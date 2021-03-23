March 23, 2021

Senate District 14 candidates participate in forum ahead of next week’s election

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:22 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Candidates running for Senate District 14 representing portions of Shelby County and previously held by Cam Ward participated in a virtual forum ahead of next week’s March 30 special election. District 14 represents cities such as Alabaster, Pelham, Helena and Montevallo.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries