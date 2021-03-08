Sheriff’s reports for the week of March 7, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Feb. 10-18:

Feb. 10

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1400 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham.

Feb. 11

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Chesser Loop Circle, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana (57.6 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 4800 block of Chesapeake Circle, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from the 2400 block of Indian Lake Drive, Hoover. A 2018 Ford F150 sustained $2,000 in damages, and a 2004 Isuzu Rodeo sustained $500 in damages.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. An iPhone was confiscated.

Feb. 12

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2019 Kia Soul was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A door latch and frame were damaged.

-Miscellaneous from the 100 block of Bar Harbor Way, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham (Aldi). Possibly miscellaneous meat and other small unknown items were stolen.

-Promoting prison contraband third degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected marijuana (0.15 gram) was recovered.

-Incident from the 100 block of Woodbridge Trail, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 200 block of Spring Branch Road, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Conroy Circle, Sterrett.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Windchase Way, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 600 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 600 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A small safe and $2,000 in cash were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 500 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 700 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 1500 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A pair of Apple Airpods valued at $120 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 10 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to roam at large from the 300 block of Cedar Hill Drive, Birmingham.

Feb. 13

-Harassment from Noe Way, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Stone Brook Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 1500 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2800 block of Berkeley Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. A black promise ring with a blue stripe valued at $20 was stolen.

-DUI-alcohol from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 3200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

Feb. 14

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 3900 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. Suspected marijuana (.01 gram) was recovered.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 200 block of Asberry Road, Montevallo.

-Runaway juvenile from the 100 block of Persimmon Lane, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 7300 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 7300 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE was damaged.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 5200 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2005 Toyota RAV4 was damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 2000 block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Criminal trespass from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Hughes Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from Brook Highland Drive and Cannock Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5500 block of Cahaba Valley Road at Crown Castle Cell Tower, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 3100 block of Brookhighland Parkway, Birmingham. A Makita robot vacuum cleaner valued at $1,500 and a Shure inner ear headset valued at $1,500 were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A 1999 Chevy Silverado, cowboy hat and sunglasses were stolen.

-Rape from an unknown location.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 0 block of McDaniel Drive, Wilsonville. A Springfield Hellcat 9-millimeter firearm valued at $685 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5500 block of Cahaba Valley Road at Crown Castle Cell Tower, Birmingham.

Feb. 15

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of Gould Road, Columbiana. Approximately less than 1 gram of a brown in color substance believed to be heroin in a small plastic baggie was recovered.

-Hindering prosecution first degree from the 300 block of Gould Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 77, Wilsonville. Various cards were recovered.

-Found property from the 200 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana. A backpack valued at $50, miscellaneous hygiene products, papers and an AT&T ZTE phone valued at $75 were recovered.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana. A green plastic bag with residue and ID holder with residue were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 0 block of Shelby County 265 STE 706, Alabaster. A Georgia commercial vehicle tag was stolen.

-Leaving premises of gas establishment without paying from the 1500 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. A total of 25.47 gallons of regular unleaded fuel valued at $55 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Wellington Drive, Pelham.

-Destruction of state property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A jail mat and liner were damaged.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 13000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A Taurus PT 145 Millennium Pro valued at $300 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Sheila Point, Shelby.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 300 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Illegal possession of credit or debit card from the 300 block of Shelby County 77, Wilsonville. Various cards were recovered.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Carriage Creek Path, Chelsea.

Feb. 16

-Lost or abandoned property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Northwestern gumball machine and vending machine, each valued at $50, were recovered.

-Altered mental status from the 500 block of Ozley Lane, Alabaster.

-Incident from L and M Trace, Shelby.

-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road near Cahaba Valley Cove, Birmingham. A 2017 Volvo S60 T5 was damaged.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 58000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds. A fender was damaged.

-Assault third degree from the 3500 block of Chickering Circle, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 9, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 900 block of Talon Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1100 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Merrywood Lane, Sterrett.

-Death investigation from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 500 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

Feb. 17

-Assault from the 500 block of Ozley Road, Alabaster.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Various items totaling $25.12 were stolen.

-Suicide attempt from White Circle, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Miller Circle, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Hoover.

-Possession of child pornography from the 1300 block of Silver Creek Trace, Alabaster.

-Theft from the 14000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A catalytic converter valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Rape from the 200 block of Shelby County 469, Sterrett.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Rich Drive, Chelsea. House siding was damaged from 15-20 bullet holes, and a front window was broken for a total of $800 in damages.

Feb. 18

-DUI-alcohol from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1800 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1400 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Suicidal threats from Magnolia Creek Drive.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Oakland Avenue, Wilsonville.

-Incident from Express Oil, 2644 Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Property damage from Caldwell Mill Road and Corsair Drive, Birmingham. A 2013 Ford Edge was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Conroy Road, Sterrett.

-Theft of services from the 0 block of Morris Estates Drive, Columbiana. Power totaling $2,223.84 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Shelby County 338, Chelsea. A Ryobi chainsaw, Poulan chainsaw, DeWalt hand drill and various other tools valued at approximately $600 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 0-10 block of Greenhill Parkway at Sonesta Extended Stay, Birmingham. A Husqvarna push lawnmower valued at $300, Husqvarna backpack leaf blower valued at $300, assorted rakes and shovels valued at $100 and a 2004 Lexus ES 300 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 5100 block of Shadowbrook Trail, Birmingham. Two $500 Target gift cards were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 100 block of Cotton Trace, Maylene. A turn signal assembly valued at $100 was damaged.