March 2, 2021

Marriages for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 7:16 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Feb. 15-19:

-Marco Antonio Gutierrez Molina to Karen Melissa Miron Mendoza.

-Jacob Cody Griffin to Olivia Danielle Lenn.

-Chad Aaron Clemmons to Katrina Ann Weems.

-Alexandria Laine White to Austin Lee Morriss.

-Parth P. Bhagat to Ankita J. Patel.

-James Miller Cox to Kali Melissa Barney.

-Bradley Steven Boy to Beverly Dawn Musial.

-John Brinson Carver to Breanna Rain Riser.

-Nicholas Hunter Rich to Shana Lynn Colburn.

-Kyle Jerrod Willis to McKenzie Rae Middleton.

-Cornelius Dixon to Louise Sadattras Duncan.

-Andrew Oliver McGehee to Lindsey Caroline McMahon.

-Kirby Elizabeth Grace to Eli David Alexander.

-Sedric Lemonte Warren to Taylor Madison Lagrone.

