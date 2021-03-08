Police reports for the week of March 7, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 19-March 1:

Alabaster

Feb. 22

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $250.93 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 300 block of Joye Lane.

-Property damage from Simmsville Road and Reese Drive. A 2016 Chevy Equinox sustained $600 in damages.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Grove Hill Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Mangrove Drive.

Feb. 23

-Theft of property third degree from the 200 block of Gardenside Drive. Money totaling $900 was stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Chestnut Drive. Money totaling $2,500 was stolen.

-Attempt to commit a controlled substance crime from the 80 block of Weatherly Club Drive. Two forged prescriptions were confiscated.

-Information report from the 80 block of Weatherly Club Drive.

-Property damage from the 1100 block of Colonial Drive.

-Property damage from the I-65 South ramp entrance at the 238-mile marker. A 2013 Honda Civic sustained $50 in damages.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, theft of property third degree from the 500 block of Warrior Drive. Money totaling $130 and an America’s First credit/debit card were stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 700 block of First Street North.

Feb. 24

-Duty to give information and render aid after traffic accident from Simmsville Road at Park Road.

-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Lacey Avenue.

Feb. 25

-Trespassing notice from the 1500 block of Simmsville Road.

-Burglary third degree, criminal mischief first degree from the 300 block of Shelby Farms Lane. Three double-pane windows valued at $1,000, an oven valued at $3,000, sheetrock valued at $500, a bathtub valued at $500, a double-pane window valued at $400, a door valued at $500 and a light fixture valued at $100 were damaged.

-Animal complaint from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North. A 2019 Ford Escape valued at $20,000 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 600 block of First Street North.

-Animal complaint from the 200 block of Cedar Meadow.

Feb. 26

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Kentwood Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Independence Drive.

-Criminal trespass third degree, trespassing notice from the 20 block of Mission Hills Park.

-Disorderly conduct from the 300 block of First Street Southwest. A syringe was confiscated.

-Attempting to elude, drug paraphernalia from the 1100 block of First Street South. Drugs/narcotics equipment was confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.

Feb. 27

-Information report from the 600 block of Smokey Road.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue Southwest. U.S. currency totaling $656.37 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A generator valued at $424 was stolen.

-Information report from the 200 block of Summerbrook Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Information report from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive

-Theft of property first degree, found property from the 10 block of 13th Avenue Southeast. A 2017 Kia Forte was stolen.

-Information report from the 200 block of Forest Parkway. Three .40-caliber spent shell casings were confiscated.

Feb. 28

-Possession of marijuana second degree, minor in possession of tobacco from Shelby County 17 and Fox Valley Farms Road, Maylene. An undisclosed amount of marijuana, firearms with two magazines, vape and an SCSO pistol permit were confiscated.

-Property damage from the 7800 block of Shelby County 17. A 2014 Nissan Altima sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $100 was stolen.

-Information report from the 100 block of Timberleaf Circle.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of First Street Southwest. Perfume valued at $45 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 1300 block of First Avenue West.

March 1

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 1700 block of King Charles Court.

-Property damage from the 1200 block of First Street North. A 2015 Mazda 6 was damaged.

Calera

Feb. 19

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 3300 block of U.S. 31.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 and 21st Avenue.

Feb. 20

-Drug trafficking-heroin, drug paraphernalia from the 227-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Summerchase Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Union Station Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

Feb. 21

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Church Drive.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 500 block of Shelby County 63.

-Possession of concealed weapon without permit from the 232-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 234-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 234-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Violation of protection from abuse order, domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence from Alabama 70 and Jecoma Circle.

Feb. 22

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Failure to appear (five counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 30 block of Pecan Lane.

Feb. 23

-Missing person located from the 1000 block of Aronimink Drive.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 400 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

Feb. 24

-Harassment-simple assault from the 100 block of Shady Hills Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

-Agency assist from Smokey Road and Shelby County 87.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from Limestone Parkway and Beverly Drive.

-Agency assist from Alabama 25 and Central State Bank.

Feb. 25

-Possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, possession of marijuana second degree from I-65 South.

-Possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from Limestone Parkway and Beverly Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Rossburg Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs from U.S. 31 and Oak Tree Lane.

