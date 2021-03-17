UPDATE: Shelby County Schools to dismiss at 11 a.m. due to severe weather threat

March 17, 2021

Shelby County Schools will now dismiss two hours earlier than originally expected at 11 a.m. due to the timeline of expected severe weather being moved up to 1 p.m. by the National Weather Service. (Contributed)

By Alec Etheredge

March 17, 2021

Due to an update in the forecast for possible severe weather arriving earlier than originally thought today, Shelby County Schools has moved up its planned dismissal time of 1 p.m. to 11 a.m.

The announcement came from the school system around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday with the National Weather Service in Birmingham moving the timeline of approaching severe storms up to 1 p.m. and lasting through 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

The main risk with the storms is the potential for strong long-track tornadoes, damaging winds of up to 80 miles per hour and tennis-ball size hail.

With schools dismissing early, all after school and extracurricular activities, including sports, will be canceled as the school system takes precaution to keep students safe.

