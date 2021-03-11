Linda Joyce Roman

Alabaster

Linda Joyce Roman, age 78, of Alabaster, passed away Tuesday, March 9. Linda was born June 4, 1942 to Otto Roman and Lorene Pickett Roman.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Furline Cleveland; son, James Michael Furline; sister, Evelyn Seagle; niece, Zoe Crafton; grandson, Keith Furline; and two great grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside for Linda will be held Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m. at Macedonia Cemetery, 671 Co Rd 22, Montevallo, AL 35115.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Roman family.