March 15, 2021

Marriages for the week of March 14, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 12:17 am Monday, March 15, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from March 1-5:

-Tammy Lorraine Cade to Dawn Alane Copeland.

-Howard Wayne Hay to Fannie Gail Youngblood.

-Daniel Munoz to Madeline Renee Lynn.

-George Anthony Smith to Juanita Wills Ethel.

-Bruno Navarro to Siles Pamela Karina Sanchez.

-Marcy Nichols Kelley to Charles Allen Totten.

-Ashton Jareal Gaither to Tahj Lacharm Samuels.

-Kayla Irwin Brooks to James Boyd Holbrook.

-Darius Raquan Hall to Ciarre Tyeisha Simpson.

-Priscila Del Carmen Hernandez Moreira to Osires Miguel Angel Torres Duarte.

-Yonna Brittany Mitchell to Kendrick Lane Pitts.

-Jacob Hudson Wilson to Abbie Lynn McKown.

-Carolyn Marie Enloe to Gregory Andrew Meyers.

-Joseph Blake Grill to Jordan Faith Rakestraw.

-Taylor Gabriel Melendez to Ashley Nicole Canada.

-Jamie Lynn McNaught to Sherrie Louise Sechrist.

-Barbara Elizabeth Stevens to Andrew Curtis Horton.

