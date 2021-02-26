Local Main Street directors share updates with business leaders

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Women’s Business Council heard updates from several of Shelby County’s Main Street Alabama cities during the group’s February virtual meeting.

Montevallo Main Street Director Courtney Bennett spoke about the history of Main Street Alabama from its inception in 2009 to now, noting Shelby County boasts more Main Street cities than any other county in the state.

“Strong partnerships enable us to achieve so much more than we can do alone,” Bennett said. “Montevallo Main Street deeply appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with The Shelby County Chamber, and the chance to share our story. The Women’s Business Council provides a fantastic space to cultivate new partnerships with other leaders in Shelby County.”

Montevallo Main Street and the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce are cross-promoting the American Village’s Festival of Tulips with a “Blooming Bargains” promotion, inviting festival visitors to explore downtown for 20 percent off one item at participating retailers.

Montevallo Main Street plans to restart Friday Nights at the Cove this summer.

The events will feature free live music starting at 6:30 p.m. at Owl’s Cove Park on April 30, May 28, June 25 and July 30.

In Calera, Calera Main Street Director Jackie Batson talked about the new First Friday event series in the historic downtown area.

“It’s a pleasure to collaborate with so many dynamic women in Shelby County,” Batson said to the group. “As a business leader, it’s so encouraging to know we are never alone. The support of this group is invaluable.”

Columbiana Main Street Interim Director Ali Payne shared about the various events Columbiana hosts, including Cowboy Day in February and Tea with the Easter Bunny in March.

“Community is built by those willing to extend a hand,” Payne said. “Columbiana is especially grateful to belong to such a community. I appreciate the hand that The Shelby County Chamber, Montevallo Main Street, Calera Main Street and The Women’s Business Council has extended to help get Columbiana Main Street back on its feet. We look forward to strengthening these relationships and helping built the community we all envision.”

Facilitated by The Shelby County Chamber, the WBC has entered its third year and has grown from 20-plus women who attended the interest meeting in August 2019 to well over 125 active members.

Although in-person meetings are on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WBC has been meeting virtually with featured speakers each month.

“We’ve been lucky to have so much support from the group,” said Pari Barzegari, the Chamber’s Director of Community and Career Development.

Any woman in business interested in future WBC meetings may contact Barzegari at pari@shelbychamber.org.