Chelsea to hold pick-up-and-go Arbor Day event

CHELSEA – Chelsea, like other cities, has had to adapt its events to health guidelines emphasized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even so, city leaders have found ways to move forward safely with certain events, including the annual Arbor Day celebration.

This year, residents may pick up tree seedlings and information pamphlets at the pavilion behind the Chelsea Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The COVID-style, pick-up-and-go event is designed to keep everyone safe while allowing them access to the seedlings and accompanying tree information that have marked previous Arbor Day celebrations.

Social distancing and masks will be required.

For updates or more information about upcoming city events, visit Cityofchelsea.com or the City of Chelsea, Alabama Facebook page.