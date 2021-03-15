Marriages for the week of March 14, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from March 1-5:
-Tammy Lorraine Cade to Dawn Alane Copeland.
-Howard Wayne Hay to Fannie Gail Youngblood.
-Daniel Munoz to Madeline Renee Lynn.
-George Anthony Smith to Juanita Wills Ethel.
-Bruno Navarro to Siles Pamela Karina Sanchez.
-Marcy Nichols Kelley to Charles Allen Totten.
-Ashton Jareal Gaither to Tahj Lacharm Samuels.
-Kayla Irwin Brooks to James Boyd Holbrook.
-Darius Raquan Hall to Ciarre Tyeisha Simpson.
-Priscila Del Carmen Hernandez Moreira to Osires Miguel Angel Torres Duarte.
-Yonna Brittany Mitchell to Kendrick Lane Pitts.
-Jacob Hudson Wilson to Abbie Lynn McKown.
-Carolyn Marie Enloe to Gregory Andrew Meyers.
-Joseph Blake Grill to Jordan Faith Rakestraw.
-Taylor Gabriel Melendez to Ashley Nicole Canada.
-Jamie Lynn McNaught to Sherrie Louise Sechrist.
-Barbara Elizabeth Stevens to Andrew Curtis Horton.
