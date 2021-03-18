Helena sets March 27 for annual Easter egg hunt

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA — One of the most iconic holiday traditions is when parents bring their children out to celebrate Easter with an Easter Egg Hunt. The city of Helena has set a date for its annual event so that families can start planning to be out in a safely distanced event.

The egg hunt will run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on March 27 at the Helena Amphitheater and be split into three age groups: 2 and under, 3-7 years old and 8-12 years old.

The ages 2 and under, and ages 3-7 hunt will take place from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., and the hunt for ages 8-12 will take place beginning at 10:15 a.m.

According to Helena Parks and Recreation’s Lilly Clayton the event is just a fun way for children in the Helena community to get out and celebrate the day.

“We just want to do something for the kids who live in Helena so that they can celebrate Easter with a fun egg hunt,” Clayton said.

There will be golden eggs hidden for some of the hunts that will win the finder a special basket.

Cabin Fever Coffee will be set up at the amphitheater for those who want a warm beverage or snack during the hunt.

The city will also have water and juice boxes that they will hand out to the kids at the hunt.

More information is available on the City of Helena Facebook page.