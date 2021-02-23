Marriages for the week of Feb. 21, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Feb. 8-12:
-Christopher Lance Kimbro to Cynthia Romanstine Howdeshell.
-David Paul Hietanen to Janet Elaine Morrow.
-Juan Carlos Jimenez Ibarra to Brenda Garcia Zarco.
-Jamee Jerrod Lowery to Markita Michelle Underwood.
-Christian Allen McKenzie to Salvador Jimenez Vivanco.
-Kyle Louis Bowell to Marla Elizabeth Hogue.
-Sterling Russell Brown to Kimberly Karol Hurst.
-Alan James Troxell to Mary Catherine Sansom.
-Andriah Leigh Ellen Mixon to Robert Leslie Hunter.
-Clayton Paul Gossett to Ashley Nicole Steiner.
-Justin Jael Nieves Cruzado to Eva Naydelin Torres Morales.
-Melvin Eugene Harris to Karlisa Brenshawn Hudson Harris.
-Herman Joseph Dunn to Michele Marie Ferrantelli.
-Kelley Rose Aileen Shepherd to Michael Trey Topper.
-Allison Brooke Davis to David Gregory Houston.
-Judith Leon Lopez to German Jaramillo Gonzalez.
-Daniel James Furgason to Alexandra Grace Etheredge.
-Cayla Marie Barton to Kenneth Colt Chapman.
-Tyler Andrew Greer to Abby Jean Seales.
-Jennifer Leigh Franklin to Clinton Mathew Whatley.
-Jessica Catherine Simmons to Bobby Joe Geeslin.
-Amanda Ann Young to Johnathan Alexander Harris.
Land transactions for the week of Feb. 21, 2021
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Feb. 5-12: Feb. 5 -Cassandra D. Whitaker to William T. Knight,... read more