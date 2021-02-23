Spoon & Ladle to cease wholesale operations

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Spoon & Ladle, a family-owned specialty food company which distributes wholesale soups as well as held a storefront in the Pizitz Food Hall and maintained a retail outlet in Pelham, has announced its intention to cease operations.

The company, led by husband and wife duo Monty and Kelly Todd, has been in existence since 2014. Since that time, the brand could be spotted on a variety of grocery store shelves, including Piggly Wiggly, Harvest Market, Beef O’Brady’s and Great Harvest Bread Company. Spoon & Ladle also held a popular storefront location in the Pizitz Food Hall until June 2020, a retail outlet in Pelham, as well as served as a frequent vendor at the Market at Pepper Place.

Now, however, the couple is seeking a new opportunity: retirement.

“As I’m sure the case is for many of us, COVID-19 has caused a reassessment of our lives, both personal and professional,” said Kelly Todd, co-owner and business manager of Spoon & Ladle. “We knew we were at the crossroads of our business: to ramp up production for larger retail locations or to scale back and focus on our personal lives. For us, ending this journey now is the right decision.”

The company’s rotating selection of small batch artisan soups were familiar to longtime fans, such as shrimp, crab and andouille gumbo, Brunswick stew and lemon chicken and orzo. Popular specialty food items included green chile queso, pimento cheese and chicken salad.

“This is a very difficult decision for us, especially when thinking back on the relationships we’ve built with our customers and other producers in town,” said Monty Todd, co-owner and executive chef. “We will always cherish our time providing fresh, delicious meals to the city we call home. Although we will certainly miss many aspects of this experience, Kelly and I look forward to what the future holds for us here in Birmingham”

The company will cease production by the close of February 2021. Product will be available in stores until inventory is no longer available.