-Bond revocation from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property third degree from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 2100 block of 22nd Street.

-Agency assist from Alabama 25 and Green Acres.

Feb. 26

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 and Second Avenue.

-DUI-alcohol from the 5700 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of concealed weapon without permit, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 and Gaiters Drive.

-Criminal mischief first degree-damage to business property, public intoxication from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 700 block of Supercenter Drive.

Helena

Feb. 21

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1600 block of Paddock Lane.

Feb. 22

-Police canine activity from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Death investigation from the 2100 block of First Avenue West.

-Identity theft from the 600 block of Parkside Circle.

Feb. 24

-Identity theft from the 2700 block of Oakleaf Circle.

-Aggravated criminal surveillance from the 400 block of River Oaks Lane.

-Identity theft from the 1100 block of Old Cahaba Circle.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Bridgewater Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 1900 block of Gallant Fox Drive.

Feb. 25

-Criminal littering from the 1500 block of Cunningham Drive.

Feb. 26

-Suicide attempt from Old Cahaba Trace.

-Drug paraphernalia-first offense, tampering with physical evidence from Squire Drive at Shelby County 52 West.

-Harassment-family from Old Cahaba Drive.

-Domestic incident from Roy Court.

Feb. 27

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, public intoxication from Parkside Circle.

-Indecent exposure, harassment or harassing communications from Shelby County 58.

-Assault third degree from Shelby County 58.

-Domestic incident from Jenkins Circle.

Feb. 28

-Missing juvenile from Shelby County 52 West and Squire Drive.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 800 block of Old Cahaba Drive.

-Possession of meth, illegal possession of prescription drugs from Gunner Lane at Shelby County 52 West.

Montevallo

Feb. 19

-Larceny/theft-miscellaneous from Alabama 25 (service/gas station). Stolen was 18.58 gallons of unleaded gasoline valued at $41.98.

Feb. 24

-Unauthorized use of auto from Shelby County 223. Stolen was a 1999 GMC C15000 valued at $5,000.

-Public intoxication, disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace/affray from an unknown location in Montevallo.

Feb. 25

-Criminal mischief-damage to public property from Jimmy Jones Drive (school/college). Damaged were three containers of field marking paint valued at $18 and 10 fluorescent light bulbs valued at $90.

-Larceny/theft-miscellaneous from an unknown location. Stolen was money totaling $1,400.

-Public order crimes-alias writ of arrest from an unknown location in Alabaster. Stolen was an SR revolver valued at $300.

Feb. 26

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous from Industrial Park Drive (commercial property). Stolen was an Echo 310 chainsaw valued at $300.

Feb. 28

-Assault-domestic simple assault, unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Salem Road (highway/street). Stolen and recovered was a 2010 Ford Fusion.

-Domestic incident from Pineview Road (residence).

Pelham

Feb. 21

-Theft from the 2100 block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $82.97.

Feb. 22

-Theft from the 200 block of North Yeager Court (government/public building). Stolen was U.S. currency totaling $25,000.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Kirkwall Circle (residence).

Feb. 23

-Theft from the 600 block of Admin Drive (residence). Stolen was a watch valued at $499.99.

Feb. 24

-Breaking and entering vehicle from the 700 block of Wilderness Road (residence). Stolen was a firearm valued at $700.

-Fraud from the 600 block of Admin Drive (government/public building). Transactions totaled $3,000 and $10,000.

-Theft from the 100 block of Metro Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen were car parts valued at a combined $9,000.

Feb. 25

-Theft from the 700 block of Cahaba Valley Circle (parking lot/garage). Stolen were car parts valued at $1,500.

-Theft from the 40 block of Monroe Drive (commercial/office building). Damaged were car parts valued at $1,000. Stolen were car parts valued at $800.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Chase Drive (residence). Damaged were two windows valued at $75 apiece.

Feb. 26

-Breaking and entering vehicle from the 300 block of Hidden Creek Trail (residence). Damaged were car parts valued at $250. Stolen were a bank card and U.S. currency totaling $50.

-Lost property from the 600 block of Valleyview Drive (residence). Lost were a wallet valued at $10 and identification valued at $1.

-Child abuse from the 700 block of Cahaba Manor Trail (residence). Reported was a cell phone valued at $100.