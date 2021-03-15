Sheriff’s reports for the week of March 14, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Feb. 18-25:

Feb. 18

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Jones Road, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Skyline Drive, Indian Springs Village.

Feb. 19

-Criminal mischief first degree, possession of burglary tools from the 11000 block of U.S. 280. A Ford Super Duty Platinum sustained $3,500 in damages; a GMC Sierra Denali sustained $4,000 in damages.

-Incident from the 5200 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1500 block of Tara Drive, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 4500 block of Little Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Regent Park Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 500 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 61 and Old Lokey Ferry Road, Wilsonville. Green leafy marijuana (5 grams), Escitalopram Oxalate (10 count, 5 milligrams) and a grinder with residue were confiscated.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 5100 block of Kirkwall Lane, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 4000 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Marwood Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 14700 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea (Metro Mini Storage). A catalytic converter valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Incident from the 4500 block of Shelby County 18, Montevallo.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 400 block of Bakers Grove Lane, Vincent. A Glock 23 valued at $594 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Fairbank Circle, Chelsea.

Feb. 20

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 360 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo. A 1973 utility trailer valued at $300 was stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 3200 block of Joinertown Road, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A rear bumper was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A Master Lock valued at $20 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Turtle Point, Shelby. Four dump truck tires valued at $2,000 were damaged.

-Criminal trespass from the 8500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 60 block of Green Leaf Drive, Chelsea. A baggie containing approximately 0.10 gram of heroin was confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham. $500 in cash and two cards were stolen.

-Domestic violence second degree-strangulation from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo.

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 4600 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

Feb. 21

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Clear Spring Way, Shelby. A single-wide manufactured home was burned, and a shed sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana first degree from the 3900 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. Suspected meth (0.4 gram) and suspected marijuana (0.4 gram) were recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 50 block of Dusty Hollow Way, Harpersville.

-Civil dispute from the 40 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 47 and Shelby County 39, Chelsea. Approximately 1.3 grams of a green leafy substance wrapped in a brown paper bag was reported.

-Assault from the 7300 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Criminal trespass from the 200 block of McGowin Road, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Camelia Lane, Maylene. A 20-foot trailer valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property from Camelia Lane, Maylene.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 1600 block of Shelby County 291, Vandiver. Two Little Giant ladders, two outdoor fire bowls, large turbo fan, two 30-gallon propane tanks, 12 solar garden lights and various assorted hand tools were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1400 block of Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham.

Feb. 22

-Found property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two small clear plastic bags containing 2.5 grams and 0.4 gram of meth, respectively, were confiscated.

-Incident from the 1500 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A 2019 Nissan Compact cargo van was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A refrigerator, piece of vinyl siding and window were damaged.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 3300 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Public lewdness from the 50 block of Dusty Way, Harpersville.

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Shelby County 45, Vandiver.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana. An 18-foot double flatbed trailer valued at $2,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea. $1,000 in the form of Google Play cards were stolen.

-Missing person from Cherokee Drive, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications from the 600 block of Talon Trace, Birmingham.

-Juvenile Runaway from the 2000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Shady Acres Road, Alabaster. Two LED taillights for Chevy truck valued at $150 were stolen.

-Incident from the 11000 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 4000 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

Feb. 23

-Criminal trespass from the 1800 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham. A glass hummingbird feeder was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Shelby County 39 at Twin Oaks Circle, Chelsea. A 2020 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Rolling Meadows Lane, Vincent.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. Three catalytic converters valued at $3,000 were stolen, and two Isuzu box truck exhaust systems valued at $4,500 were damaged.

-Miscellaneous information from the 2200 block of Creswell Road, Harpersville.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road at Oak Mountain Middle School, Birmingham.

-Missing person from the 80 block of Apache Drive, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 2200 block of Pelham Parkway, Pelham.

-DUI, resisting arrest from U.S. 280 at Shelby County 440, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Willow Leaf Circle, Wilsonville.

Feb. 24

-Harassment, harassing communications from the 3300 block of Shelby County 48, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 1800 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 7100 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 4100 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Goggins Drive, Montevallo.

-Harassment from the 4100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Insanitary sewage facilities menacing public health from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton.

-Pistol-certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. MDMA pills (4 count, 21.3 grams), suspected heroin (0.5 gram), suspected crack cocaine (3.1 grams), blue powder substance suspected to be MDMA powder (2.7 grams), pink crystal substance suspected to be MDMA powder (2.4 grams) and suspected cocaine (0.5 gram) were reported.

-Burglary, theft of property from Merideth Way, Montevallo. An Alpine car stereo with CD valued at $200, Fosgate 12” car stereo speakers valued at $450 and a Craftsman toolbox containing various tools valued at $500 were stolen.

-Home repair fraud from the 2300 block of Ridge Trail, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 190 block of Pawnee Drive, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo. Garage and shop structures, a 1994 Chevy C3500, 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, F150, various shop/mechanic tools and various miscellaneous items were damaged.

-Missing person-runaway juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville (five counts).

-Assault second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

Feb. 25

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham (Motel 6 parking lot). Deputy uniform pants valued at $75 were damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. A 2015 Isuzu NPR-HD 20B sustained $1,050 in damages, and a 2007 Chevy Tahoe was confiscated.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 300 block of Arabian Road, Columbiana. A front door and walls sustained $2,000 in damages, and an air compressor, power washer and outdoor hand tools valued at a combined $1,300 were stolen.

-Incident from the 700 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Jeffcoat Drive, Westover. A bottle of Atorvastatin (45 count, 80 milligrams) valued at $10 and a bottle of Lisinopril (45 count, 10 milligrams) valued at $10 were stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 2600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2014 Honda CRV tire was damaged.

-Property damage from I-65 at the 261-mile marker. Unit 1814 was damaged.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 10 block of Heritage Road, Shelby.

-Incident from the 0 block of Heritage Road, Shelby.

-Attempted burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 400 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. Mail was stolen.

-Harassment from the 49000 block of Alabama 25.

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Hillandell Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A driver’s side mirror valued at $250 and a driver’s side front tire valued at $250 were damaged.

-Theft of property from the 400 block of Shelby County 9, Wilsonville. A Summit 360 Climber, Old Man basic climber, and two-man ladder stand valued at a combined $1,000 were stolen, and two water troughs valued at $600 were reported.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 7400 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett (country store). A total of 75 vapes valued at $750 were stolen.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 99 block of Cheshire Road. A total of 63 vape products and 43 tobacco products were recovered.

-Theft of property from the 1100 block of Forest Lakes Way, Sterrett. A total of $1,993.87 in cash was stolen.