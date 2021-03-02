Sheriff’s reports for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Feb. 3-11:

Feb. 3

-Domestic violence-assault third degree, menacing from the 0 block of Rose Road.

-Theft of property from the 800 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster. A catalytic converter valued at $800 was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Murray Drive, Montevallo.

Feb. 4

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 200 block of Silo Way, Maylene.

Feb. 5

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Narrows Creek Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1500 block of Shelby County 440, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 50 block of Bowden Circle, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Buprenorphine Hydrochloride (2 count pills) and Clonazepam (6 count pills) were confiscated.

-Incident from the 11000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A Canik 9-millimeter firearm was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 441, Wilsonville. Marijuana (approximately 0.6 gram) and a socket pipe were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Christy Drive, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. Dog-ear style wooden fence panels were damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment, criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Crawford Court, Chelsea. An auto door handle was damaged.

-Assault from the 2100 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

Feb. 6

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Longmeadow Road, Maylene. A 1994 Lincoln Mark VIII was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 2800 block of Shelby County 93, Helena. A Fleetwood travel trailer was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea. $200 was stolen from a prepaid bank card.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Paradise Point Drive, Columbiana.

-Promoting prison contraband second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Marijuana (.3 grams) was confiscated.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 200 block of Strother Street, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 1200 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from Diamond Drive, Montevallo.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Remington R25 AR-308 with an Oculus scope valued at $2,500, a Glock 19 with Shadow Systems valued at $1,500 and a PlayStation 4 Pro valued at $400 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 2400 block of Springfield Loop, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 2700 Building of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Ashton Woods Drive, Chelsea.

Feb. 7

-Death investigation from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Hoover.

-Suicidal person from Austin Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1700 block of Petal Fall Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of School Road, Shelby.

-Incident from the 30 block of Morris Estates Drive, Wilsonville.

-Suicidal person from Shelby County 453, Sterrett.

-Public intoxication from the 5800 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from an unnamed location.

-Theft of property from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. Twelve pairs of footwear valued at $7,500 were stolen.

Feb. 8

-Identity theft from the 0-100 block of Salser Lane, Columbiana.

-Identity theft, theft of property from the 3000 block of Afton Lane, Birmingham. A debit card, Alabama driver’s license and $100 plus change were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 6300 block of Beaver Brook CV, Birmingham. A Ruger 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol valued at $300 was stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 7000 block of Meadow Lark Drive, Birmingham. Two boxes and contents were stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 7000 block of Meadow Lark Drive, Birmingham. A Taurus firearm valued at $600 was stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 7000 block of Meadow Lark Drive, Birmingham. A KMX recumbent bike valued at $2,500, Kicker 15-inch speakers valued at $1,500, PlayStation controller valued at $70, five pairs of Jordan sneakers valued at $1,000 and a gold anklet with box valued at $250 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Shelby County 469, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 5200 block of Meadow Garden Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A 2019 Eagle enclosed trailer valued at $5,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Brandy Circle, Chelsea. A Marlin 22 rifle valued at $50, Winchester 1200-pump shotgun valued at $600 and a Browning A5 shotgun valued at $1,500 were stolen.

-Breaking and entering vehicle from the 2600 block of Buckboard Road, Birmingham. A COUCH leather computer bag and office supplies value at $500 were stolen.

-Burglary from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 at Landscape Services, Birmingham. A Dell Latitude E 5550 valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 1300 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 5000 block of Applecross Road, Birmingham. A retaining wall was damaged.

-Harassment from the 7900 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 80 block of Strawberry Road, Shelby.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea.

-Criminal trespass from the 900 block of Highland Lakes Lane, Birmingham.

Feb. 9

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Narrows Oak Peak Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 100 block of Evergreen Road, Shelby.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 900 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. Loose change was stolen.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Kings Way, Birmingham. A check was confiscated.

-Noise ordinance violation from the 49700 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 100 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. Multiple used and unused needles, three glass pipes with burn masks, a rubber bungee cord, cocaine (0.2 gram) and heroin (.1 gram) were confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 4000 block of South Shades Crest Road, Helena.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of Rock School Road, Wilsonville. A baggie containing suspected marijuana (6.5 grams) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Information report from Shelby County 446 and Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief from Meadowview Road, Maylene. A yard and grass were damaged.

-Menacing from Shelby County 17.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Rock School Road, Wilsonville.

-Criminal mischief from the 6200 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham. A 2019 Toyota Camry sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Harassing communications from the 4000 block of South Shades Crest Road, Helena.

-Harassment from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

Feb. 10

-Incident from the 700 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Daisy BB pistol was recovered.

-Incident from the 200 block of Chesser Park Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 1900 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham.

-Information report from Willow Branch Circle, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Shorefront Lane, Wilsonville.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 5300 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two letters were recovered.

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from an unnamed location.

Feb. 11

-Incident from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 19000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 25000 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 0 block of Rutherford Loop, Birmingham. A metal mailbox and yard were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 2300 block of Lakeside Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2019 Toyota 4Runner sustained $500 in damages.