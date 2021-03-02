Palmer nominates 24 students to U.S. Service Academies

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BIRMINGHAM – Congressman Gary Palmer has announced that 24 students from Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District have received nominations to attend the U.S. Service Academies. The number includes several Shelby County students.

“Nominating students to the U.S. Service Academies is one of the most serious responsibilities of my job,” Palmer said. “These young men and women may one day lead our sons and daughters into combat, so I want to make sure we are sending our best and most qualified to our military academies. It’s always an encouragement to meet so many exceptional, hardworking young people who desire to serve our country. I’m confident that this year’s nominees will represent Alabama and America proudly in all that the future holds for them.”

The Service Academy application process requires a nomination from the student’s U.S. House Representative, U.S. Senator, the Vice President or the President. The U.S. Service Academies include the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, NY; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in King’s Point, NY. Once the nomination is confirmed, the academy will review the whole candidate to determine admission. Students who are accepted become scholar soldiers at some of the most prestigious institutions in America.

Each December, Palmer works with his Academy Advisory Board to interview and nominate outstanding students from the Sixth District for an appointment to one of these service academies. Service Academy recruiters have consistently praised the achievements and preparedness of recruits from the Sixth District. Students who are accepted as cadets and midshipmen will receive the highest levels of education, athletic conditioning, leadership building, and training to defend the Constitution and America’s freedoms alongside an extensive network of academy alumni.

The students nominated by Palmer this year are as follows:

-Madison Adamson of US Air Force Academy Preparatory School is nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy

-Liberty Andrzejewski of Marion Military Institute is nominated for the U.S. Military Academy

-Joseph Baxter of Marion Military Institute is nominated for the U.S. Military Academy

-Aidan Behr of Vestavia Hills High School is nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Naval Academy

-Joseph Bell of Briarwood Christian High School is nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Naval Academy

-Wheeler Bowron of IMG Academy is nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy

-James Broderick of Spain Park High School, is nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy

-Jonathan Chang of Hoover High School, is nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

-Matt Coleman of Vestavia Hills High School is nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy

-Luke Eller of Westminster School at Oak Mountain is nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy

-Jake Fairbairn of Mountain Brook High School is nominated for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

-Sam Graham of Mountain Brook High School is nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy

-Ian Howell of Pelham High School is nominated for the U.S. Military Academy

-Spencer Nichols of Briarwood Christian High School is nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Naval Academy

-Andrew Purcell of Westminster School at Oak Mountain is nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy

-Caroline Robinson of Mountain Brook High School is nominated for the U.S. Military Academy

-Tony Samaha of Vestavia Hills High School is nominated for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

-Will Sawyer of Marion Military Institute is nominated for the U.S. Military Academy

-Sydney Taylor of the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School is nominated for the U.S. Military Academy

-Riley Vicinanzo of Vestavia Hills High School is nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy

-Matthew Walton of Marion Military Institute is nominated for the U.S. Military Academy

-Sydney White of Hewitt Trussville High School is nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy

-Hugh Williams of Homewood High School is nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy

-Ashley Wolfe of Shelby Crossings Christian School is nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy.