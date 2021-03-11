March 11, 2021

Linda Joyce Roman

By Staff Reports

Published 11:56 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

Linda Joyce Roman
Alabaster

Linda Joyce Roman, age 78, of Alabaster, passed away Tuesday, March 9. Linda was born June 4, 1942 to Otto Roman and Lorene Pickett Roman.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Furline Cleveland; son, James Michael Furline; sister, Evelyn Seagle; niece, Zoe Crafton; grandson, Keith Furline; and two great grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside for Linda will be held Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m. at Macedonia Cemetery, 671 Co Rd 22, Montevallo, AL 35115.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Roman family.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries