Easter Bunny Tea is this Saturday, March 13

The fourth annual Easter Bunny Tea will be happening at the Grande Hall in downtown Columbiana on Saturday, March 13, and promises to be not only a beautiful event, but a lively party that little ones will love every minute of.

Leigh Langley and Amy Vansant are local hairstylists and business owners who have thrown the lavish tea that boasts a visit from not only Easter but his wife too for several years now.

“We go all out with white table cloths, beautiful table displays, and real glass plates and china, ” Langley said. “And no, we aren’t worried about anything getting broken. In fact in all these years of doing it, we’ve never had one piece break.”

The party is for everyone, boys and girls, young and old alike. The dress code is come as you are.

“Dress up or down, but come to have a good time, ”Langley encouraged.

The tea for the event will be provided by Hearts Desire Tea room, another Columbiana business, and guests will be served cupcakes, cookies and candy and be given plenty of time to work it off dancing with Mr. And Mrs. Easter Bunny during the party.

Worried about social distancing? Grande Hall provides plenty of room for safe social distancing and tables will be set up to allow social groups that arrive together to spend time together.

Tickets to the event are $10 per person and can be purchased at the Corner Shoppes of Columbiana, Farm Company or at City Hall. The proceeds will go to the Columbiana Main Street organization. This will be one of many fundraisers that will work to provide for eventual facade grants for businesses down on Columbiana’s historic Main Street, as well as provide for plants and other items that will help for efforts to update the overall aesthetic downtown.