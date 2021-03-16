March 16, 2021

Due to the threat of widespread severe weather throughout central Alabama, the University of Montevallo will close at noon on Wednesday, March 17. (File)

University of Montevallo to close at noon for severe weather

By Emily Sparacino

Published 5:55 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – Due to the threat of widespread severe weather throughout central Alabama, the University of Montevallo will close at noon on Wednesday, March 17.

The University will continue to monitor weather conditions and will provide further schedule updates should they be necessary.

Visit Montevallo.edu or @UMontevallo on Facebook for updates.

