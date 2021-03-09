PCS to begin kindergarten registration March 16

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham City Schools will begin kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year on March 16, which will be done through a mix of virtual and in-person appointment only sessions.

Due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic registration during the prior year was done primarily online, while this year parents will be asked to bring their students to the specific school to complete part of the process.

“After students complete the online portion we are asking them to come in to complete more information and to bring certain necessary forms,” said Pelham Oaks Elementary Principal Chase Holden. “Another part of the in-person appointment is that we will do a screener on the child which will help us know where they are and place them in the appropriate classes.”

Parents wishing to register their children for kindergarten should create an account through PowerSchool, and follow the setup procedures which will then prompt them to set up a registration appointment at the school where the student is zoned.

Appointment days will be March 16, 18 and 30, and April 1, where parents will need to bring important documents such as the parent or guardian’s photo ID, an up-to-date Alabama Immunization Form, the student’s birth certificate and Social Security card, custody papers if applicable and proof of residence.

After registration is 100 percent completed the schools will send parents a yard sign reading “Home Of A Future Panther,” which is an added bonus and will help to spread the word throughout neighborhoods to help the schools.

Parents and students coming in for appointments are asked to follow health protocols and wear a face covering. PCS is asking parents to bring only the child being registered for the appointment.

Overall, Holden said that he is feeling optimistic about the coming school year and said that the lessons learned over the past year will serve as a guide to improve and face any challenges that might arise.

“We are really just hoping that we can be as careful as possible under whatever the circumstances might be,” Holden said. “We have learned throughout the past year that we can be resilient in the face of any situation.”

The 2021-2022 school year is set to start Aug. 12, and the schools are planning a kindergarten camp over the summer to help develop the student’s skills before school starts.

More information including registration process and school zoning can be found on the district’s website at Pelham.ss16.sharpschool.com/cms/One.aspx?portalId=122384&pageId=7770546.