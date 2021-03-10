UM returning to full in-person classes in fall

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO — The University of Montevallo will return to a traditional in-person class model for the fall 2021 semester. UM leaders made the decision utilizing the guidance of state and national medical experts and in consideration of wider distribution of vaccines throughout the United States. They also cited rapidly decreasing COVID-19 infection numbers statewide.

With the announcement, new and returning Montevallo students will be able to register and plan their courses for the fall semester as usual.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread in Alabama during the spring of 2020, UM’s COVID-19 Task Force has closely monitored the pandemic and quickly enacted measures and guidelines on campus, such as social distancing, mandatory face coverings and capacity limits in buildings. The administration feels these efforts to promote a safe and healthy environment for all students and employees proved highly successful.

The Task Force will continue to diligently monitor the pandemic in the coming months, and any needed alterations to the University’s plan for normal operations in the fall semester will be made based on student and employee safety and communicated in a timely manner.

“We look forward to the fall semester with a deep sense of gratitude for the sacrifices all our students, faculty and staff made to get us here,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, UM president. “Our COVID-19 Task Force worked tirelessly with faculty and staff colleagues across campus to keep our students safe and to do what Montevallo has done best since 1896 – teaching, learning and preparing students for meaningful lives and successful careers.”