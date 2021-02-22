Hoover City Schools participating in Be Kind Week

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – Hoover City Schools and its partners are promoting a week dedicated to taking a stand against bullying and ensuring a kind culture this month.

HCS, the city of Hoover, Hoover Public Library, Hoover Chamber of Commerce, Hoover Helps, Neighborhood Bridges and Hoover City Schools Foundation are partnering for Be Kind Week on Feb. 22-26.

One of the highlights of the event will be a book drive to collect elementary school-level books for children in the community.

Books can be dropped off at the Hoover Board of Education and all Hoover City Schools.

The highpoint of the week is set for Feb. 24 with Pink Shirt Day.

Students also will be creating affirmation cards to be distributed throughout the community, and local businesses will be joining in on the month’s festivities as well.