Sheriff’s reports for the week of Feb. 21, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 28-Feb. 4:
Jan. 28
-Domestic investigation from the 6400 block of Shelby County 51.
-Harassment from the 1700 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster.
Jan. 29
-Death investigation from the 3600 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.
-Death investigation from the 300 block of Hollow Tree Trail, Harpersville.
-Identity theft from the 500 block of Alta Vista Drive, Chelsea.
-Missing person-juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.
-Runaway juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Columbiana.
-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 700 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. $98 was stolen from a checking account.
-Theft from the 60 block of Shelby County 442, Sterrett. Money from an account totaling $4,836.20 was stolen.
-Information report from Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea.
-Theft of property from the 100 block of Starboard Drive, Shelby. A 2017 Jeep Renegade was stolen.
-Incident from an unknown location.
-Theft of property from the 2900 block of Indian Crest Drive, Birmingham. A bank account tax information form, Birmingham Water Works bill and miscellaneous junk mail were stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 West at Siegel Select, Birmingham. A large chrome gas cap for a Jeep Wrangler valued at $120 was stolen.
-Incident from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.
-Incident-law enforcement assist from Kingston Road and Dunsmore Drive, Chelsea Park.
Jan. 30
-Miscellaneous incident-law enforcement assist from the 0 block of L and M Trace, Shelby.
-DUI from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 West, Chelsea.
-Burglary from the 300 block of Page Creek Road, Chelsea. A stainless steel hunting knife was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 900 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A 9-millimeter pistol valued at $550, Corkcicle cooler valued at $100 and Carhartt jacket valued at $70 were stolen.
-Burglary, theft of property from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. A lot of approximately 1,000 autographed and jersey sports cards valued at $15,000 was stolen.
-Burglary third degree from the 70 block of Mulberry Street, Montevallo. A Roku TV valued at $600 was stolen.
-Domestic violence-strangulation, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 3000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Harassment from the 3400 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 10 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A hotel door sustained $250 in damages.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Shelby County 47, Shelby. $68.78 worth of gasoline was stolen.
-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Page Creek Road, Chelsea. A stainless steel hunting knife and miscellaneous alcohol were stolen.
Jan. 31
-Incident from the 200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 5000 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A 2016 Toyota 4Runner sustained $2,000 in damages.
-Theft of property from the 200 block of Hayride Road, Maylene. An AT&T tablet valued at $50, U.S. currency in $4, a driver’s license and various cards were stolen.
-Burglary, theft of property from the 2000 block of Indian Shoals Road, Wilsonville. An Ingisna TV valued at $300, Xbox 360 valued at $100, Porter cable saw valued at $200, Ryobi drill valued at $50, Milwaukee reciprocating saw valued at $130 and Yamaha speakers valued at $150 were stolen.
-Theft of property from the 200 block of Mountain View Lane, Columbiana. A Husqvarna chainsaw valued at $300, Craftsman circular saw valued at $300, socket sets and a red bucket of assorted tools valued at approximately $1,000 were stolen.
-Harassment from the 25000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.
-Incident from Shelby County 32 and Shelby County 438, Wilsonville.
-Attempting to elude, reckless driving from Alabama 155 at Shelby County 18, Montevallo. A 1999 Honda Accord was recovered.
Feb. 1
-Incident from the 200 block of Oakland Avenue, Wilsonville. A mailbox valued at $100 was damaged.
-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Valentine Trail, Wilsonville. A 2015 Dodge Dart sustained $400 in damages, and an iPhone 11 sustained $250 in damages.
-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Multiple orange strips believed to be Suboxone (approximately 0.7 gram) in a clear plastic bag were reported.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Shelby County 453, Sterrett.
-Death investigation from the 80 block of River Walk Drive, Wilsonville.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Turnberry Place, Shoal Creek.
-Permitting dogs to roam at large from the 8000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.
-Burglary, theft of property from the 2000 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Several cartons of cigarettes, mood enhancement pill bottles and sleeves of smokeless tobacco valued at $10,000 were stolen, and a shattered glass front door sustained $5,000 in damages.
-Theft of property, forgery from the 5500 block of Afton Way, Birmingham. Checks valued at $700, $600 and a third check with an unlisted value were stolen.
-Burglary from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A Craftsman air compressor valued at $400, Porter cable die grinder valued at $100, extension ladder valued at $200, Abu Garcia Ambassadeur reel on a Shakespeare Ugly Stick Rod valued at $150, Craftsman chainsaw and Poulin weed trimmer valued at a combined $400 and ammunition reloading supplies valued at $300 were stolen.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.
-Stolen vehicle recovery from the 200 block of Sunset Drive, Harpersville. A 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup valued at $35,000 was stolen.
-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2019 Ram 1500 pickup valued at $35,000 was stolen.
-Domestic violence-assault, criminal mischief from the 10000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. Four tires valued at $1,200 were damaged.
Feb. 2
-Incident from the 2400 block of Westover Road, Sterrett.
-Property damage from the 600 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby. A 2002 Honda Civic LX sustained $1,000 in damages.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3800 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A vehicle title valued at $75 was stolen.
-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.
-Death investigation from the 0 block of Epsibeth Road, Montevallo.
-Theft from the 7000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A 200-amp main service breaker box valued at $2,500 was stolen.
-Identity theft from the 500 block of Shelby County 8, Lot 1A, Wilton.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 750 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham or the 100 block of Sunbelt Parkway, Birmingham at Oxmoor Valley golf course. A Glock .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol valued at $409, a left-handed leather holster valued at $70 and U.S. currency in the amount of $59 were stolen.
-Incident from the 600 block of Talon Trace, Birmingham.
-Public intoxication from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 48, Wilsonville. A front bumper was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Rainbow Lane, Shelby.
-Missing person-adult from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
Feb. 3
-Domestic violence second degree-burglary second degree, domestic violence second degree-criminal mischief first degree from the 100 block of Keller Lane, Vincent. Multiple windows and doors, a 2005 Ford Mustang and a 2019 Nissan Altima were damaged.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, domestic violence-menacing from the 0 block of Rose Road.
-Incident from an unknown location.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A German Bombay cat valued at $500 was stolen.
-Harassment from the 0 block of Oakland Avenue, Wilsonville.
-Incident from the 4000 block of Heritage View Road, Birmingham.
-Fire investigation from the 80 block of Keller Lane, Vincent. A single-wide trailer home sustained $2,000 in damages.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Baron Drive, Chelsea.
-Domestic violence-assault from the 7000 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.
-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 6800 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Miscellaneous mail, license plates and other identifying documents were recovered.
-Missing person-juvenile from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Lane (Sandlin Home), Wilsonville.
-Theft of property from the 100 block of Murray Drive, Montevallo.
-Property damage from the 100 block of Cherokee Street, Montevallo. Minor cosmetic damage to a vehicle door was caused by a deer.
-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster.
Feb. 4
-Property damage from the 200 block of Shelby County 332, Pelham. A box truck trailer area sustained $800 in damages from a low-hanging tree.
-Death investigation from the 200 block of White Road, Montevallo.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Gordie Davis Drive, Leeds. $440 in U.S. currency was stolen.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Blackstone Court, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 4600 block of Chesapeake Cove, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 200 block of Rock School Road, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 1100 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver. A Taurus 9-millimeter handgun was reported.
-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.
Sheriff’s reports for the week of Feb. 14, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 21-28: Jan. 21 -Forgery... read more