or to rent a booth and clean out their closets and make a little money in the process.

Trash to Treasures is currently scheduled to be held on May 15, at Buck Creek Park at 701 Sixth Avenue Southwest in Alabaster from 8 a.m. to noon. The city has planned for May 22 as a makeup day in case of inclement weather, at the same time and location.

According to Parks and Rec Community Programs Manager Morgan Lawley, the city holds this event every year as a way to get people together while getting some cleaning done.

“It is a good way to cleanout clutter as well as fellowship with other local Alabaster residents,” Lawley said.

The city will open vendor registration for the event on April 12 at 8 a.m. Registration can be done be done online until April 30. In-person registration will also be available during the same period at Alabaster Parks and Recreation, located at 200 Depot Street.

The cost to rent a booth is $10 per 20-by-20-foot booth, which can be paid by cash or card only.

The city is encouraging those interested in being vendors to register early, as space is limited for 50 booths. Once this number has been reached the registration will be cut off.

The cost will only afford booth space. Sellers will need to provide their own tables, chairs, canopies and other things necessary for a display.

Those who are unable to sell all of their items will have the opportunity to donate their unsold items to a charitable organization that will be onsite.

“The good thing is that King’s Home will come and pick up anything that people don’t want or could not sell,” Lawley said. “Sometimes that is a good thing for people. They can have confidence in knowing that if they don’t sell something they can just donate it.”

More information about the Trash to Treasures event is available at Cityofalabaster.com/165/Parks-Recreation.