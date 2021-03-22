BOE recognizes personnel, approves school calendars and bid renewals

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Board of Education recognized more teachers who have earned National Board Certification, approved the next school calendars and signed off on several bid renewals at a regular meeting on Thursday, March 18.

Forest Oaks Elementary teacher Leslie Sulenski and Shelby County High teacher Matthew Martindale are the latest Board-certified teachers in the Shelby County School District to be recognized for the distinction.

“We’re very proud of both of these teachers,” Deputy Superintendent Dr. Lynn Carroll said.

The Board approved proposed calendars for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.

The 2021-2022 school calendar contains 81 days in the first semester and 95 days in the second semester for a total of 176 student days (teacher days total 187).

The first semester, which will feature a staggered start for students, will begin on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. All in-person students will return to campus on Aug. 16.

Christmas Break will be held Dec. 17-Jan. 2, followed by the district’s Jan Term with all students remote Jan. 3-7. All in-person students will return to campus for second semester on Jan. 11.

The second semester will end on May 26. High school graduations will be held May 23-25.

In February, the district released information about Virtual Shelby, the remote learning option available for students in grades 6-12 for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district will not offer remote instruction to students in kindergarten through fifth grade for the 2021-2022 school year.

Carroll said many elementary students chose to homeschool amid the ongoing pandemic, but district leaders hope they will return for the next school year.

“We’re trying to do a big push because we want our children to come back,” Carroll said. “We want all students to come back ‘home’ and be with our teachers.”

Enrollment and registration for kindergarten through fifth grade students using S.C.O.R.E. (online) will open for new student enrollment and returning student registration on March 31-April 16.

The deadline for all online applications to be completed is April 16. For more information, visit Shelbyed.k12.al.us.

March 12 was the deadline for students in grades 6-12 to declare if they will participate in traditional, in-person learning or the Virtual Shelby remote learning program for the 2021-2022 year.

Regarding school calendars, the 2022-2023 calendar contains 81 days in the first semester and 95 days in the second semester for a total of 176 student days (teacher days total 187).

The first semester, which will feature a staggered start for students, will begin on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12. All in-person students will return to campus on Aug. 15.

Christmas Break will be held Dec. 15-Jan. 1, followed by the district’s Jan Term with all students remote Jan. 2-6. All in-person students will return to campus for second semester on Jan. 10.

The second semester will end on May 25. High school graduations will be held May 22-25.

In other business, the Board:

Recognized Facilities and Maintenance Coordinator Randy Reeves for his 32 years of service, most of which have been with Shelby County Schools, as he prepares to retire March 31.

“This will be my last address to you, and as I sign off, thank you once again for the opportunities and for the trust you have given me,” Reeves said to the Board. “I have done a lot of reflecting over last several weeks, and the trust you have placed in me is invaluable. May God bless you all.”

Approved to reject a bid for a new fire alarm system at Oak Mountain High School in order to review the specifications and later rebid the project.

Approved the renewal of a bid contract with E&E Acoustical and Drywall Inc. for ceiling tile installation.

Approved the renewal of a bid contract with Metro Trailer Leasing for portable classrooms leasing.

Approved the renewal of a bid contract with Mayer Electric Supply Company Inc. for electrical and lighting supplies.

Approved the renewal of a bid contract with Lawley Fence Company II for fencing.

Approved a construction contract with PCI of Chelsea for painting work at Montevallo Elementary School, Montevallo High School and Mt Laurel Elementary School.