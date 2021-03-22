280 work to require lane closures

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Weather permitting, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, the Alabama Department of Transportation and Shelby County crews will be conducting clearing work in the median of U.S. 280 at the Shelby-Jefferson county line as follows:

-The eastbound, left (inside) lane will be closed on U.S. 280 at the 5.8-mile marker (Shelby-Jefferson County Line) at 8:30 a.m.

-The eastbound (left) lane will remain closed until 3 p.m.

-At least two eastbound lanes will remain open at all times; westbound lanes will not be affected.

-All travel lanes will be re-opened by 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays during these operations. Motorists are also requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this Maintenance Operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visit Dot.state.al.us.