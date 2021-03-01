SCS to hold kindergarten pre-enrollment in April

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County Schools will hold kindergarten pre-enrollment online April 7 and April 8 for the 2021-2022 school year.

The following items will need to be uploaded before registration can be completed for a child:

A photo ID for the enrolling parent or legal guardian

Proof of age (i.e. birth certificate)

Valid Alabama immunization form (referred to as a “blue form”)

Proof of residence. All parents or legal guardians will be required to provide two of the following current residence verification documents prior to the start of the new school year: recent mortgage statement, property deed, property tax record, apartment lease, recent utilities.

Proof of custody (if applicable, a copy of the court order must be supplied to the school)

Social Security number (voluntary)

Visit the SCS website, Shelbyed.k12.al.us for information regarding online registration and forms.