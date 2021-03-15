Arrest reports for the week of March 14, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 1-28 and Feb. 26-March 8:
Alabaster
March 1
-John David Winton, 41, of Alabaster, capias warrant.
-Jenny Leigh Johnson, 41, of Pelham, alias warrant (two counts), capias warrant.
March 3
-Julie Ann Baldwin, 35, of Harpersville, possession of a controlled substance.
-Denver Storm Brasher, 28, of Chelsea, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.
March 4
-Adam Vann Adair, 41, of Columbiana, alias warrant, capias warrant (two counts).
March 6
-Mark Anthony Williams, 28, failure to appear.
-Wesley Davis Arnold IV, 35, of Anniston, Alabama, alias warrant.
March 8
-Juan Luis Vazquez-Castaneda, 23, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
Calera
Feb. 26
-Michael Shane Coalburn, 47, of Hayden, Alabama, DUI-any substance, attempting to elude.
-Kacey Nicole Garner, 25, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree, bond revocation.
-Micah Joel Nelson, 36, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Ricky Carlos Robinson, 58, of Thorsby, Alabama, agency assist.
-Skyler Edward Wachs, 27, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
-Georgie Carol Grantham, 51, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Aaron Jerome Eddings, 41, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, carrying brass knuckles/slingshot, attempting to elude, resisting arrest.
-Mary Lou Hall, 40, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 27
-Flemming Louise Schneider, 34, of Thorsby, Alabama theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Jarrod Andrew Lowery, 21, of Calera, agency assist.
-Rogelio Indaleco Rodriguez, 25, of Cleveland, Tennessee, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, improper lane usage, running stop sign, reckless driving, no insurance, speeding.
-Kenneth Wayne Lawley, 47, of Calera, using false identity to obstruct justice, drug paraphernalia.
-Kelsey Ashunati Fields, 41, of Montevallo, domestic violence third degree-assault.
Feb. 28
-Derrick Jerome Snead, 43, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
March 1
-Michaela Marie Obrien, 26, of Mobile, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia.
-Christopher Daniel Suttles, 26, of Columbiana, agency assist.
-Moses Caudle, 37, of Montgomery, using false identity to obstruct justice.
-Davida Yvette Taylor, 36, of Calera, DUI-combined substance, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia.
March 2
-John David Winton, 41, of Alabaster, agency assist.
-Brittney Dawn Simmons, 39, of Calera, distribution of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.
-Davida Yvette Taylor, 36, of Calera, bond revocation.
March 3
-Thomas Mark Lake, 55, of Shelby, DUI-controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempting to elude.
-Cheryl McAfee Thomas, 59, of Columbiana, possession of marijuana second degree.
March 4
-Russell Layne Compton, 59, of Calera, court commitment order.
-Terrel Dewayne Blevins, 24, of Calera, court commitment order.
-Elisha Leigh Morgan, 39, of Leeds, failure to appear (three counts).
March 5
-Derreke Lavar Wright, 40, of Calera, possession of concealed weapon without permit.
Columbiana
Feb. 2
-Lindsie Leigh Wells, 40, no plainly visible tag.
Feb. 12
-Thomas Lebron Bryant, 36, failure to appear (three counts).
Feb. 17
-Misty Michelle Erwin, 36, failure to register vehicle, expired license.
Feb. 19
-Rodney Carnell Rivers Jr., 22, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana second degree.
Feb. 23
-Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41, failure to appear (seven counts).
Helena
Feb. 28
-Christopher Michael Sanders, 46, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of methamphetamine.
March 3
-Andrew Lee Hann, 25, DUI-alcohol.
March 5
-Buford Delone Roberts, 31, harassment or harassing communications.
March 6
-Deisland Martez Haynes, 28, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation-assault, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
March 7
-Jalanda Carray Rhodes, 30, harassment or harassing communications.
-Eddie Dewayne Smith, 23, failure to appear-traffic.
-London Danelle Craig, 26, probation violation.
March 8
-Jennifer S. Rumore, 48, failure to appear-bail jumping misdemeanor.
Montevallo
March 1
-Brianna Jahalan Patterson, traffic-failure to appear contempt of court.
March 2
-Jayquion Latrell Tyus, traffic-failure to appear contempt of court.
-Tiffany Marie Johnson, privacy-CT enters/remains in/on premises.
March 3
-Mallory Brook Lagrone, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
March 4
-Peyton Reese, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
March 5
-Jeremy Blake Glenn, traffic-DUI.
-Marquis Jerel Tyner, obstruction-failure to appear/comply.
March 7
-Jassen Allen Trammell, stolen vehicles-unauthorized use of auto.
Pelham
Feb. 28
-Frank Cleckler, 40, of Arley, Alabama, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.
-Arthur Ashbuogwu, 50, of Alexandria, Louisiana, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace/affray, criminal trespass third degree.
March 2
-Alton Moore, 32, of Montevallo, failure/refusal to display insurance, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.
-William Rollins, 24, of Birmingham, liquor law violation; drug paraphernalia-use or possession, delivery or sale; unlawful possession of marijuana second degree.
-Christopher Sanders, 46, of Birmingham, failure/refusal to display insurance, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving, switched tag.
March 3
-Holly Beckham, 37, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree.
-Anthony Allen, 46, of Midfield, traffic-speed above 70 mph-interstate highway.
-Mark McDonald, 38, of Alabaster, operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Tremaine Washington, 29, of Birmingham, operating vehicle with expired tag.
March 4
-Edlin Elizondo, 32, of Pelham, operating vehicle without insurance.
-Jayquion Tyus, 22, of Montevallo, traffic-speed above 70 mph-interstate highway.
-Victor Holmes, 49, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Reginald Byron, 24, of Irondale, driving without first obtaining license, operating vehicle with expired tag, failure/refusal to display insurance.
March 5
-Ricky Connell, 60, of Verbena, Alabama, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.
-De’wrian Allen, 21, of Hoover, improper lane usage.
-Francisco Hernandez, 38, of Birmingham, traffic-failure to appear-contempt of court (two counts).
-Joshua Thompson, 22, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree.
-Corlois Hines, 43, of Pelham, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
March 6
-Christopher Hammons, 46, of Montevallo, operating vehicle with expired tag.
