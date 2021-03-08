Arrest reports for the week of March 7, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 19-March 1:
Alabaster
Feb. 22
-Carson Travis Burks, 19, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.
-Jimmy Lee Cone, 52, of Cordova, Alabama, public intoxication.
-Marco Antonio Fuentes Mendoza, 37, of Centerpoint, domestic violence third degree.
Feb. 23
-Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41, of Alabaster, hold for other agency.
-Denise G. Poor, 59, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol.
Feb. 24
-Jamarcus Latrell Green, 21, of Alabaster, harassment or harassing communications.
-Phillip Darryl Mixon, 30, of Wilsonville, unauthorized use of vehicle.
Feb. 25
-Raheen Cortrell Shields, 26, of Alabaster, hold for other agency.
Feb. 26
-Amos Lee Parks, 26, of Montgomery, alias warrant, capias warrant.
-David Anthony Le, 34, of Thorsby, Alabama, attempting to elude, using false identity to obstruct justice, drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment.
-Paola Velez Mercado, 22, of Maylene, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude.
-Oscar Kesnel, 21, of Miami, illegal possession of credit or debit card, fraudulent use of credit or debit card.
-Daniel Deniot, 24, of Miami, illegal possession of credit or debit card, fraudulent use of credit or debit card.
-Jonathan Indo LaFleur, 21, of Miami, illegal possession of credit or debit card, fraudulent use of credit or debit card.
Feb. 27
-Tarrance Deundra Baldwin, 23, of Hoover, alias warrant.
-Stephen Michael Phillips, 36, of Athens, Alabama, alias warrant.
-John Richard Marler, 49, of Jemison, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree.
-Tera Elaine Wilkerson-Vetrano, 49, of Sterrett, failure to comply with court orders, capias warrant (three counts).
Feb. 28
-Jacob Jusdon Polk, 19, of Maylene, possession of marijuana second degree, minor in possession of tobacco.
-Jacob Russell Durant, 26, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.
March 1
-Erica Louise Culpepper, 31, of Selma, DUI-alcohol.
-Christian Clark Simons, 37, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
Calera
Feb. 19
-James Jordan Hogan, 26, of Bruceton, Tennessee, failure to appear.
-Riva Titinana Booker, 40, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, using false identity to obstruct justice, drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 20
-Anthony Wade Aldridge, 48, of Wetumpka, Alabama, drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia.
-Cadell Orenthia McCain, 22, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
-Jamie Williams, 46, of Montgomery, possession of concealed weapon without permit.
Feb. 21
-Nathan Gary Eggers, 29, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.
-Steven Tyler Moore, 28, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Keiara Tyesha Jones, 22, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.
Feb. 22
-Ronnie Adam Brantley, 41, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
-Cory Gage Scruggs, 29, of Alabaster, failure to appear.
-Bobby Earl Warren, 39, of Harvest, Alabama, failure to appear (five counts).
Feb. 24
-Jonathan David Smith, 26, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree-menacing (knife), harassment, criminal mischief, interference with domestic violence emergency call.
-Teqelia Rashelle Cunningham, 31, of Columbiana, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Brian Keith Smith, 43, of Columbiana, harassing communications.
-Davion Lamar McCarter, 21, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Cameron Devon Kirksey, 28, of Birmingham, agency assist.
-Decorius Cortez Taylor, 27, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment, failure to appear.
-Jonathan Daniel Acton, 43, of Montevallo, agency assist.
Feb. 25
-Tydus Donta Mahone, 40, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.
-Decorius Cortez Taylor, 27, of Calera, bond revocation.
-Johnathan Tyler Hodgens, 25, of Columbiana, agency assist.
-Lynne Wilson Mosley, 53, of Clanton, DUI-alcohol.
-Adrian Cordey Caffey, 40, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of concealed weapon without permit.
Feb. 26
-Davion Lamar McCarter, 21, of Calera, criminal mischief first degree-damage to business property, public intoxication.
Helena
Feb. 26
-Michael Anthony Bowen, 26, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia-first offense.
-Jacob Russell Durant, 25, drug paraphernalia-first offense, tampering with physical evidence.
-Mario D’allen Powell, 41, harassment-family.
Feb. 27
-Joshua Lee Stephenson, 43, domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree, public intoxication.
Feb. 28
-Christopher Michael Sanders, 46, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of meth.
Montevallo
Feb. 24
-Robert William Stump III, public intoxication, disorderly conduct.
Feb. 25
-Teodoro Reyes, DUI.
-Dominick Victor Rintrona, failure to appear-contempt of court.
-Raheen Cortrell Shields, possessing stolen property, alias writ of arrest, possession of concealed weapon.
Feb. 27
-Robert Colton Lyle, DUI.
-Tarrance Deundra Baldwin, alias writ of arrest.
Feb. 28
-Luis Salvador Becerra, 28, of Montevallo, DUI.
Pelham
Feb. 21
-William Shugrue, 37, of Helena, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance.
-James Kennedy, 30, of Bessemer, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance; license to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.
Feb. 22
-Austin Cross, 31, of Tuscaloosa, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance.
-Rebecca Hamrick, 32, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Jalen Formby, 22, of Birmingham, speed above 70 mph on interstate highway, no liability insurance, penalty-violation by person whose license or driving.
-Jason Fisher, 48, of Pelham, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace/affray.
Feb. 23
-Cory Moreau, 33, of Anniston, penalty-violation by person whose license or driving.
-Diamond Crawford, 28, of Birmingham, failure/refusal to display insurance, penalty-violation by person whose license or driving.
Feb. 24
-Meghan Mann, 32, of Pelham, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Fredys Pacheco Gamez, 40, of Birmingham, public intoxication.
Feb. 26
-Willine Daniels, 35, of Decatur, speeding.
-Dmarco Lucas, 22, of Pelham, unlawful acts and offenses, liquor law violation.
-Juan Cardona Velazquez, 39, of Pelham, driving without first obtaining license, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance.
Feb. 27
-Christopher Hudson, 36, of Dora, speed above 70 mph on interstate highway.
Police reports for the week of March 7, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 19-March 1: Alabaster Feb.... read more