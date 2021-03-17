Coosa Valley Milling to host chicken swap day March 20

WILSONVILLE – Coosa Valley Milling and Hardware will host its first chicken swap day of the year on Saturday, March 20.

The four-hour Chick Day event will start at 8 a.m. and will feature chicks, chickens, rabbits, goats and other animals, store employee Anna Evans said.

“It’s just a little bit of everything,” Evans said, noting the store has held two swap days a year for about 15 years. “It’s going to be a really fun day.”

In addition to the swap, Nutrina chicken feed will be on sale, Evans said.

“Everyone that comes, they normally love it,” Evans added. “It’s a good gathering community event for Wilsonville, too.”

Coosa Valley Milling and Hardware is located at 30620 Alabama 25 in Wilsonville.

For more information, visit @coosavalleymilling on Facebook or call (205) 669-6605.