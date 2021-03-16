UPDATE: Hoover city facilities, schools to close early for severe weather

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – Hoover city offices, facilities and schools will close early on Wednesday, March 17 due to the threat of severe weather.

All city offices and facilities, including the rec center, library, Hoover Met Complex and municipal court, will close at noon.

Municipal court offices will send out notifications of rescheduled court dates.

The following are the school dismissal times:

Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.

Brock’s Gap Intermediate will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Middle schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.

High schools will dismiss at noon.

Lunch will be served at schools, but curbside meal pickups will be canceled.

All afternoon and evening activities will be canceled.

The school district will announce any changes for Thursday, March 18 as soon as possible.

Visit Hoovercityschools.net and @HooverCitySchools on Facebook for updates.